Uwe Seeler remembered in ceremony at Hamburg's Volksparkstadion

Thousands of football fans gathered in second-division club Hamburg's home ground, the Volksparkstadion on Wednesday to pay tribute to the late Hamburg and West Germany striker Uwe Seeler.

Many dignitaries from Hamburg and around the country, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz were among those who paid their respects to the man popularly known as "Uns Uwe," (Our Uwe) for his friendly, down-to-earth manner.

Among those who spoke at the memorial ceremony was German Football Association (DFB) President Bernd Neuendorf, who credited Seeler with having done much to build the reputation that the men's national team now enjoys around the world – even though ne never won a title with West Germany.

"Uwe Seeler, honorary captain of the national team, built the bridge between the world champion generations of 1954 and 1974, between Fritz Walter and Franz Beckenbauer," Neuendorf said. "Uwe Seeler did not need a title to become an idol, to become an idol. Uwe Seeler is nevertheless one of the greatest, he would have deserved any trophy."

DFB President Bernd Neuendorf was among those who paid tribute to the former Hamburg and West Germany striker

While Seeler never won a World Cup or European Championship, Neuendorf said Seeler had earned a less-tangible but much more important title.

"It comes from the people, from the fans, and it comes from the heart, and it doesn't fade," Neuendorf said. This title is "Uns Uwe."

Neuendorf also highlighted the way Seeler conducted himself after West Germany lost the 1966 final of the World Cup at Wembley – despite a decisive England goal that appeared not to have crossed the line.

"Uwe Seeler and his teammates, with their behavior and demeanor changed the image of our country in England and perhaps beyond," the DFB boss said.

Always 'so normal, so grounded'

Following the ceremony, Chancellor Scholz told regional NDR public television that he was deeply moved by the service

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (bottom row, second from right) is also a former mayor of Hamburg

.

"I was quite touched by this farewell. I (always) enjoyed chatting with him and meeting him," said the chancellor, who is also a former Hamburg mayor.

"For me, the greatest thing about Uwe Seeler is that he remained so normal, so grounded. The "Uns Uwe" (nickname) didn't come about by chance, it grew out of him. And all the citizens of this city and far beyond have recognized that."

Hamburg sporting director Jonas Boldt described Seeler as an icon who would be missed the club and beyond.

"Uwe is more than titles and trophies. He is the ideal football player that every coach dreams of. He is the person everyone wishes for. Always at the top, but always reachable," Bolt said, referring to Seeler in the present tense.

"Wanting to win, but always able to lose. A man of the people who you can only love because he was so normal. He's one of us – only better."

Seeler passed away on July 21 at the age of 85. The honorary captain of the national team, who is also an honorary citizen of Hamburg was buried in a family ceremony held last Thursday.