US to stop refueling Saudi jets bombing Yemen

The United States will stop aerial refueling of Saudi Arabian fighter jets bombing Yemen, Saudi Arabia said Saturday, ending a policy criticized by US lawmakers.

The Saudi-led coalition battling Houthi rebels in Yemen said that it had "requested cessation of inflight refueling support for its operations," in consultation with the United States,according to a statement published by the official Saudi Press Agency.

"Recently the Kingdom and the coalition has increased its capability to independently conduct inflight refueling in Yemen," it added.

The announcement followed a Washington Post report on Friday saying that the Trump administration planned to end air refueling amid growing public and congressional pressure.

The United States provides about 20 percent of refueling capacity to coalition jets bombing Yemen. It also provides intelligence, training and weapons.

Pentagon signals continued involvement in Yemen

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said in a statement that he supported the coalition decision. But he also signaled that the United States would continue to remain "focused on supporting resolution of the conflict" and cooperate on humanitarian and counter-terrorism issues.

"The US and the Coalition are planning to collaborate on building up legitimate Yemeni forces to defend the Yemeni

people, secure their country’s borders, and contribute to counter Al Qaeda and ISIS ("Islamic State") efforts in Yemen and the region," Mattis said.

Earlier this year, Mattis told lawmakers that US support of the Saudi-led campaign had helped reduce inaccurate bombing and the targeting of civilians.

Mounting pressure on Saudis

The move to end refueling comes as Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is under pressure following the killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi inside the Kingdom's consulate in Istanbul early last month.

Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death Vanishes into thin air October 2: Prominent journalist Jamal Khashoggi was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, where he had gone to obtain an official document for his upcoming marriage to his Turkish fiancee, Hatice Cengiz. He never emerged from the building, prompting Cengiz, who waited outside, to raise the alarm.

Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death Confusion over whereabouts October 3: Turkish and Saudi officials came up with conflicting reports on Khashoggi's whereabouts. Riyadh said the journalist had left the mission shortly after his work was done. But Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said the journalist was still in the consulate.

Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death Murder claims October 6: Turkish officials said they believed the journalist was likely killed inside the Saudi consulate. The Washington Post, for which Khashoggi wrote, cited unnamed sources to report that Turkish investigators believe a 15-member team "came from Saudi Arabia" to kill the man.

Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death Ankara seeks proof October 8: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Saudi Arabia to prove that Khashoggi left its consulate in Istanbul. Turkey also sought permission to search the mission premises. US President Donald Trump voiced concern about the journalist's disappearance.

Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death 'Davos in the Desert' hit October 12: British billionaire Richard Branson halted talks over a $1 billion Saudi investment in his Virgin group's space ventures, citing Khashoggi's case. He also pulled out of an investment conference in Riyadh dubbed the "Davos in the Desert." His move was followed by Uber's Dara Khosrowshahi, JP Morgan's Jamie Dimon and a host of other business leaders.

Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death Search operation October 15: Turkish investigators searched the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The search lasted more than eight hours and investigators removed samples from the building, including soil from the consulate garden and a metal door, one official said.

Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death Death after fistfight October 19: Saudi Arabia finally admitted that Khashoggi died at the consulate. The kingdom's public prosecutor said preliminary investigations showed the journalist was killed in a "fistfight." He added that 18 people had been detained. A Saudi Foreign Ministry official said the country is "investigating the regrettable and painful incident."

Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death 'Grave mistake' October 21: Saudi Arabia provided yet another account of what happened to Khashoggi. The kingdom's foreign minister admitted the journalist was killed in a "rogue operation," calling it a "huge and grave mistake," but insisted that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had not been aware of the murder. Riyadh said it had no idea where Khashoggi's body was.

Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death Germany halts arms sales October 21: German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany would put arms exports to Saudi Arabia on hold for the time being, given the unexplained circumstances of Khashoggi's death. Germany is the fourth largest exporter of weapons to Saudi Arabia after the United States, Britain and France.

Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death Strangled to death, dissolved in acid October 31: The Turkish prosecutor concluded that Khashoggi was strangled to death soon after entering the consulate, and was then dismembered. Another Turkish official later claimed the body was dissolved in acid. Turkish President Erdogan said the order to murder the journalist came from "the highest levels" of Saudi Arabia's government.

Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death Grilled at the UN November 5: Saudi Arabia told the United Nations it would prosecute those responsible for Khashoggi's murder. This came as the United States and dozens of other countries raised the journalist's death before the UN Human Rights Council and called for a transparent investigation.

Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death Fiancee in mourning November 8: Khashoggi's fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, wrote on Twitter that she was "unable to express her sorrow" upon learning that the journalist's body was dissolved with chemicals. "Are these killers and those behind it human beings?" she tweeted. Author: Ashutosh Pandey



Democratic and Republican lawmakers have vowed to cut US involvement in the 3-year war in Yemen, which has left at least 10,000 people dead and unleashed the world's worst humanitarian crisis. Proposals have ranged from cutting arms sales to limiting military cooperation with coalition members such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The decision to end the refueling may have been a bid by the Trump administration and Saudi Arabia to preempt congressional action following Democrat gains in the US House of Representatives.

Senators Todd Young, a Republican, and Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat, had warned the Trump administration on Friday it needed to cut US support for the Saudi-led coalition, starting with ending US air refueling.

Fighting for Hodeida

"If the administration does not take immediate steps, including ending US refueling of Saudi coalition aircraft, we are prepared to take additional action when the Senate comes back into session," the Senate Foreign Relations Committee members said in joint statement.

The pressure on Saudi Arabia comes as UAE forces and pro-government Yemeni fighters are staging an assault on the Houthi-held port city of Hodeida Some eighty percent of humanitarian goods enter the famine-threatened country through the city.

Mattis and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last month made calls for a ceasefire in Yemen.

Watch video 01:52 Now live 01:52 mins. Share Yemen: Battle for Hodeida Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/37vmZ Yemen troops advance deeper into key port city of Hodeida

cw/amp (AFP, dpa, AP, AFP)