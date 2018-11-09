 US to stop refueling Saudi jets bombing Yemen | News | DW | 10.11.2018

News

US to stop refueling Saudi jets bombing Yemen

The decision is unlikely to have much of an impact on Saudi capabilities to carry out strikes in Yemen. The move comes as the US Congress has threatened to take action to end American involvement in the Yemen war.

Jet refueling (picture-alliance/dpa/ZUMAPRESS)

The United States will stop aerial refueling of Saudi Arabian fighter jets bombing Yemen, Saudi Arabia said Saturday, ending a policy criticized by US lawmakers. 

The Saudi-led coalition battling Houthi rebels in Yemen said that it had "requested cessation of inflight refueling support for its operations," in consultation with the United States,according to a statement published by the official Saudi Press Agency.

"Recently the Kingdom and the coalition has increased its capability to independently conduct inflight refueling in Yemen," it added. 

The announcement followed a Washington Post report on Friday saying that the Trump administration planned to end air refueling amid growing public and congressional pressure.

The United States provides about 20 percent of refueling capacity to coalition jets bombing Yemen. It also provides intelligence, training and weapons.

Pentagon signals continued involvement in Yemen

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said in a statement that he supported the coalition decision. But he also signaled that the United States would continue to remain "focused on supporting resolution of the conflict" and cooperate on humanitarian and counter-terrorism issues. 

"The US and the Coalition are planning to collaborate on building up legitimate Yemeni forces to defend the Yemeni
people, secure their country’s borders, and contribute to counter Al Qaeda and ISIS ("Islamic State") efforts in Yemen and the region," Mattis said. 

Earlier this year, Mattis told lawmakers that US support of the Saudi-led campaign had helped reduce inaccurate bombing and the targeting of civilians.

Mounting pressure on Saudis

The move to end refueling comes as Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is under pressure following the killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi inside the Kingdom's consulate in Istanbul early last month.

  • A still image taken from CCTV video claims to show Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi as he arrives at Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul.

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Vanishes into thin air

    October 2: Prominent journalist Jamal Khashoggi was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, where he had gone to obtain an official document for his upcoming marriage to his Turkish fiancee, Hatice Cengiz. He never emerged from the building, prompting Cengiz, who waited outside, to raise the alarm.

  • Jamal Khashoggi speaks on his cellphone

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Confusion over whereabouts

    October 3: Turkish and Saudi officials came up with conflicting reports on Khashoggi's whereabouts. Riyadh said the journalist had left the mission shortly after his work was done. But Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said the journalist was still in the consulate.

  • In this February 1, 2015, file photo, Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi speaks during a press conference in Manama, Bahrain.

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Murder claims

    October 6: Turkish officials said they believed the journalist was likely killed inside the Saudi consulate. The Washington Post, for which Khashoggi wrote, cited unnamed sources to report that Turkish investigators believe a 15-member team "came from Saudi Arabia" to kill the man.

  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses a business forum during his visit to Budapest, Hungary.

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Ankara seeks proof

    October 8: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Saudi Arabia to prove that Khashoggi left its consulate in Istanbul. Turkey also sought permission to search the mission premises. US President Donald Trump voiced concern about the journalist's disappearance.

  • Virgin Group's Richard Branson stands in front of SpaceShipTwo during the rocket plane's worldwide debut.

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    'Davos in the Desert' hit

    October 12: British billionaire Richard Branson halted talks over a $1 billion Saudi investment in his Virgin group's space ventures, citing Khashoggi's case. He also pulled out of an investment conference in Riyadh dubbed the "Davos in the Desert." His move was followed by Uber's Dara Khosrowshahi, JP Morgan's Jamie Dimon and a host of other business leaders.

  • Turkish police forensic experts arrive at Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Search operation

    October 15: Turkish investigators searched the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The search lasted more than eight hours and investigators removed samples from the building, including soil from the consulate garden and a metal door, one official said.

  • A man holds a poster of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a protest

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Death after fistfight

    October 19: Saudi Arabia finally admitted that Khashoggi died at the consulate. The kingdom's public prosecutor said preliminary investigations showed the journalist was killed in a "fistfight." He added that 18 people had been detained. A Saudi Foreign Ministry official said the country is "investigating the regrettable and painful incident."

  • Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    'Grave mistake'

    October 21: Saudi Arabia provided yet another account of what happened to Khashoggi. The kingdom's foreign minister admitted the journalist was killed in a "rogue operation," calling it a "huge and grave mistake," but insisted that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had not been aware of the murder. Riyadh said it had no idea where Khashoggi's body was.

  • A patrol boat being loaded onto a ship

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Germany halts arms sales

    October 21: German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany would put arms exports to Saudi Arabia on hold for the time being, given the unexplained circumstances of Khashoggi's death. Germany is the fourth largest exporter of weapons to Saudi Arabia after the United States, Britain and France.

  • default

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Strangled to death, dissolved in acid

    October 31: The Turkish prosecutor concluded that Khashoggi was strangled to death soon after entering the consulate, and was then dismembered. Another Turkish official later claimed the body was dissolved in acid. Turkish President Erdogan said the order to murder the journalist came from "the highest levels" of Saudi Arabia's government.

  • Saudi Arabia's Human Rights Commission President makes a speech at the UN

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Grilled at the UN

    November 5: Saudi Arabia told the United Nations it would prosecute those responsible for Khashoggi's murder. This came as the United States and dozens of other countries raised the journalist's death before the UN Human Rights Council and called for a transparent investigation.

  • Hatice Cengiz

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Fiancee in mourning

    November 8: Khashoggi's fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, wrote on Twitter that she was "unable to express her sorrow" upon learning that the journalist's body was dissolved with chemicals. "Are these killers and those behind it human beings?" she tweeted.

    Author: Ashutosh Pandey


Democratic and Republican lawmakers have vowed to cut US involvement in the 3-year war in Yemen, which has left at least 10,000 people dead and unleashed the world's worst humanitarian crisis.  Proposals have ranged from cutting arms sales to limiting military cooperation with coalition members such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE. 

The decision to end the refueling may have been a bid by the Trump administration and Saudi Arabia to preempt congressional action following Democrat gains in the US House of Representatives.

Senators Todd Young, a Republican, and Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat, had warned the Trump administration on Friday it needed to cut US support for the Saudi-led coalition, starting with ending US air refueling. 

Fighting for Hodeida

"If the administration does not take immediate steps, including ending US refueling of Saudi coalition aircraft, we are prepared to take additional action when the Senate comes back into session," the Senate  Foreign Relations Committee members said in joint statement. 

The pressure on Saudi Arabia comes as UAE forces and pro-government Yemeni fighters are staging an assault on the Houthi-held port city of Hodeida Some eighty percent of humanitarian goods enter the famine-threatened country through the city.

Mattis and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last month made calls for a ceasefire in Yemen.

Watch video 01:52
Now live
01:52 mins.

Yemen troops advance deeper into key port city of Hodeida

cw/amp (AFP, dpa, AP, AFP)

Related content

Wien OPEC Sitzung Saudi Arabien Ölminister Khalid al-Falih

Saudi Arabia considering breaking up OPEC — report 09.11.2018

Saudi Arabia is reportedly examining what could happen if it left the 15-country oil cartel OPEC and became a cartel all on its own. The news comes amid increased political pressure from the US, a rival oil producer.

Genf Präsident der Menschenrechtskommission von Saudi-Arabien al Aiban

Saudi Arabia tells UN Khashoggi killers will face justice 05.11.2018

Saudi Arabia has committed to prosecuting those responsible for the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi. UN countries have questioned a Saudi delegation about the killing, and other human rights concerns.

USA Indian Wells Tennis Rafael Nadal und Novak Djokovic

Is Saudi Arabia using sport to try to clean up its image? 01.11.2018

With Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal set to join some of the world's best footballers by playing in Saudi Arabia, questions of morality are being raised. Is Saudi Arabia just using sport to try to launder its reputation?

