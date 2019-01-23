 Donald Trump delays State of the Union until shutdown ends | News | DW | 24.01.2019

News

Donald Trump delays State of the Union until shutdown ends

Donald Trump says he won't deliver the State of the Union address until the ongoing government shutdown is over. He made the announcement after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blocked him from making the speech in Congress.

Donald Trump in Washington

US President Donald Trump said late Wednesday he would wait until the partial government shutdown has ended before delivering his State of the Union address following a standoff with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Traditionally, the president's annual speech is made before a joint session of Congress in the ornate chamber of the House of Representatives. But Pelosi told Trump the House would not authorize the address in the chamber until the government had reopened.

The shutdown, which began over a month ago, has affected around 800,000 federal workers and brought many government services to a halt. 

Read moreCounting the cost of the US government shutdown

Pelosi had earlier appealed to Trump to hold off on giving the speech, citing shutdown-related security shortcomings. When the White House insisted the president would stick to the January 29 date, Pelosi informed him the move would not be approved.

In a series of tweets, Trump said he would not look for an alternative venue "because there is no venue that can compete with the history, tradition and importance of the House Chamber."

He also said he looked forward to "giving a 'great' State of the Union Address in the near future!"

Pelosi responded by urging Trump to "support the House-passed package to #EndTheShutdown...so we can re-open government."

nm/rt (AFP, AP)

Watch video 03:38
Now live
03:38 mins.

Two years of presidential power: Trump's first halftime

