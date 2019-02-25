 US Univision journalists briefly detained in Venezuela | News | DW | 26.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

US Univision journalists briefly detained in Venezuela

Jorge Ramos of Univision news said his team was detained for its tough questioning of Nicolas Maduro during an interview. The government said the interview was a 'cheap show' supported by the US State Department.

Jorge Ramos in Venezuela

A media team from a Spanish language US television network accused the Venezuelan government of holding them against their will for more than two hours. Univision anchor Jorge Ramos was interviewing President Nicolas Maduro when an altercation took place that he says led to their brief detention.

The incident comes on the heels of rising tensions between the US and Venezuela, after vice president Mike Pencemet with interim president Juan Guaido in Bogota, Colombia, and promised to increase sanctions on regime officials.

Ramos claims that he and his team were locked up in a security room where the lights were turned off and that their cellphones were confiscated. 

Read more: Venezuela's foreign journalists hamstrung by visa problems

"He did not like the things we were asking him, about the lack of democracy in Venezuela, about torture, political prisoners, about the humanitarian crisis that is going on," Ramos recounted, saying that he showed Maduro a photo of young men eating out of the garbage.

According to Ramos, the photo prompted Venezuela's acting president to abruptly leave the interview and shortly after, the team was stripped of their equipment and personal items. 

The anchor spoke by phone with Univision news and the network aired the footage that allegedly drew Maduro's ire. 

Journalists set to be deported

US State Department official, Kimberly Breier, announced the team's detention on Twitter. "The State Department has received word the journalist Jorge Ramos and his team are being held against their will at Miraflores Palace by Nicolas Maduro. We insist on their immediate release; the world is watching," Breier said.

Venezuela's information minister Jorge Rodriguez denounced Univision on Twitter, arguing that the government has welcomed hundreds of journalists at the Miraflores presidential palace. But Rodrgiuez said Caracas did not support "cheap shows," orchestrated with the help of the US Department of State.

Read more: Reporting in Venezuela: 'The fear has become real'

Venezuela's Press Workers Union said on Twitter that members of Venezuela's security services had surrounded the hotel where the journalists were staying and had notified the team that they would be taken to the airport in the morning, as part of deportation procedures

Univision is one of the largest Spanish-language broadcasters in the US. Ramos, of Mexican origin, is one of the network's most prominent anchors and is known for his tough and confrontational style during his interviews. 

In 2015, he was ejected from a press conference of then-candidate Donald Trump, after he refused to sit down and continued to press Trump over his pledge to deport undocumented immigrants from the US. 

jcg/jm (Reuters, dpa, EFE)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Venezuela jails German right-wing journalist for espionage

A reporter known for his bylines in right-wing newspapers has been charged with spying and rebellion. Press freedom groups have called for his release, saying he has a right to report "regardless of his personal views." (13.12.2018)  

Incendiary Venezuelan protest picture wins 2018 World Press Photo Award

The World Press Photo Award, "the most prestigious and coveted award in photojournalism," recognized Ronaldo Schemidt's work, which features a powerful story symbolizing the current state of Venezuela. (12.04.2018)  

Venezuela's foreign journalists hamstrung by visa problems

Foreign reporters have been arrested in Venezuela on charges of visa violations. The government claims media are manufacturing crisis, but critics argue that officials are targeting journalists as a means of censorship. (04.02.2019)  

Reporting in Venezuela: 'The fear has become real'

The situation for media professionals in Venezuela has become increasingly dangerous. But according to journalist Gustavo Hernandez, social media and the country's hunger for information is keeping the news media alive. (30.08.2017)  

US VP Mike Pence meets Venezuela's Juan Guaido at Lima Group summit in Colombia

Recent violence in Venezuela has steeled US resolve to support Juan Guaido, US Vice President Mike Pence has said while meeting the interim president in Bogota. The EU has rejected the idea of a military intervention. (25.02.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Summit on Venezuela underway in Bogota 25.02.2019

Tougher US sanctions against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and a message of support for opposition leader Juan Guaido – those are the gifts US Vice President Mike Pence has taken to a summit of Latin American leaders in the Colombian capital.

Kolumbien US Senator Marco Rubio an der Grenze zu Venezuela

US Senator Marco Rubio visits Venezuela border, warns Nicolas Maduro 17.02.2019

Rubio said it would be a "crime against humanity" to not let US aid flow into Venezuela. A fierce supporter of acting President Juan Guaido, he has been a central architect of White House policy toward Nicolas Maduro.

Kolumbien venezolanische Migranten protestieren an der Grenze zu Venezuela

Venezuela: Nicolas Maduro's days are numbered, says US secretary of state 24.02.2019

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has promised more sanctions against the embattled government of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. Neighboring countries are set to demand a firm response to Maduro's aid blockade.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 