Donald Trump announces emergency at US border to build wall

The US president described the situation at the Mexico border as a national security crisis that requires a wall, saying "it's a great thing to do, because we have an invasion." He said he is ready for legal challenges.
US President Donald Trump said on Friday he would declare a national emergency at the US border with Mexico in a bid to appropriate money to build his so-called border wall.
In a lengthy address from the Rose Garden that also touched on trade with China, Trump said the emergency declaration was a response to "the national security crisis on our southern border."
Read more: Donald Trump's national emergency at the border: What you need to know
What Trump said:
"We are talking about an invasion of our country, with drugs and human traffickers and all types of criminal and gangs. We are declaring it for invasion purposes."
Drug dealers in China get "a thing called the death penalty. Our criminal drug dealer gets a thing called 'how about a fine?' So if we want to get smart, we can get smart. You can end the drug problem. You can end it a lot faster than you think."
'Muddled' speech
DW's Washington correspondent Michael Knigge noted that "even by Trump's standards," his comments over the course of roughly an hour were "muddled and really all over the map." Trump touched on trade with Chinese tariffs, North Korea's nuclear program, the "Islamic State" militant group, former President Barack Obama's administration and US defense spending.
With Trump still at the podium, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders published a black-and-white photograph of him signing the document.
Polarizing move
When news emerged of Trump's intention to declare a national emergency, Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said: The declaration is "a lawless act, a gross abuse of the power of the presidency and a desperate attempt to distract from the fact that (Trump) broke his core promise to have Mexico pay for his wall."
Veteran Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said: "I stand firmly behind President [Trump's] decision to use executive powers to build the wall-barriers we desperately need."
Read more: Opinion: Donald Trump's emergency ruse is a wake-up call
'One way or another'
Throughout his presidential campaign and earlier presidency, Trump repeatedly said that "Mexico will pay for the wall,"albeit often adding caveats like "one way or the other." However, Trump appears to have shifted from his campaign pledge.
Trump suffered defeat last month when he pushed the federal government into the longest shutdown in US history over border wall funding. He failed to secure additional funds in the temporary budget deal that ended the shutdown. He has now pledged to sign a bipartisan budget bill passed in Congress to allow the government to continue running.
The budget provides roughly $1.4 billion (€1.2 billion) for border barriers, however, that figure is far below the $5.7 billion Trump had initially demanded. He will now seek the additional funding from federal programs, including military construction funds.
Republican and Democrat lawmakers have criticized the move, saying it sets a dangerous precedent. The opposition has vowed to fight the emergency measures in courts and block Trump from taking additional federal funds to build the wall.
Read more: Trump's wall poses serious threat to endangered wildlife
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
ls/msh (AP, Reuters)
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and Senator Mitch McConnell have said President Trump will declare a national emergency at the border with Mexico. He will also support a funding bill to avert another shutdown. (14.02.2019)
The White House has said President Donald Trump will declare a national emergency on the Mexican border to get funds to build a wall there. DW takes a look at why Trump made the move and whether it can succeed. (15.02.2019)
Donald Trump's plans for a "big, beautiful wall" on the US-Mexico border to allegedly stop criminals, rapists, terrorists and drugs pose a serious threat to endangered wildlife. (14.01.2019)
The "deal" President Trump announced to temporarily end the longest government shutdown in US history was no deal at all. But given the suffering his shutdown continues to cause for so many, there are no winners here. (26.01.2019)
President Donald Trump has signed a bill temporarily reopening the government for three weeks. The deal, passed unanimously by Congress, did not include his $5.7 billion funding request for a border wall. (25.01.2019)
The Mexican president has publicly contradicted the American billionaire after a closed-doors meeting. The real estate mogul had previously claimed that Mexico would foot the bill for a controversial border wall. (01.09.2016)
In a play to his base, President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency to fund his promised border wall after Congress declined to provide money for the barrier. It's a trick and a wake-up call for lawmakers. (15.02.2019)
Both the US and China say they've made "tremendous" progress when it comes to resolving their trade disagreements. DW spoke to Chinese analyst He Jiangbing about the trade tensions and impact on the Chinese economy. (01.02.2019)
Kim Yong Chol, a former spy chief, was set to meet Secretary of State Pompeo and perhaps President Trump. The White House is keen for a second summit. (18.01.2019)