Woman power from Ghana to Iceland

"My father was the first feminist I know." Sarah Adwoa Safo beams as she says that. The 37-year-old is Ghana's minister for public procurement. A lawyer by trade, she recounts how her father, a preacher, motivated her early on to speak in front of large audiences in their congregation. "I don't know stage fright," she says. She is convinced that it was her father, who laid the foundation for her professional and political success.

Opportunities for girls

Speaking to DW, she emphasizes how important a good education is for girls. "This year, 120,000 additional students are attending senior high schools because they are free of charge in Ghana now. This creates new opportunities for girls as well."

Read more: Gender equality: 'Battle for fundamental human rights'

Before the fees were waived, tuition fees for senior high school were an average $1,000 to $1,200 (€886 to €1,063) per year in Ghana. For many families that was too much and if money was tight, often times the boys were given priority when it came to education. That is changing because the only obstacle for students wanting to attend a secondary school in Ghana now is the admissions exam.

"In our newly approved budget, 60 percent of the money goes to education," the minister says proudly. But she doesn't shy away from the problems either. Classrooms are overcrowded and teachers often aren't sufficiently trained.

Read more: UN warns migrant children are missing out on education

Marie Louise Coleiro Preca, President of Malta; at the Women Leaders Global Forum, Reykjavik

"Ghana has been a regional leader in the delivery of education for all, reaching the education Millennium Development Goals well ahead of the 2015 deadline", UNICEF states.

Woman power

Sarah Adwoa Safo has come to Iceland to present her government's new education initiative but also to cultivate networks. At the Women Leaders Forum she is on the podium for a discussion of digitization – together with Mari Kiviniemi, Finland's former prime minister and current deputy secretary general of the OECD, as well as Ana Birchall, the deputy prime minister of Romania.

Hundreds of women from all around the world who hold top posts in business and politics are taking the opportunity for an intense exchange of ideas. There was so much interest in attending the conference that the event even stopped accepting registrations for a while. Nobody here talks about "woman power" but you can sense it everywhere.

Read more: Making Africa's women more visible

Reykjavik Index for Leadership

But prejudices against women in leadership positions still persist, as a new index clearly shows, which was presented at the conference in Reykjavik.

Kantor, one of the world's leading data, insight and consultancy companies with a staff of more than 30,000, conducted an extensive investigation in the G7 countries for the Women Leaders Global Forum. They looked at the perception of women in leadership positions.

The data experts considered 100 points the ideal. It would signify "that across society, there is complete agreement that women and men are equally suited to leadership in all sectors."

Read more: Women talk AI and gender equality in Iceland

But in fact, the overall result of the study was only 66 points. That's as if you wanted to drive 100 kilometers (62 miles) per hour but only made it to 66. The results also varied significantly between women and men.

The Harpa Congress Centre, Reykjavik, venue for the Women Leaders Global Forum

"Across the G7, the Reykjavik Index for Leadership is higher for women (67) than it is for men (61). This means that women in the G7 are more likely than men to view men and women as equally suitable for leadership roles," explains Michelle Harrison, Global CEO for Kantor Public.

Surprising results for Germany

The results for Germany came as a surprise. "In Germany, men are more likely to be perpetuating stereotypes about who should lead in professional sectors," Harrison says. The perception in France and the UK was significantly better.

So far, there has not been an investigation for Africa but in the long term, Kantor wants to measure the perception of women and men on all continents. There is the hope that the figures will improve in the long term.

In the meantime, Sarah Adwoa Safo, the government minister from Ghana, continues to work on her networks. In Reykjavik she met with representatives of the World Bank. Her goal: more support for Ghana's education initiative.