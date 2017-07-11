US, UK, Australia announce collaboration on hypersonic weapons

The United States, Britain and Australia said on Tuesday they would collaborate on hypersonic weapons and "electronic warfare capabilities."

The announcement was made by US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison as part of the new AUKUS alliance, which was formed last September.

A joint statement said the countries committed to "commence new trilateral cooperation on hypersonics and counter-hypersonics, and electronic warfare capabilities, as well as to expand information sharing and to deepen cooperation on defence innovation."

The move comes amid growing concern among the US and its allies about China's growing military influence in the Pacific region.

"As our work progresses on these and other critical defense and security capabilities, we will seek opportunities to engage allies and close partners," the statement said.

What are hypersonic missiles?

Hypersonic missiles can fly at more than five times the speed of sound. They, like ballistic missiles, are used to deliver nuclear weapons.

Unlike ballistic missiles which fly high into space in an arc to reach their target, a hypersonic weapon flies on a trajectory low in the atmosphere, potentially reaching a target more quickly.

A hypersonic missile is also maneuverable, making it much harder to track and defend against.

The US, Russia, China and North Korea have all tested hypersonic missiles. Moscow announced it had launched them for the first time in its war on Ukraine.

In October last year, General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, confirmed that China had conducted a test of a hypersonic weapon system.

France, Germany, Australia, India and Japan have been working on hypersonic weapons. Iran, Israel and South Korea have also conducted basic research on the technology.

