Iceland's lava flows captured: Uncertain future for Grindavik
For the fourth time in four months, a volcano has erupted in the same part of Iceland. Near the coastal town of Grindavík, a fissure about 2 miles (3.5 kilometers) long has erupted, with lava flowing toward the coast.t.
Plumes of smoke in the sky
The bright red eruption near the coastal town of Grindavík could be seen from the capital Reykjavík, around 40 kilometers to the northeast. The eruption began at 8.23 p.m. local time on Saturday between Stora Skogfell and Hagafell on the Reykjanes Peninsula, according to the island state's weather service. The eruption is the fourth in the region since December 2023.
Experts provide an assessment from the air
The authorities are monitoring the situation with surveillance flights. The red-hot lava was flowing south and south-east at an estimated speed of one kilometer per hour, the weather office said early on Sunday and police declared a state of emergency.
Lava just before coastal town
Some of the lava is also flowing towards the protective barriers for the fishing village of Grindavík, which was evacuated in November, and is now only around 200 meters away from the lava. There was strong seismic activity ahead of the eruption and experts counted around 80 tremors. Nevertheless, the warning phase for the eruption was very short, they said.
Curious tourists
Rescue workers complained about tourists who had come only to see the eruption. The area around the Blue Lagoon thermal spa, which was home to around 700 people, was evacuated immediately. A few residents who had returned to Grindavík were also asked to evacuate for safety reasons.
Uncertain future for Grindavík
The future of Grindavík with its 4,000 inhabitants is uncertain. The government has already presented a draft law that would allow Grindavík's residents to sell their property to a state-owned company.
Dramatic skyline of Reykjavik
The skyline of Reykjavik was dramatic against the backdrop of a red and orange sky. According to official reports, the lava flow had slowed down somewhat on Sunday morning.
Largest volcanic region in Europe
Several roads near Grindavík are currently impassable because of the lava flow. With more than 30 active volcanic systems, Iceland is the largest and most active volcanic region in Europe. The island state in the North Atlantic lies on the so-called Mid-Atlantic Ridge, which separates the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates.