 White House: Trump will sign funding bill, declare border emergency | News | DW | 14.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

White House: Trump will sign funding bill, declare border emergency

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and Senator Mitch McConnell have said Donald Trump will declare a national emergency at the border with Mexico. He will also support a funding bill to avert another shutdown.

USA Texas El Paso - Arbeiten an der Grenzmauer zu Mexico (Getty Images/J. Raedle)

"President Trump will sign the government funding bill, and as he has stated before, he will take other executive action - including a national emergency - to ensure we stop the national security and humanitarian crisis at the border," Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Thursday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he would support Trump's emergency declaration. That is a turnabout for the Kentucky Republican, who like Democrats and many Republicans has until now opposed such a declaration.

More to follow...

Related content

USA, Texas: Ein von Aktivisten platziertes Banner hängt an einem Zaun in der Nähe einer Zeltstadt in Texas für jugendliche Migranten, das laut US-Regierung am Freitag in Tornillo geschlossen werden soll

Donald Trump not 'thrilled' with border deal, but doesn't want government shutdown 12.02.2019

The US president is underwhelmed with a tentative funding deal that provides much less funding for border security. Trump again insisted that his concrete wall at the US-Mexico border will be built.

USA Washington Shut Down l Präsident Trumps Statement

Donald Trump warns shutdown 'could last years' 05.01.2019

US President Donald Trump has threatened to declare a national emergency to build a border wall if he can't get congressional funding. Democrats said Trump was in need of "an intervention" from Senate Republicans.

USA Präsident Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump offers immigration concessions to get wall funds 19.01.2019

President Trump offered to extend protections for some immigrants in exchange for $5.7 billion to build a wall at the Mexican border. A political standoff has lasted weeks and left 800,000 federal employees without pay.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 