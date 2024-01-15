Iceland: Volcanic eruption reaches Grindavik village
More eruptions have occurred in Iceland's most populated region. Nearby residents have been evacuated. Some locals fear a new age of volcanic activity. The area has historically only seen eruptions every 800 years or so.
A new volcanic era in Iceland
A few weeks after the latest volcanic eruptions in Iceland, the meteorological authority reported another eruption north of the fishing town of Grindavik, with a population of about 3,500. The village is located roughly 40 kilometers (25 miles) southwest of Iceland's capital, Reykjavik. Residents had already been evacuated during the night and were not in danger.
Eruption only just starting
A series of about 200 small earthquakes that began at 3 a.m. on January 15 were forerunners to the eruption. Rescue workers erected earth walls to protect the village from damage. "It is not yet possible to estimate how the eruption will develop," the geophysicist Magnus Tumi Gudmundsson, who advises civil defense here, told media.
Up in flames
Despite efforts to protect Grindavik, a volcanic fissure opened up nearer the town and the lava flow from it reached buildings. Several houses went up in flames. Previously, most of Iceland's volcanoes had erupted in more remote areas. About two-thirds of the country's population lives on the Reykjanes Peninsula, where these eruptions are happening.
'Volcano tourism'
Authorities warned about approaching the volcanic area. Iceland has more than 30 active volcanoes, which makes it a prime destination for "volcano tourism." In 2021, 2022 and the summer of 2023, active eruptions became major tourist attractions, bringing in almost 680,000 visitors, the Icelandic Tourist Board has said.
Volcanic activity every eight centuries on average
The Reykjanes Peninsula, where Grindavik is located, is well known for volcanic activity. Rifting and eruptions occur at average intervals of 800-1,000 years, authorities say. These alternate with periods of earthquakes every few decades. Counting the current one, the Reykjanes region has had five eruptions in the past three years.
Ongoing evacuations from Grindavik
Experts believe that the active fissure that erupted Monday morning has likely grown up to a kilometer long. Residents of Grindavik were also evacuated in November and then again in December. Many fear that they may never be able to return to their homes.
Protecting infrastructure
Lava made its way through some of the barriers that civil defense workers had built, but barriers installed to protect a nearby power plant that produces hot water for the entire peninsula did manage to hold back the lava. Lava also came closer to the Blue Lagoon, a spa that is one of Iceland's most popular tourist spots. Neither of the locations is in any danger, authorities say.