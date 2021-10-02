Iceland is an island nation which is located between Europe and North America in the north Atlantic Ocean. It is known for its geothermal activity.

Iceland, a mountainous island nation in the north Atlantic, is well-known for its dramatic landscapes. A country of stark contrasts, it has glaciers as well as volcanoes, hot spring and lava fields. The capital city is Reykjavik, where most of the population lives. The city runs on geothermal power. Under Danish rule for many years, the country achieved independence in 1918, becoming a republic in 1944. The Icelandic language is decended from Old Norse.