 US Senate votes to end Donald Trump′s national emergency at border | News | DW | 14.03.2019

News

US Senate votes to end Donald Trump's national emergency at border

In a surprise move, the Senate has voted to end Trump's declaration of a national emergency at the US-Mexico border. Trump has vowed to veto the move, with Congress lacking a majority to override him.

US President Donald Trump (picture-alliance/Newscom/O. Douliery)

The Republican-controlled Senate voted on Thursday to terminate US President Donald Trump's declaration of a national emergency on the border with Mexico — a move he implemented in order to secure funds for a controversial border wall.

The vote in the upper chamber of the US Congress was 59 to 41 — with 12 Senate Republicans joining the Democrats to pass the resolution.

The resolution was already passed by the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives in February.

Shortly after the vote, Trump quickly responded on Twitter, writing one word: "VETO!"

Should the president veto the move, it is unlikely that the US Congress has the two-thirds majority needed to override his decision.

More to follow...

rs/jm (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

