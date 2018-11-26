 Woman power from Ghana to Iceland | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 28.11.2018

Business

Woman power from Ghana to Iceland

The Women Leaders Global Forum brings together extraordinary women from around the world but a new index shows there is still a lot of work to be done when it comes to the perception of women in leadership positions.

Sarah Adwoa Safo (DW/M. Kasper-Claridge)

Sarah Adwoa Safo, Minister for Public Procurement, Ghana, at the Women Leaders Global Forum in Reykjavik, Iceland

"My father was the first feminist I know." Sarah Adwoa Safo beams as she says that. The 37-year-old is Ghana's minister for public procurement. A lawyer by trade, she recounts how her father, a preacher, motivated her early on to speak in front of large audiences in their congregation. "I don't know stage fright," she says. She is convinced that it was her father, who laid the foundation for her professional and political success.

Opportunities for girls

Speaking to DW, she emphasizes how important a good education is for girls. "This year, 120,000 additional students are attending senior high schools because they are free of charge in Ghana now. This creates new opportunities for girls as well."

Read more: Gender equality: 'Battle for fundamental human rights'

Before the fees were waived, tuition fees for senior high school were an average $1,000 to $1,200 (€886 to €1,063) per year in Ghana. For many families that was too much and if money was tight, often times the boys were given priority when it came to education. That is changing because the only obstacle for students wanting to attend a secondary school in Ghana now is the admissions exam.

"In our newly approved budget, 60 percent of the money goes to education," the minister says proudly. But she doesn't shy away from the problems either. Classrooms are overcrowded and teachers often aren't sufficiently trained.

Read moreUN warns migrant children are missing out on education

Marie Louise Coleiro Preca (DW/M. Kasper-Claridge)

Marie Louise Coleiro Preca, President of Malta; at the Women Leaders Global Forum, Reykjavik

"Ghana has been a regional leader in the delivery of education for all, reaching the education Millennium Development Goals well ahead of the 2015 deadline", UNICEF states.

Woman power

Sarah Adwoa Safo has come to Iceland to present her government's new education initiative but also to cultivate networks. At the Women Leaders Forum she is on the podium for a discussion of digitization – together with Mari Kiviniemi, Finland's former prime minister and current deputy secretary general of the OECD, as well as Ana Birchall, the deputy prime minister of Romania.

Hundreds of women from all around the world who hold top posts in business and politics are taking the opportunity for an intense exchange of ideas. There was so much interest in attending the conference that the event even stopped accepting registrations for a while. Nobody here talks about "woman power" but you can sense it everywhere.

Read moreMaking Africa's women more visible

Reykjavik Index for Leadership

But prejudices against women in leadership positions still persist, as a new index clearly shows, which was presented at the conference in Reykjavik.

Kantor, one of the world's leading data, insight and consultancy companies with a staff of more than 30,000, conducted an extensive investigation in the G7 countries for the Women Leaders Global Forum. They looked at the perception of women in leadership positions.

The data experts considered 100 points the ideal. It would signify "that across society, there is complete agreement that women and men are equally suited to leadership in all sectors."

Read more: Women talk AI and gender equality in Iceland

But in fact, the overall result of the study was only 66 points. That's as if you wanted to drive 100 kilometers (62 miles) per hour but only made it to 66. The results also varied significantly between women and men.

Harpa Congress Centre, Reykjavik, venue for the Women Leaders Global Forum (DW/M. Kasper-Claridge)

The Harpa Congress Centre, Reykjavik, venue for the Women Leaders Global Forum

"Across the G7, the Reykjavik Index for Leadership is higher for women (67) than it is for men (61). This means that women in the G7 are more likely than men to view men and women as equally suitable for leadership roles," explains Michelle Harrison, Global CEO for Kantor Public.

Surprising results for Germany

The results for Germany came as a surprise. "In Germany, men are more likely to be perpetuating stereotypes about who should lead in professional sectors," Harrison says. The perception in France and the UK was significantly better.

So far, there has not been an investigation for Africa but in the long term, Kantor wants to measure the perception of women and men on all continents. There is the hope that the figures will improve in the long term.

In the meantime, Sarah Adwoa Safo, the government minister from Ghana, continues to work on her networks. In Reykjavik she met with representatives of the World Bank. Her goal: more support for Ghana's education initiative.

  • Writer Louise Otto-Peters (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Women's movements in Germany — a long history

    'Songbird of the German women's movement'

    Author Louise Otto-Peters (1819-1895) is a pioneer of Germany's women's movements. At the age of 24, she called for more female participation in decision-making and co-founded with other suffragists the General German Women's Association (Allgemeiner Deutscher Frauenverein) in 1865. The activist also wrote poetry and novels, earning her the "songbird" nickname.

  • Helene Lange (picture-alliance/dpa/Bifab)

    Women's movements in Germany — a long history

    Helene Lange fought for equal opportunities

    Girls didn't have easy access to education in Germany at the end of the 19th century. The women's movement of the late 1890s aimed to emancipate girls and women through schooling. Teacher and feminist Helene Lange (1948-1930) was a leading figure in this movement; she also founded different women's suffrage groups.

  • Portrait of Clara Zetkin (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Women's movements in Germany — a long history

    Mother of the 'proletarian' women's movement

    Activist Clara Zetkin (1857-1933) fought for stronger representation of women in trade unions, women's suffrage and abortion rights — already aiming to abolish the controversial Paragraph 218 of German criminal law, which remained an activists' issue well into the 1970s. And finally, she also contributed to establishing International Women's Day.

  • Augspurg and her companions (gemeinfrei)

    Women's movements in Germany — a long history

    Anita Augspurg and her women's group

    Anita Augspurg (left) and her associates didn't care much about social conventions. Augspurg lived together with her girlfriend, and they both wore men's cloths and short hair. As a lawyer, she fought for women's suffrage (granted in Germany in 1918) and the rights of prostitutes. Augspurg's association participated in forming international women's networks.

  • Women during the Nazi era stretching out their hands (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    Women's movements in Germany — a long history

    Backlash during the Nazi era

    The Nazis rejected emancipatory movements. Women were expected to stick to their traditional role as wives and mothers; the Nazi party promoted an image of women that had previously been dispelled by activists. In the eyes of the Nazis, women's rights groups had been created by Jews or Communists and needed to be suppressed.

  • German woman on a propaganda poster 'German woman! Help!' (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    Women's movements in Germany — a long history

    'German woman! Help too'

    For several years under Hitler, German women's fundamental role was to bear as many children as possible and raise them with Nazi values, in order to help maintain the "Aryan race." Women who were particularly successful in this regard were honored with the Cross of Honor of the German Mother ("Mutterkreuz"). However, this changed once the war started, as women were needed in the workforce.

  • German women removing debris in Berlin in 1947 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Women's movements in Germany — a long history

    Post-war reconstruction

    With the end of World War II in 1945, German women came to play an important role in the reconstruction of the war-torn country. They not only helped remove debris, but also made their voices heard in politics. New women's associations picked up the work that had been stalled in 1933, aiming to achieve equal rights for women.

  • A bottle of the birth control pill Enovid of the 1960s (picture alliance/Everett Collection)

    Women's movements in Germany — a long history

    The pill: a new form of freedom

    In 1961, birth control pills became available in Germany. At first, they were only prescribed to married women — officially against menstruation pains. But the pill quickly became widespread, and strongly contributed to the sexual emancipation of women in the late 1960s.

  • A student demonstration in 1968 in Germany (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Women's movements in Germany — a long history

    Feminists from the student movement

    The 1968 West German student movement fought not only to reform universities, but also against authoritarian structures and for sexual emancipation. However, the leadership of the movement was male-dominated; feminist activists went their own way. The banner on the right reads "Emancipation = Class conflict" — the influence of Marxist theory nevertheless remained strong for them too.

  • Cover of the magazine 'Stern' in 1971 with photographs of women admitting to having had an abortion (Der Stern)

    Women's movements in Germany — a long history

    1971: 'We had an abortion!'

    In Germany, abortion was a criminal offence until the 1970s. Following the sexual revolution of the late 60s, activists demanded the abolition of Paragraph 218 that outlaws abortion. In 1971, the magazine Stern published the names of 374 women admitting they had an abortion. The law was reformed in 1976, and several times since, legalizing abortions under certain terms.

  • Portrayal of Alice Schwarzer, in the background title covers of Emma (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Scheidemann)

    Women's movements in Germany — a long history

    An eloquent fighter: Alice Schwarzer

    A pioneer of Germany's feminist movement, Alice Schwarzer founded in 1977 the country's first feminist magazine, EMMA, which avoided all glamour and tackled political issues. Schwarzer remains a controversial figure in the country, but she has also driven important debates that led to necessary changes for women.

  • Purple overalls (Imago)

    Women's movements in Germany — a long history

    Freedom in purple overalls

    In the mid 1970s, the West German women's movement also took on a new symbol — purple overalls, usually worn by workmen. Today, it is hard to believe how many restrictions were still imposed on women at the time, especially married ones. It was only in 1977 that wives in West Germany were entitled to gainful employment without the authorization of their husband.

  • The cover of an album by Nina Hagen (CBS)

    Women's movements in Germany — a long history

    Indescribably feminine!

    When German punk lady Nina Hagen released her debut album in 1978, she triggered both criticism and enthusiasm. A woman at the top of a rock band? Socially critical texts using plain vulgar language? A woman masturbating in front of a camera during a TV show? No other woman came to symbolize female freedom and liberty to that extent. Nina Hagen became a cult figure.

  • Women demonstrating (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Rose)

    Women's movements in Germany — a long history

    A new awareness

    Women's voices grew stronger as they started founding associations for lesbians, women lawyers and peace activists. With the ecologist Green Party, feminism made it into Germany's parliament. Even the conservative Christian Democrats followed suit by appointing a woman as a minister. It took until 1997, however, to outlaw marital rape.

  • #Metoo Demonstration in Berlin (Imago/Bildgehege)

    Women's movements in Germany — a long history

    No end in sight

    Although women's movements have achieved some of their goals, a lot still remains to be done. Men still dominate Germany's parliament and big companies. Men still earn more money for the same job as women. And they still misuse their positions of power by sexually harassing or abusing women. Chances are that the #metoo movement founded in October 2017 will remain busy for some time to come.

    Author: Silke Wünsch (ad)


DW recommends

UN warns migrant children are missing out on education

The UN says countries aren't doing enough to integrate a growing number of refugee children into their national education systems. A new report has revealed that Germany alone requires tens of thousands of new teachers. (20.11.2018)  

Gender equality: 'Battle for fundamental human rights'

Iceland is often held up as the poster child of gender equality, but as Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir told DW ahead of the 2018 Women Leaders Global Forum, even her country has to keep fighting. (20.11.2018)  

Women talk AI and gender equality in Iceland

This week, more than 500 female leaders from around the world are meeting in Reykjavik for the Women Leaders Global Forum to discuss how to get more women into leadership positions. DW's Manuela Kasper-Claridge reports. (27.11.2018)  

Making Africa's women more visible

Ghanaian networker Flossy Menson champions the cause of Africa's women. The SHEROES Foundation director is hosting the non-profit body's 2018 forum in Liberia. She tells DW about her efforts to make women more visible. (18.10.2018)  

Ghana: Women struggle to secure land rights

Women from a rural community in the north of the country are demanding better access to customary farmland. In many regions across Africa, land remains under the control of men thanks to stubborn cultural barriers. (23.09.2018)  

In German politics, women still have a long way to go

Yes, Angela Merkel has been in charge for 13 years, and Germany was a relatively early pioneer for women's suffrage. But there's still plenty of work to do to increase women’s representation in politics. (12.11.2018)  

Germany needs more women in leadership positions

In theory, women can become anything they want in Germany, even the chancellor. But if you look closer, it is clear that few women ever get leadership positions in the country's business, political or media worlds. (11.10.2018)  

Women's movements in Germany — a long history

Women have been fighting for equal rights in Germany for over 170 years. Despite their extraordinary achievements, the #MeToo movement also shows that much still has to be done. (08.03.2018)  

