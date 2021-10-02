Visit the new DW website

Iceland

Iceland is an island nation which is located between Europe and North America in the north Atlantic Ocean. It is known for its geothermal activity.

Iceland, a mountainous island nation in the north Atlantic, is well-known for its dramatic landscapes. A country of stark contrasts, it has glaciers as well as volcanoes, hot spring and lava fields. The capital city is Reykjavik, where most of the population lives. The city runs on geothermal power. Under Danish rule for many years, the country achieved independence in 1918, becoming a republic in 1944. The Icelandic language is decended from Old Norse. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content on Iceland.

Rund 50 tote Grindwale liegen an einem abgelegenen Strand. Die Säugetiere wurden am Donnerstag (20.07.2019) von Touristen aus den USA auf der Halbinsel Snæfellsnes nördlich von Reykjavik entdeckt. Die Touristen hatten sich demnach auf einer Hubschraubertour befunden, als sie ihre Entdeckung machten. (zu dpa: Touristen entdecken 50 tote Grindwale auf Island) +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Iceland: Dozens of pilot whales dead after washing up ashore 02.10.2021

The pilot whales are thought to have lost their orientation. None of the animals could be rescued.
Katrin Jakobsdottir, Ministerpräsidentin von Island, spricht nach ihrer Stimmabgabe bei den Parlamentswahlen mit Journalisten. Einen Tag vor der Bundestagswahl in Deutschland haben die Menschen auf Island damit begonnen, ein neues Parlament zu wählen. Umfragen deuten darauf hin, dass es keinen eindeutigen Sieger geben wird, was komplexe Verhandlungen zur Bildung einer Koalitionsregierung auslösen wird. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Iceland election: Recount overturns historic results for women 26.09.2021

Iceland briefly became the first European country where women would make up more than half of all lawmakers, or so the country thought until a recount. The ruling coalition has also secured enough votes to stay in power.
Oct. 29, 2016*** A woman casts her vote in a ballot box at a polling station in Reykjavik, Iceland, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Parliamentary elections are being held in Iceland on Saturday, with more than 250,000 voters entitled to elect 63 members of the Althing parliament. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) |

Iceland votes with record nine parties hoping for seats 25.09.2021

Iceland is voting in a general election that is expected to reflect the country's fragmented political landscape. Polls suggest a record nine parties could enter parliament.
Grindavik, Iceland, view of the famous Blue Lagoon geothermal area, Island, Ansicht von der berühmten Blauen Lagune geothermisches Gebiet

World's largest carbon capture plant opens in Iceland 14.09.2021

Carbon capture and storage seeks to remove CO2 from the air and store it underground. A new facility in Iceland, the world's largest to date, aims to become a model in the fight against climate change.
Germany's Leroy Sane, left, celebrates with Leon Goretzka after scoring his side's third goal during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match between Iceland and Germany in Reykjavik, Iceland, Wednesday Sept. 8. 2021. (AP Photo/Arni Torfason)

Germany on course for World Cup after win in Iceland 08.09.2021

Three games into Hansi Flick's time in charge and it's easy to see why Germany fans might be excited about watching their national team again. A win in Iceland completed a perfect week for Germany.
Guni Bergsson (Pr‰sident KSI/Knattspyrnusamband Õslands) bei einer Pressekonferenz anl‰ssslich des R¸cktritts des isl‰ndischen Nationaltrainers Heimir HallgrÌmsson in Reykjavik Pressekonferenz des KSI in Reykjavik *** Guni Bergsson President KSI Knattspyrnusamband Õslands at a press conference on the resignation of Icelandic national coach Heimir HallgrÌmsson in Reykjavik Press conference of the KSI in Reykjavik

Iceland rudderless after alleged sexual abuse scandal 01.09.2021

An alleged sexual abuse scandal has left Iceland’s football program rudderless amid calls for change of an "unacceptable" culture at the highest level. Their World Cup qualifying campaign begins on Thursday.
DW Business - Africa

DW Business - Africa 26.08.2021

Italy hosts G20 meeting on women's empowerment - South African women's economic share slips - Iceland heading for broad 4-day work week
04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business - Europe 26.08.2021

G20 Women Summit - Iceland's 4-Day Week - Camping Staycation
Aerial View of Reykjavik, Iceland PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY acp61522 photography

Iceland takes to shorter hours after four-day week trials 09.07.2021

More than 85% of the country's workers have either opted for shorter hours for the same pay or have earned the right to work less. The huge endorsement of a shorter working week followed two trials of a four-day week.
REYKJAVIK, ICELAND - APRIL 07: Snow remains on the top of mountains overlooking the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik on April 7, 2014 in Reykjavik, Iceland. Since the financial meltdown of 2008 which saw the Icelandic economy come close to collapse the island has been slowly recovering and unemployment levels are beginning to return to normal. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

ICYMI: Feel-good stories from around the world 02.07.2021

The world's most peaceful country is revealed, a Chinese monk saves man's best friend, Greek police track down stolen artwork, and a baby beats the odds to survive.
191213 Inside Europe 1920x1080.png Maße: 1920 x 1080 px

Inside Europe 01.07.2021 01.07.2021

Warnings that Islamic State is not a spent force - German soldiers pull out of Afghanistan but what about the local staff who helped them? - Will sport scupper the UK’s roadmap out of lockdown? - The problems providing an education to migrant kids in Greece - Italian army mobilises on the vaccination front - Life gets back to normal in Iceland - Pushing back against street harassment in Germany

31/03/2021. London, United Kingdom. Secretary of State for International Trade Liz Truss chairs a call with her G7 counterparts in the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office ., Credit:Simon Dawson / Avalon

UK strikes trade deal with Norway, Iceland, Lichtenstein 04.06.2021

The post-Brexit deal between the UK and other non-EU nations will slash tariffs and replace provisional agreements. Britain is Norway's largest trade partner.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, gestures with Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod, during their joint press conference, following their meeting at the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Eigtveds Pakhus, in Copenhagen, Denmark, Monday, May 17, 2021. Blinken is seeing Danish leaders as well as top officials from Greenland and the Faeroe Islands in Copenhagen on Monday before he heads to Iceland for an Arctic Council meeting that will be marked by his first face-to-face talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a time of significantly heightened tensions between Washington and Moscow. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via Photo via AP)

Top US and Russian diplomats 19.05.2021

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has met his Russian opposite number Sergei Lavrov for the first time at an Arctic Council meeting in Iceland. Ties between the two nations have been strained in recent months.
Photo by: STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2021 4/17/21 Dogecoin soars 400% in one week.

Bitcoin mining: Is Scandinavia's cryptoboom coming to an end? 06.05.2021

Europe's Nordic countries are popular for sustainable cryptomining because electricity there is cheap and mainly comes from renewable sources. But other industries also want to take advantage of this green energy.
16.04.2021 --- Fussball --- Saison 2020 2021 --- 2. Fussball - Bundesliga --- 29. Spieltag: SV Darmstadt 98 ( Lilien ) - SpVgg Greuther Fürth ( Kleeblatt ) --- Foto: Sportfoto Zink / MeZi --- DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video - only for editorial use --- Victor Palsson (4, SV Darmstadt 98 D98 SV98 ) am Boden

Does football care about mental health? 03.05.2021

With their financial means and fame, footballers are often one of the last groups considered when discussing mental health. The pandemic and the Super League coup have changed that, but the issue runs deeper.
BUCHAREST, ROMANIA - MARCH 28: Serge Gnabry of Germany celebrates with team mate Lukas Klostermann after scoring their side's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Romania and Germany at the National Arena on March 28, 2021 in Bucharest, Romania. Sporting stadiums around Romania remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Germany continue human rights support before win over Romania 28.03.2021

Joachim Löw's side looked less ruthless than against Iceland but still got the job done against their supposed toughest group opponents. In Bucharest, Germany's players also continued their support for human rights.
