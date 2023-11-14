Iceland prepares for volcanic eruption
The area around the Icelandic fishing town of Grindavik has been evacuated, as a 15-kilometer (9-mile) long corridor of magma winds its way toward the Atlantic.
Cracks in the city
On Monday, steam could be seen rising from a fresh fissure in the ground following seismic activity in the area surrounding Grindavik in southwestern Iceland. For days, the ground has been shaking, causing considerable damage to streets and water pipes. Underneath the emerging cracks, a corridor of magma is stretching eastward toward the Atlantic Ocean.
Seismic harbingers
A team of geologists from the University of Iceland has installed numerous seismographs in the area. After more than 1,400 earthquakes in 48 hours in the Grindavik area, experts have warned that a volcanic eruption is very likely in the coming days. Previous years have seen several volcanic eruption on Iceland, the most recent in July at Litli-Hrutur mountain.
Closed for business
The Blue Lagoon geothermal spa is usually one of Iceland's most popular tourist destinations. But in light of the recent spike in seismic activity in the region and a looming volcanic eruption, the spa has kept its doors closed.
Preparing for the worst
On Monday, civil defense authorities allowed Grindavik residents to return home for just five minutes to gather some of their belongings. Nobody knows when an eruption might occur. "I don't think it's long before an eruption, hours or a few days. The chance of an eruption has increased significantly," Thorvaldur Thordarson, a professor of volcanology, told Iceland's state broadcaster RUV.
Getting out of danger
Grindavik residents are getting as far away as possible. Experts fear this eruption could be worse that the 1973 eruption on the island of Heimaey, when 100 cubic meters (more than 3,500 cubic feet) of lava spewed out of a 3-kilometer-long gash in the Earth's surface every second. Geologist Armann Hoskuldsson told RUV that an eruption in Grandavik would be a "disaster."
Safety first
Researchers believe the magma corridor could emerge in the Atlantic Ocean. This could have far-reaching consequences, with rocks and ash being ejected in an explosion. The subsequent cloud of smoke could reach all the way to the European mainland.
About to blow?
Since Sunday, cracks have appeared in and around Grindavik. Geologists believe these show where the magma corridor is located. The number of earthquakes has gradually decreased, possibly indicating that the magma corridor isn't far from the surface.
Unknown future
Homes in Grindavik have been evacuated, with residents leaving behind signs reading "tomt," or "empty" in English. Local authorities may allow more residents to temporarily return in the coming days.
This gallery was originally written in German.