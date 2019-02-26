 US House votes to block Donald Trump′s border emergency | News | DW | 27.02.2019

US House votes to block Donald Trump's border emergency

Democrats have said declaring a national emergency to divert funds to build a border wall violates Congress' power over the purse. The bill faces an uphill battle in the Republican-controlled Senate and a veto threat.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., left, stands with House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Md., and others, listens to a speaker about a resolution to block President Donald Trump's emergency border security declaration on Capitol Hill

The US House of Representatives has approved a resolution blocking President Donald Trump from obtaining funding to build a border wall with Mexico by declaring a national emergency.

The Democrat-controlled House voted 245-182 in favor of the legislation, in a move designed to prevent Trump from diverting several billion dollars in federal funds to build a wall along the southern border.

Read more: Trump's national emergency at the border: What you need to know

Thirteen Republicans backed the resolution introduced by Democrats last week.

The bill will now go the Republican-controlled Senate, where its prospects of passing are uncertain.

Trump plans to veto

Trump has said he will issue his first veto if the bill comes to his desk for a signature.

Overcoming a veto requires a two-thirds vote in both chambers of Congress, an unlikely scenario.

Trump and many Republicans have said the wall is needed to address a security and humanitarian crisis along the border with Mexico. Democrats have argued the emergency declaration violates Congress' constitutional power to allocate federal funds.

Trump declared the national emergency on February 15 after securing less than $1.4 billion (€1.2 billion) of the $5.7 billion he demanded from Congress for the border wall.

The Trump administration plans to redirect several billion from the Pentagon budget for military construction projects to build the wall.

  • Mexiko Migranten in Tenosique (Reuters/C. Jasso)

    Central American immigrants turn to Mexico

    No longer first choice

    In a migrant shelter in the southern Mexican city of Tenosique, near the Guatemalan border, a refugee from Honduras says he originally planned to move to the United States with his family. Trump's election has changed everything. "I wanted to go to the United States with my family, but we've seen that the new government there has made things harder."

  • Mexiko, Flüchtling Concepcion Bautista aus Guatemala (Reuters/C. Jasso)

    Central American immigrants turn to Mexico

    Lingering in Mexico

    Concepcion Bautista from Guatemala cradles her newborn son in the same migrant shelter. She says she plans to head for the United States, but will linger in Mexico to see how US President Donald Trump's immigration policies play out. Her goal is to reunite with her family up north...

  • Mexiko Migranten in Tenosique (Reuters/C. Jasso)

    Central American immigrants turn to Mexico

    A mere transit country?

    …but for the time being, she believes applying for asylum in Mexico is a smarter move. Mexican asylum data and testimony from migrants in Tenosique suggest that although fewer Central Americans are trying to enter the US, plenty are still fleeing their poor, violent home countries, with many deciding to stay longer in Mexico, which has traditionally been a transit country.

  • Mexico migrants in Tenosique

    Central American immigrants turn to Mexico

    Tough immigration policies

    The Trump administration has pointed out a sharp decline in immigrant detentions in the first few months of this year as a vindication for the president's tough immigration policies. The measures are already having another effect. In California, where farmers usually rely on workers from Mexico to bring in the harvest, many Mexicans are staying away, preferring to find work in their own country.

  • Mexiko Migranten in Tenosique (Reuters/C. Jasso)

    Central American immigrants turn to Mexico

    Asylum applications on the rise

    Migrants from Central America play football in the migrant shelter in Tenosique. The number of people applying for asylum in Mexico has soared by more than 150 percent since Trump was elected president. These days, Mexican immigrants would rather set up in Canada than the United States.

  • Mexiko Migranten in Tenosique (Reuters/C. Jasso)

    Central American immigrants turn to Mexico

    Human smugglers up the price

    One man from Guatemala says the prices charged by people smugglers have risen sharply since Trump took office, now hovering around $10,000 (9,100 euros), up from about $6,000 a few years ago. Migrants sit below a mural in Mexico with the words: "Our demand is minimal: justice."

  • Mexiko Migranten in Tenosique (Reuters/C. Jasso)

    Central American immigrants turn to Mexico

    A new home

    With Mexico's immigration authorities controlling migration more assiduously, Central Americans were forced to take more isolated, dangerous routes where the chances of being mugged were higher. "We've gone north several times, but every time it's got harder," says one man, who was deported from the United States in December. "Now, it's better if we travel alone, along new routes."

    Author: Nadine Berghausen


cw/cmk (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)







