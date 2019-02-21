US Senate votes to end Donald Trump's national emergency at border

In a surprise move, the Senate has voted to end Trump's declaration of a national emergency at the US-Mexico border. Trump has vowed to veto the move, with Congress lacking a majority to override him.
The Republican-controlled Senate voted on Thursday to terminate US President Donald Trump's declaration of a national emergency on the border with Mexico — a move he implemented in order to secure funds for a controversial border wall.
The vote in the upper chamber of the US Congress was 59 to 41 — with 12 Senate Republicans joining the Democrats to pass the resolution.
The resolution was already passed by the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives in February.
Shortly after the vote, Trump quickly responded on Twitter, writing one word: "VETO!"
Should the president veto the move, it is unlikely that the US Congress has the two-thirds majority needed to override his decision.
More to follow...
rs/jm (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)
Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.