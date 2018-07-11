 Amnesty International accuses UAE, Yemen forces of torture | News | DW | 12.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Amnesty International accuses UAE, Yemen forces of torture

Arbitrary detentions, torture and secret prisons in south Yemen are among the allegations made by the rights group. Amnesty said there should be an investigation for possible war crimes.

Yemen soldier near Hudaida, western Yemen

The US-allied United Arab Emirates (UAE) is a key element in the Saudi-led coalition ranged against Houthi rebels in Yemen who have the backing of Iran. The UAE has developed militia forces across southern Yemen.

In the report published Thursday: "Disappearances and torture in southern Yemen detention facilities must be investigated as war crimes," Amnesty claimed the existence of "a network of secret prisons" had first been exposed a year ago.

As violations continued unchecked, the rights group said there were "enforced disappearances and torture and other ill-treatment amounting to war crimes."

Tirana Hassan, Crisis Response Director at Amnesty International said the families of detainees found themselves in "an endless nightmare where their loved ones have been forcibly disappeared by UAE-backed forces."

Read moreGermany sells arms to UAE despite Yemen conflict

UAE calls for independent investigation

In response to the report, the UAE issued a statement on Thursday urging an independent investigation into the allegations: "The UAE has urged the Yemeni government to conduct an independent investigation into the matter and continues to follow up with the Yemeni government on this front."

On Monday, Yemen's Interior Minister in the southern-based government, Ahmed al-Maysari demanded the UAE shut down or hand over control of secret prisons.

Some 80 detainees have been freed from the prisons in recent weeks.

Previously, the UAE state minister for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash dismissed as "fake news" the prison reports, or suggestions that the UAE has a base on the Yemeni island of Socotra.

Security Belt and Elite Forces

The Abu Dhabi government claimed the reports were designed to undermine the Arab coalition: "The UAE believes that these reports are politically motivated to undermine its efforts as part of the Arab coalition to support the Yemeni government."

The UAE intervened in the Yemeni conflict in 2015 and has developed the Security Belt and Elite Forces, a militia based in southern Yemen which is officially under the control of Yemen's interior ministry.

According to the Associated Press, the Security Belt is responsible for the Beir Ahmed prison in Aden where there have been reports of extensive human rights violations.

jm/rc (Reuters, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Suicide bombings in Yemen's Aden leave dozens dead or wounded

Twin car bombs have killed at least six people at a security camp in Yemen's southern city of Aden. The "Islamic State" group has claimed responsibility. (24.02.2018)  

Yemeni journalists face death threats, kidnappings

Covering a war is never easy, but in Yemen local journalists are being displaced internally and externally as a result of the ongoing conflict. As Gouri Sharma reports, hundreds of journalists have left out of fear. (17.06.2018)  

Germany sells arms to UAE despite Yemen conflict

Germany has approved more major weapons deals with the UAE, including deliveries of medium-caliber ammunition. The UAE is involved in a conflict in Yemen that has caused famine and humanitarian disaster. (14.04.2017)  

Battle for Yemeni lifeline port intensifies

The five-day battle has claimed the lives of at least 139 fighters. A UN envoy is seeking to end the fighting. The port at Hodeida is considered a lifeline for millions of Yemenis facing starvation. (17.06.2018)  

WWW links

Amnesty International Yemen prisons report

Disappearances and torture in southern Yemen detention facilities

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Renewed fighting in Aden  

Saudi-led troops look to retake Yemeni port of Hodeida  

Related content

Jemen Regierungstruppen starten Offensive zur Rückeroberung Hodeidas

Yemen: Government forces storm Hodeida airport 19.06.2018

The pro-government Saudi-led coalition has said they have recovered most of the strategic airport from the Houthi rebels. The city of Hodeida had been under Houthi control since late 2014.

Jemen Kämpfe beim Flughafen Hodeidah

Yemen: Conflict in critical port city Hodeida endangers food aid delivery 18.06.2018

Fierce fighting in the Red Sea port city has displaced 5,200 families, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric has said. The Saudi-led coalition wants to force Yemen's Houthi rebels out of an area already on the brink of famine.

Saudi Arabischer F-15 Kampfjet

Yemen: Saudi-led coalition launches attack to recapture Hodeida port city 13.06.2018

The exiled Yemeni government said the attack will "cut off the hands of Iran, which has long drowned Yemen in weapons that shed precious Yemeni blood." But a regional expert told DW the humanitarian crisis could worsen.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 