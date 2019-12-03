US slaps sanctions on Iran-linked Iraqis over protest abuses

More than 400 people have died since unrest began over two months ago. The US has backed Iraqi protesters as it imposed sanctions on three Iranian-linked Iraqi militia leaders.
The US imposed sanctions on three Iranian-linked Iraqi militia leaders on Friday for allegedly assisting efforts to thwart anti-government demonstrations that have been ongoing for several weeks.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo backed the Iraqi protesters: "The Iraqi people want their country back. They are calling for genuine reform and accountability and for trustworthy leaders who will put Iraq's national interests first," he said in a statement.
The US imposed the punishment on three Iraqis — Qais al-Khazali, Laith al-Khazali, and Hussein Falil Aziz al-Lami — due to links to Popular Mobilization Forces, or Hashed al-Shaabi, a Shiite militia movement close to Iran.
The three leaders have had all their assets seized by the United States and have been banned from traveling to the US.
In addition, Washington also slapped sanctions on an Iraqi politician, Khamis Farhan al-Khanjar al-Issawi, as they accused him of bribery.
Death toll continues to rise
More than 400 people have been killed since anti-government protests began at the beginning of October and have continued unabated despite the resignation of Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi, a close ally of Iran. Iraqi citizens are unhappy at the government's closeness to Iran and corruption.
A further 15 were killed on Friday as Iraqi security and medical officials said unknown assailants shot at protesters in Baghdad's Khilani Square. Some 30 more were wounded.
