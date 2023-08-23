  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
BRICS summit
Zimbabwe
Ukraine
Human RightsUnited States of America

US slaps China visa curbs for 'forced assimilation' in Tibet

10 minutes ago

Washington has denounced China's education policies in Tibet and imposed visa restrictions on Chinese officials pursuing "forced assimilation" of children in the region.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VSxU
Tibetan stundents sitting in a classroom holding books
Chinese officials pursuing "forced assimilation" of Tibetan children will face the new visa curbsImage: AP

The United States is to impose visa curbs on Chinese officials suspected of "forced assimilation" of Tibetan children at state-run schools, the US State Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

The new restrictions will be applied to present and former Chinese officials responsible for the execution of the education policy in Tibet, a State Department spokesperson said, who held back further details citing the US confidentiality law on visa records.

Despite the resumption of diplomatic dialogue between the two countries, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called out China's "coercive" policies that "seek to eliminate Tibet's distinct linguistic, cultural and religious traditions among younger generations of Tibetans."

"We urge PRC authorities to end the coercion of Tibetan children into government-run boarding schools and to cease repressive assimilation policies," Blinken said in a statement.

A rare glimpse inside Tibet

In his statement, Blinken cited a UN report that revealed that around one million Tibetan children have been sent into boarding schools — often by force.

What did China say?

China responded to the US allegationsbitterly, calling them "smears" that "seriously undermine China-US relations."

"As a common international practice, boarding schools in China are set up according to the needs of local students," said Liu Pengyu, spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Washington.

"Boarding schools have gradually developed into one of the important modes of running schools in China's ethnic minority areas, and the centralized way of running schools effectively solves the problem of ethnic minority students' difficulty in attending school at a distance where the local people live scattered," he said.

The US has on several occasions called out China for human rights violations in Xinjiang and Tibet. However, China has denied all allegations saying that it safeguards the rights of all ethnic minorities.

India's 'Little Tibet': Tourists return with tighter pockets

mfa/jsi (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A long exposure image shows the Eagle Bluffs Wildfire, which crossed the border from the U.S. state of Washington

Canadian wildfires fueled by climate change, study shows

Climate9 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A Citizens for Coalition Change (CCC) supporter poses for a photograph during the opposition party's election campaign rally.

Zimbabwe election: Why the youth vote matters

Zimbabwe election: Why the youth vote matters

Politics18 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Politicians take an oath by a table

Can Pakistan's caretaker government ensure free elections?

Can Pakistan's caretaker government ensure free elections?

Politics14 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

The founders of the Berlin Bücherboxx (book box) near the Holocaust "Track 17" memorial in Berlin stand in front of its charred remains after a targeted antisemitic hate crime

Antisemitic, homophobic, racist attacks on memorials linked

Antisemitic, homophobic, racist attacks on memorials linked

Equality12 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Litauen Sumskas Grenzübergang Belarus

Belarus increasingly isolated as tensions rise at EU border

Belarus increasingly isolated as tensions rise at EU border

Politics11 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

File photo of smoke rising from the outskirts of the town of Jisr Al-Shughur in western Idlib province after an air strike by Russian warplanes.

Russia's other war in Syria

Russia's other war in Syria

Conflicts22 hours ago02:48 min
More from Middle East

North America

In Yucaipa, California, residents trapped in their home look out the window waiting for help.

Tropical storm Hilary sweeps over Mexico and California

Tropical storm Hilary sweeps over Mexico and California

Nature and Environment8 hours ago7 images
More from North America

Latin America

A picture of an oilplatform operated by Brazil's Petrobras copany in the bay of Guanabara near Rio de Janeiro

Brazil looks to gain from Russia's war in Ukraine

Brazil looks to gain from Russia's war in Ukraine

Business19 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage