US to stop refueling Saudi jets bombing Yemen

The decision is unlikely to have much of an impact on Saudi capabilities to carry out strikes in Yemen. The move comes as the US Congress has threatened to take action to end American involvement in the Yemen war.
The United States will stop aerial refueling of Saudi Arabian fighter jets bombing Yemen, Saudi Arabia said Saturday, ending a policy criticized by US lawmakers.
The Saudi-led coalition battling Houthi rebels in Yemen said that it had "requested cessation of inflight refueling support for its operations," in consultation with the United States,according to a statement published by the official Saudi Press Agency.
"Recently the Kingdom and the coalition has increased its capability to independently conduct inflight refueling in Yemen," it added.
The announcement followed a Washington Post report on Friday saying that the Trump administration planned to end air refueling amid growing public and congressional pressure.
The United States provides about 20 percent of refueling capacity to coalition jets bombing Yemen. It also provides intelligence, training and weapons.
Pentagon signals continued involvement in Yemen
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said in a statement that he supported the coalition decision. But he also signaled that the United States would continue to remain "focused on supporting resolution of the conflict" and cooperate on humanitarian and counter-terrorism issues.
"The US and the Coalition are planning to collaborate on building up legitimate Yemeni forces to defend the Yemeni
people, secure their country’s borders, and contribute to counter Al Qaeda and ISIS ("Islamic State") efforts in Yemen and the region," Mattis said.
Earlier this year, Mattis told lawmakers that US support of the Saudi-led campaign had helped reduce inaccurate bombing and the targeting of civilians.
Mounting pressure on Saudis
The move to end refueling comes as Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is under pressure following the killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi inside the Kingdom's consulate in Istanbul early last month.
Democratic and Republican lawmakers have vowed to cut US involvement in the 3-year war in Yemen, which has left at least 10,000 people dead and unleashed the world's worst humanitarian crisis. Proposals have ranged from cutting arms sales to limiting military cooperation with coalition members such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
The decision to end the refueling may have been a bid by the Trump administration and Saudi Arabia to preempt congressional action following Democrat gains in the US House of Representatives.
Senators Todd Young, a Republican, and Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat, had warned the Trump administration on Friday it needed to cut US support for the Saudi-led coalition, starting with ending US air refueling.
Fighting for Hodeida
"If the administration does not take immediate steps, including ending US refueling of Saudi coalition aircraft, we are prepared to take additional action when the Senate comes back into session," the Senate Foreign Relations Committee members said in joint statement.
The pressure on Saudi Arabia comes as UAE forces and pro-government Yemeni fighters are staging an assault on the Houthi-held port city of Hodeida Some eighty percent of humanitarian goods enter the famine-threatened country through the city.
Mattis and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last month made calls for a ceasefire in Yemen.
