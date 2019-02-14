White House: Trump will sign funding bill, declare border emergency

"President Trump will sign the government funding bill, and as he has stated before, he will take other executive action - including a national emergency - to ensure we stop the national security and humanitarian crisis at the border," Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Thursday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he would support Trump's emergency declaration. That is a turnabout for the Kentucky Republican, who like Democrats and many Republicans has until now opposed such a declaration.

