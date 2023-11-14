Grindavik residents are getting as far away as possible. Experts fear this eruption could be worse that the 1973 eruption on the island of Heimaey, when 100 cubic meters (more than 3,500 cubic feet) of lava spewed out of a 3-kilometer-long gash in the Earth's surface every second. Geologist Armann Hoskuldsson told RUV that an eruption in Grandavik would be a "disaster."