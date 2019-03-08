 US Women′s National Soccer Team sues US Soccer Federation for equal pay | News | DW | 08.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

US Women's National Soccer Team sues US Soccer Federation for equal pay

The three-time world champions have been fighting for gender and wage equality for years, yet it never seems to come. Now, members of the current US national team have filed a lawsuit against the US Soccer Federation.

The US Women's National Soccer Team celebrates its third World Cup victory in 2015 (picture-alliance/AP Photo/E. Thompson)

The three-time and defending world champion US Women's National Soccer Team (USWNT) filed a discrimination lawsuit against the US Soccer Federation (USSF) in Los Angeles on Friday. The suit was filed on International Women's Day under the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.

The players are seeking equal pay and treatment and also suing for damages including back pay. 

Institutionalized discriminatory practices

The class-action suit, brought by all 28 members of the current team, alleges that the USSF engages in discriminatory practices when it comes to wages and working conditions, noting that although men and women perform the same duties under a single employer, the women earn less.

The lawsuit said: "The USSF has utterly failed to promote gender equality. It has stubbornly refused to treat its female employees equally to its male employees."

The women also claimed, "The USSF admits to such purposeful gender discrimination even during times when the women earned more profit, played more games, won more games, earned more championships, and/or garnered higher television audiences." 

Watch video 01:46

German women’s soccer ponders future

Second-class pay for No. 1 ranked team

The US Women's National Soccer Team has won three World Cups, and will defend its 2015 title at this summer's tournament in France. The team has been consistently ranked No. 1 in the world for the last 11 years, with the exception of 2015, when it was ranked No. 2.

That's considerably more successful than their male counterparts.

The US men's team's best result was a third-place finish at the very first World Cup, which took place 88 years ago. Since then, when it qualified for the international tournament, it has not advanced past the quarter-finals.

Friday's filing ends a prior ongoing complaint, filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in 2016. That complaint was lodged by players Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, Carli Lloyd and Hope Solo.

Long fight for equality

The 2016 complaint helped players in their 2017 collective bargaining agreements with the USSF. As a result, they received raises, as well as bonuses and improved travel and accommodation provisions. Current provisions will be in effect until 2021.

Although the federation has claimed that it is interested in achieving gender equality its efforts are lacking in the eyes of the women, whose lawsuit read, "The USSF has paid only lip service to gender equality and continues to practice gender-based discrimination against its champion female employees."

Watch video 02:53

Don't call me bossy: Women on the pitch

js/sms (AFP, AP)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Can women make a living out of football?

Female footballers have been fighting against discrimination and inequality for over 100 years. Is this fight over, are they now recognized as professional players and can they make a living out of football? (27.02.2019)  

World Women's Day: DW launches Facebook account 'DW Women'

Launching on International Women's Day, "DW Women," Deutsche Welle's newest social media offering, will provide a broad variety of content related to women’s rights and empowerment. (07.03.2019)  

Gender equality: 'Battle for fundamental human rights'

Iceland is often held up as the poster child of gender equality, but as Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir told DW ahead of the 2018 Women Leaders Global Forum, even her country has to keep fighting. (20.11.2018)  

Hope Solo: I hate the term role model

World cup winner, gold medalist and generator of controversial headlines: US goalkeeper Hope Solo is a women's soccer celebrity. She spoke to DW's Maximiliane Koschyk at the One Young World Summit in Bangkok. (22.11.2015)  

Absent Blatter doesn't matter, say Women's World Cup organizers

FIFA and the Canadian Soccer Association have deflected criticism over President Sepp Blatter's absence at the Women's World Cup final. As Japan and the US go head-to-head, the organizers shifted the focus to the games. (04.07.2015)  

WEF Gender Gap Index: Equality between men and women still over a century away

Few would argue that this is still a men's world, in which women are often denied equal opportunities. A report by the World Economic Forum is now providing fresh evidence for that, but also sees some progress. (18.12.2018)  

Germany marks Equal Pay Day with gender wage gap discussion

Women earn on average 21 percent less than men in Germany, making March 18 the country’s Equal Pay Day. It’s a symbolic representation of a very real discrepancy. Here’s what you need to know about the occasion. (18.03.2018)  

Opinion: Gender equality at a snail's pace

Despite the legal foundation for gender equality, outdated gender roles still dominate daily life in Germany, writes DW's Bettina Burkart. If, as some say, equality exists, it's time for a round of pay cuts - and raises. (08.03.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Don't call me bossy: Women on the pitch  

German women’s soccer ponders future  

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  