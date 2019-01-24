Donald Trump reaches deal with Congress to reopen government temporarily

The US president said he'd reached a deal with congressional leaders to reopen government for three weeks. The deal did not, however, contain his $5.7 billion funding request for a border wall with Mexico.
US President Donald Trump announced a breakthrough in the standoff with lawmakers over the partial federal shutdown on Friday.
"I am very proud to announce today that we have reached a deal to end the shutdown and reopen the federal government," Trump told reporters at the White House.
He added that the deal would temporarily reopen the US government for three weeks, until February 15.
Trump vowed to pay back federal employees who have continued to work through the 35-day shutdown, which is the longest in US history.
The deal did not appear to include Trump's demand for $5.7 billion (€5 billion) to fund a wall on the US-Mexico border. However, he said that a "bipartisan conference committee" of lawmakers in the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives and the Republican-controled Senate would work on border security issues.
At the end of his speech, Trump hinted that he was considering taking unilateral action or another shutdown if negotiations on funding a wall at the US-Mexico border failed by the February 15 deadline.
The bill will still need to be approved by the House and Senate and signed by Trump before government can reopen — something that congressional leaders was still possible on Friday.
Read more: Opinion: Trump's shutdown takes anti-government sentiment to new extremes
Deal without border wall funds
Trump devoted the majority of his speech to defending the need for a physical barrier with Mexico, saying that "walls work." The border wall was one of his main campaign promises and a project that he'd repeatedly vowed that Mexico would pay for.
The US president did, however, appear to tone down his general plans for the wall, saying that he never proposed a coast-to-coast barrier.
"We do not need 2,000 miles of concrete wall from sea to shining sea. We never did," Trump said, adding that his plans now involve sections of a "smart wall" that will be see-through, made of steel and have drones patrolling it.
For weeks, Trump clashed with Democrat lawmakers over the border wall, saying he would not reopen government without first securing funding for the project.
Shutdown hits airports
The announcement came as the effects of the five week shutdown began to spread, impacting air traffic at East Coast airports.
Earlier on Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported delays New York's LaGuardia Airport as well as international airports in Newark and Philadelphia over air traffic control staffing issues.
Air traffic controllers, airport screening staff and other Transportation Security Administration (TSA) staff are among the federal workers who have not been paid during the shutdown.
The shutdown began on December 22 when funding for a portion of the US federal government ran out. For the past five weeks, hundreds of thousands of federal workers have been furloughed or required to work without pay.
rs/msh (AP, dpa, Reuters, AFP)
