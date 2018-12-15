WEF Gender Gap Index: Equality between men and women still over a century away

The 13th edition of the Global Gender Gap Index was published by the World Economic Forum Tuesday, showing that full equality between men and women remained elusive for many more decades to come.

The Davos, Switzerland-based organization comes to the sobering conclusion that despite recent progress in providing equal opportunities for both sexes, it would take another 108 years for the gender gap to close on a global scale.

In his preface to the report, the founder and executive chairman of WEF, Klaus Schwab, said however that it was critical that men and women participate on an equal footing in the current process of deep societal and economic transformation.

"More than ever, societies cannot afford to lose out on the skills, ideas and perspectives of half of humanity to realize the promise of a more prosperous and human-centric future that well-governed innovation and technology can bring," he wrote.

The WEF has been trying to gauge gender-based disparities since 2006, when its first Gender Gap Index was published. This year, 149 countries were investigated across four themes, ranging from economic participation and opportunity to health and survival plus education and political empowerment. The aim of the ranking is to create global awareness of the challenges, and to show the opportunities created by reducing them.

Women at work worldwide - #BeBoldForChange "Machismo still persists" This year's Women's Day is calling on people to #BeBoldForChange and push for a more gender-inclusive working world. For example, Yolaina Talavera from Managua, Nicaragua who works as a firefighter says: "In my early days as a firefighter, men thought that I wouldn't last long in the job due to the hard training. However, I showed them that I am able to take on tasks at the same level."

Women at work worldwide - #BeBoldForChange "Believe in your skills" Khawla Sheikh is a plumber in Amman, Jordan. She gives training courses in plumbing to other women out of her basement. "Housewives are more comfortable to have a woman plumber in their house in the absence of their husbands," said Sheikh. "To tackle gender inequality, I think that all operating sectors must provide equal opportunities for men and women in all fields."

Women at work worldwide - #BeBoldForChange "Women raise the boys" Posing on her boat in Southwestern France, oyster farmer Valerie Perron says that gender-equal attitudes must be instilled early. "It is up to us to change attitudes by raising the boys at their youngest age in a spirit of parity and equality with the woman. We must change the mentalities of early childhood education. A boy can play with dolls and a little girl with small cars."

Women at work worldwide - #BeBoldForChange "I'm better than men!" Filipina Ocol, a backhoe operator, poses in Tubay, southern Philippines. The mother of three is confident in her abilities: "There are a few female workers that can drive big trucks and backhoes. If men can do it, why can't women do it? I'm better than the men, they can only drive trucks here but I can drive both!"

Women at work worldwide - #BeBoldForChange "Gender inequality happens" Deng Qiyan is a decorator at contraction sites in Beijing, China. She has a very down-to-earth approach: "Sometimes gender inequality happens. But we cannot do anything about that. After all, you have to digest all those unhappy things and carry on," the mother of three says.

Women at work worldwide - #BeBoldForChange "Inequality starts in our minds" In Istanbul, Turkey, Serpil Cigdem works as a train driver. She reports: "When I applied for a job 23 years ago as a driver, I was told that it is a profession for men. I knew that during the written examination even if I got the same results as a male candidate, he would have got the job. That's why I worked hard to pass the exam with a better result than the male candidates."

Women at work worldwide - #BeBoldForChange "Society has changed" Ekaterine Kvlividze, a military captain, stands in front of a Georgian Air Force UH-1H helicopter in Tbilisi, Georgia. She joined the Georgian Air Force in 2007. "There were some difficulties in the beginning, I experienced some irony, cynicism. I felt they did not appreciate me. But, thank God, during the last 10 years society has changed and nowadays a woman pilot is a normal thing."

Women at work worldwide - #BeBoldForChange "Women are tested every day" Paloma Granero floats inside the wind tunnel at Windobona indoor skydiving in Madrid, Spain. Granero is a skydiving instructor. "Men don't have to prove themselves like we do. The instruction jobs still go mostly to men, whereas the administrative jobs go mostly to women." Author: Nadine Berghausen



Key findings

• Globally, the average distance covered to parity is at 68.0 percent, which is a marginal improvement over last year. In other words, to date there is still a 32 percent average gender gap that remains to be closed. The directionally positive average trend registered this year is supported by improvements in 89 countries.

• As in previous years, the largest gender disparity remains in the sphere of political empowerment, with the gap still standing at 77.1 percent — the same level as last year. The economic participation gap is the second-largest at 41.9 percent, but has narrowed slightly over the year. In education and health the gaps haven't changed, and continue to stand at 4.4 percent and 4.6 percent respectively.

• When it comes to political and economic leadership, just 17 of the 149 countries covered that currently have women as heads of state. Just 18 percent of ministers and 24 percent of parliamentarians globally are women.

Similarly, women hold just 34 percent of managerial positions across the countries where data is available — and less than 7 percent in the four worst-performing countries — Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Yemen and Pakistan. At the same time, however, there is full parity on this indicator in five countries — including the Bahamas, Colombia and Jamaica — and in another 19 countries at least 40 percent of women are in managerial positions.

• In terms of broader economic power, gaps in control of financial assets and in time spent on unpaid tasks continue to prevail. Women have as much access to financial services as men in just 60 percent of the countries and to land ownership in just 42 percent. Also, among the 29 countries for which data are available, women on average spend twice as much time on housework and other unpaid activities than men.

• Although average progress on gender parity in education is relatively more advanced than in other aspects, there are still 44 countries where over 20 percent of women are illiterate. Similarly, near-parity in higher education enrolment rates often masks low participation of both men and women. Globally, just 39 percent of women and 34 percent of men are in college or university today. Most striking is the gender gap in the sphere of artificial intelligence skill — 23 percent are women compared with 78 percent men — which indicates disparity in the skills of the future may widen in the years to come.

Task of a century

According to WEF, which has also projected current trends into the future, it'll take 108 years on average to close the gender gaps in the countries investigated.

Unsurprisingly, the most advanced country is a Bordic country — Iceland. It has closed over 85 percent of its overall gender gap. Norway comes second with a gender parity level of 83.5 percent, followed by Sweden and Finland, both at 82.2 percent.

More of a surprise is the fact that the top 10 features Nicaragua, in 5th place, two sub-Saharan African countries — Rwanda (6th) and Namibia (10th) — and the Philippines in 8th place. Germany is ranked 14th.