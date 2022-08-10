Uwe Seeler remembered in ceremony at Hamburg's Volksparkstadion

Thousands of football fans gathered in second-division club Hamburg's home ground, the Volksparkstadion on Wednesday to pay tribute to the late Hamburg and West Germany striker Uwe Seeler.
Many dignitaries from Hamburg and around the country, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz were among those who paid their respects to the man popularly known as "Uns Uwe," (Our Uwe) for his friendly, down-to-earth manner.
Among those who spoke at the memorial ceremony was German Football Association (DFB) President Bernd Neuendorf, who credited Seeler with having done much to build the reputation that the men's national team now enjoys around the world – even though ne never won a title with West Germany.
"Uwe Seeler, honorary captain of the national team, built the bridge between the world champion generations of 1954 and 1974, between Fritz Walter and Franz Beckenbauer," Neuendorf said. "Uwe Seeler did not need a title to become an idol, to become an idol. Uwe Seeler is nevertheless one of the greatest, he would have deserved any trophy."
DFB President Bernd Neuendorf was among those who paid tribute to the former Hamburg and West Germany striker
While Seeler never won a World Cup or European Championship, Neuendorf said Seeler had earned a less-tangible but much more important title.
"It comes from the people, from the fans, and it comes from the heart, and it doesn't fade," Neuendorf said. This title is "Uns Uwe."
Neuendorf also highlighted the way Seeler conducted himself after West Germany lost the 1966 final of the World Cup at Wembley – despite a decisive England goal that appeared not to have crossed the line.
"Uwe Seeler and his teammates, with their behavior and demeanor changed the image of our country in England and perhaps beyond," the DFB boss said.
Always 'so normal, so grounded'
Following the ceremony, Chancellor Scholz told regional NDR public television that he was deeply moved by the service
Chancellor Olaf Scholz (bottom row, second from right) is also a former mayor of Hamburg
.
"I was quite touched by this farewell. I (always) enjoyed chatting with him and meeting him," said the chancellor, who is also a former Hamburg mayor.
"For me, the greatest thing about Uwe Seeler is that he remained so normal, so grounded. The "Uns Uwe" (nickname) didn't come about by chance, it grew out of him. And all the citizens of this city and far beyond have recognized that."
Hamburg sporting director Jonas Boldt described Seeler as an icon who would be missed the club and beyond.
"Uwe is more than titles and trophies. He is the ideal football player that every coach dreams of. He is the person everyone wishes for. Always at the top, but always reachable," Bolt said, referring to Seeler in the present tense.
"Wanting to win, but always able to lose. A man of the people who you can only love because he was so normal. He's one of us – only better."
Seeler passed away on July 21 at the age of 85. The honorary captain of the national team, who is also an honorary citizen of Hamburg was buried in a family ceremony held last Thursday.
-
Uwe Seeler passes away at 85
A Hamburg icon
No other player is as synonymous with Hamburg as Uwe Seeler. The Hamburg native played for his hometown club from 1953 to 1972 – first in the Oberliga-Nord, the top-flight division in the north of West Germany - before the Bundesliga was founded in 1963.
-
Uwe Seeler passes away at 85
Goal getter
Beginning in 1953, Uwe Seeler made a total of 476 appearances and scored 404 goals for Hamburg in the Oberliga-Nord and the Bundesliga. He was the Oberliga-Nord's top goal scorer seven times, including in 1954-55, when he shared the honor with teammate Günter Schlegel. He was also the top scorer in the first season of the Bundesliga, 1963-64.
-
Uwe Seeler passes away at 85
Individual success
While Seeler enjoyed a lot of individual success – he was named West Germany's player of the year in 1960, 1964 and 1970 – Hamburg only managed to win two titles with him in the lineup; the German championship in 1960, and the German Cup in 1963.
-
Uwe Seeler passes away at 85
Comeback from injury
In a match against Eintracht Frankfurt in 1965, Uwe Seeler sustained a torn hamstring. In those days, such a serious injury would normally have ended a player's career. No player before him had ever comeback from a torn hamstring. However, Seeler did just that, with the help of a special shoe provided by equipment supplier Adidas.
-
Uwe Seeler passes away at 85
Cast in Stone
Seeler spent his entire career in Hamburg, turning down lucrative offers to move abroad. Inter Milan even offered the German club more than a million deutschmarks for him – a fortune at the time. In 2005 this bronze statue of his right foot was unveiled in front of Hamburg's Volksparkstadion, in honor of his service to the club.
-
Uwe Seeler passes away at 85
Eagle on the shirt
For much of his career, Uwe Seeler was also one of the first names on the lineup card for the national team. West Germany coach Sepp Herberger first called him up as a 17-year-old. He would go on to play a total of 72 games for West Germany, scoring 39 times. He appeared in the same four World Cups as Brazilian legend Pele from 1958 to 1970, scoring a total of nine goals.
-
Uwe Seeler passes away at 85
Back of the head
The best-remembered of his goals for West Germany was this one against England in the quarterfinals of the 1970 World Cup in Mexico. Seeler struck the ball with the back of his head, beating England goalkeeper Peter Bonetti to even the score at 2-2. West Germany went on to beat England 3-2 and advance to the semifinals, where they would lose to Italy in extra time.
-
Uwe Seeler passes away at 85
Good loser
Seeler was also known for his sportsmanship – in victory and defeat. His sportsmanship did not go unnoticed by the English fans, who applauded not just Seeler but the rest of the West German team for how they conducted themselves after losing the 1966 World Cup on a disputed goal at Wembley.
-
Uwe Seeler passes away at 85
Honorary captain
In 1972, the German Football Association (DFB) named Seeler the second honorary captain of the West German national team. Here he appears with the first man to receive the honor, the late Fritz Walter (left) and Franz Beckenbauer (middle), who became the third in 1982. Here, Beckenbauer was about to take part in a charity match for Hamburg that same year.
-
Uwe Seeler passes away at 85
Club president
After his playing career ended, Seeler worked as an ambassador for Adidas and for a short time he owned a petrol station. From 1995 he to 1998, he served as president of Hamburg, the football club for which he had played so many games.
-
Uwe Seeler passes away at 85
Mover and shaker
Seeler held a long list of titles bestowed upon him by the city-state of Hamburg, including honorary citizen and honorary police commissioner. The country honored him with the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany. Here is is seen with another of Hamburg's most famous sons, the late former West German Chancellor Helmut Schmidt.
-
Uwe Seeler passes away at 85
Happily married
Despite his fame, the son of a Hamburg harbor laborer always kept both feet planted firmly on the ground. He married to his wife Ilka in 1959. His recipe for a happy marriage? "I make the major decisions, she makes the minor decisions," he once said. "She decides which are major and which are minor."
-
Uwe Seeler passes away at 85
'The epitome of HSV'
"Uwe Seeler stands for everything that characterizes a good person: down-to-earth, loyalty, joie de vivre, and he was always approachable. He is the epitome of HSV," the club's sports director Jonas Boldt said upon his passing.
Author: Andreas Sten-Ziemons, Chuck Penfold