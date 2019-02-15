 Donald Trump announces emergency at US border to build wall | News | DW | 15.02.2019

News

Donald Trump announces emergency at US border to build wall

The US president described the situation at the Mexico border as a national security crisis that requires a wall, saying "it's a great thing to do, because we have an invasion." He said he is ready for legal challenges.

Wall at US-Mexico border

US President Donald Trump said on Friday he would declare a national emergency at the US border with Mexico in a bid to appropriate money to build his so-called border wall.

In a lengthy address from the Rose Garden that also touched on trade with China, Trump said the emergency declaration was a response to "the national security crisis on our southern border." 

Read more: Donald Trump's national emergency at the border: What you need to know

What Trump said:

  • "We're going to be signing today and registering national emergency and it's a great thing to do, because we have an invasion."
  • "What we really want to do is simple, it's not very complicated, it's simple — we want to stop drugs, we want to stop criminals and gangs from coming into our country."

  • "We are talking about an invasion of our country, with drugs and human traffickers and all types of criminal and gangs. We are declaring it for invasion purposes."

  • Drug dealers in China get "a thing called the death penalty. Our criminal drug dealer gets a thing called 'how about a fine?' So if we want to get smart, we can get smart. You can end the drug problem. You can end it a lot faster than you think."

'Muddled' speech

DW's Washington correspondent Michael Knigge noted that "even by Trump's standards," his comments over the course of roughly an hour were "muddled and really all over the map." Trump touched on trade with Chinese tariffsNorth Korea's nuclear program, the "Islamic State" militant group, former President Barack Obama's administration and US defense spending.

With Trump still at the podium, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders published a black-and-white photograph of him signing the document.

Polarizing move

When news emerged of Trump's intention to declare a national emergency, Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said: The declaration is "a lawless act, a gross abuse of the power of the presidency and a desperate attempt to distract from the fact that (Trump) broke his core promise to have Mexico pay for his wall."

Veteran Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said: "I stand firmly behind President [Trump's] decision to use executive powers to build the wall-barriers we desperately need."

Read more:  Opinion: Donald Trump's emergency ruse is a wake-up call

'One way or another'

Throughout his presidential campaign and earlier presidency, Trump repeatedly said that "Mexico will pay for the wall,"albeit often adding caveats like "one way or the other." However, Trump appears to have shifted from his campaign pledge.

Trump suffered defeat last month when he pushed the federal government into the longest shutdown in US history over border wall funding. He failed to secure additional funds in the temporary budget deal that ended the shutdown. He has now pledged to sign a bipartisan budget bill passed in Congress to allow the government to continue running.

The budget provides roughly $1.4 billion (€1.2 billion) for border barriers, however, that figure is far below the $5.7 billion Trump had initially demanded. He will now seek the additional funding from federal programs, including military construction funds.

Republican and Democrat lawmakers have criticized the move, saying it sets a dangerous precedent. The opposition has vowed to fight the emergency measures in courts and block Trump from taking additional federal funds to build the wall.

Read more: Trump's wall poses serious threat to endangered wildlife

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

  • Donald Trump Star Hollywood Walk of Fame (picture-alliance/dpa/N. Stern)

    The 'huge' walls of the world

    "We are going to build a wall"

    The border wall with Mexico was the signature promise of now President Donald Trump's election campaign, standing out from the storm of controversial and often contradictory campaign statements. Once elected, Trump quickly set the wheels in motion by ordering the construction to start. Experiences from around the world, however, show that massive barriers do not come easy - or cheap.

  • Grenzzaun Mexiko USA (dpa)

    The 'huge' walls of the world

    "…and Mexico is going to pay for it."

    The so-called "Tortilla Wall" already spans some 700 miles (1,126 kilometers) of the US-Mexico border. Experts believe that the US would need to pay between $15 billion and $25 billion in order to fully wall-off the entire southern frontier. US President Trump has said it would cost less and that Mexico would foot the bill.

  • default

    The 'huge' walls of the world

    Wall of fear in Jerusalem

    Israel started building its own controversial barrier in 2002, with construction continuing to this day. The structure is expected to stretch at least 650 kilometers (403 miles) across the Holy Land, most of it consisting of an electric wire fence. Observers believe its cost has already topped $2.6 billion (2.4 billion euros), with maintenance costs reaching $260 million per year.

  • default

    The 'huge' walls of the world

    The symbol of divided city

    The Berlin Wall spanned 155 kilometers (91 miles) before its demolition in 1991. Unlike the many other walls across the world, the barrier was built by East Germany to keep the would-be emigrants inside the country. It cost about $25 million to build in 1961, equivalent to $200 million (almost 186.5 million euros) in present-day money.

  • Korean DMZ – the most fortified border in the world

    The 'huge' walls of the world

    The Korean DMZ - the most fortified border in the world

    Capitalist South Korea and its Communist northern neighbor are divided by barbed wire and watchtowers, as well as around 1 million landmines. Following the 1953 truce, both Pyongyang and Seoul agreed to pull their troops 2 kilometers (1.24 miles) away inland, creating a demilitarized zone along the border that stretches 248 kilometers (154 miles).

  • default

    The 'huge' walls of the world

    'Peace lines' run through Belfast

    A total of 48 "peace lines" separate Catholic and Protestant neighborhoods in Belfast, a legacy of centuries-long religious war. The barriers including high brick walls, concrete structures, barb wire and metal bars. These barricades include gates to allow for circulation of people and traffic, but the gates close after nightfall.


ls/msh (AP, Reuters)

