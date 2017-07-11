Venezuela halts talks with opposition after Maduro ally extradited

The Venezuelan government announced Saturday that it would suspend negotiations with the country's opposition that were due to resume this weekend.

The announcement came just hours after Colombian businessman Alex Saab, who has close ties to Venezuela's government, was put on an extradition flight from Cape Verde to the United States.

Jorge Rodriguez, who heads the government's negotiating team, said his team wouldn't travel to Mexico City for the next scheduled round of talks "as a deep expression of our protest against the brutal aggression" against Saab.

Saab had been appointed as part of the government's negotiating team in the dialogue with the US-backed opposition before his arrest last year.

The Norway-brokered talks aimed to find ways out of Venezuela's economic crisis and political tug of war.

Why was Alex Saab extradited?

Saab, who also has a Venezuelan diplomatic passport, was arrested in Cape Verde 16 months ago on his way to Iran.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government said Saab was on a diplomatic humanitarian mission and should have enjoyed immunity from prosecution.

US prosecutors, however, believe that Saab is likely to know details about how Maduro, his family and top aides have garnered millions of dollars in government contracts for food and housing while much of Venezuela's population has been living in poverty.

Saab himself is thought by US authorities to have earned millions by conducting crooked deals on behalf of Maduro's socialist government. Among other things, he and his business partner Alvaro Pulido are charged with operating a network that exploited food aid destined for Venezuela.

In 2019, US federal prosecutors indicted Saab on money-laundering charges connected to an alleged bribery scheme that pocketed more than $350 million (around €302 million) from a low-income housing project for Venezuela's government.

Cape Verde's Constitutional Court authorized the extradition last month after a drawn-out court battle with Saab's legal team, who call the US charges "politically motivated."

How did the opposition respond?

Opposition leader Juan Guaido condemned the decision to suspend talks in Mexico.

"With this irresponsible suspension of their assistance in Mexico, they (the Venezuelan government) evade once again urgent attention for the country, which currently suffers from extreme poverty of 76.6%," he said on Twitter.

Guaido said he would continue to insist on finding a solution to the country's crisis.

'Obvious retaliation'

Hours after Saab's extradition, Venezuela revoked the house arrest of six former executives of refiner Citgo, a US subsidiary of state oil company PDVSA, their family members said.

The six former executives had been released from jail and put on house arrest in April.

Washington has repeatedly demanded their release.

Guaido said the move was "obvious retaliation" by the Venezuelan government, which he accused of "using a hijacked justice system as a tool of torture and persecution."

Venezuela slams 'kidnapping,' Colombia hails 'triumph'

In a statement Saturday, the government in Caracas condemned Saab's "kidnapping'' by the US government, calling it a "grave violation of human rights against a Venezuelan citizen, invested as a diplomat and representative of our country before the world."

Meanwhile, Colombian President Ivan Duque took to Twitter to hail Saab's extradition as "a triumph in the fight against drug trafficking, money laundering and corruption by the dictatorship of Nicolas Maduro."

"Colombia has supported and will continue to support the United States in the investigation of the transnational crime network led by Saab," Duque added.

tj/fb (AFP, AP, Reuters, EFE)