 US sanctions Iran space agency over alleged ballistic missiles

US sanctions Iran space agency over alleged ballistic missiles

The Trump administration has sanctioned three Iranian space organizations, alleging a cover up for missile work. The US has said the orders serve as an international warning about Tehran's nuclear abilities.

A rocket is tested at the Imam Khomeini Space Centre, Iran, in this July 2017 file image

Imam Khomeini Space Centre

The US has for the first time imposed sanctions on Iran's civilian space agency as well as two research organizations, which it accused of developing ballistic missiles.

The US State and Treasury departments made the announcement on Tuesday, claiming that the Iran Space Agency, the Iran Space Research Center, and the Astronautics Research Institute were advancing Tehran's missile program under the cover of a civilian mission to launch satellites into orbit.

The Trump administration said that a recent explosion on a launch pad was a sign of missile work.

"The United States will not allow Iran to use its space launch program as cover to advance its ballistic missile programs," said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The US under Trump has put increasing pressure on Tehran since Washington withdrew from the internationally-arranged Iran nuclear deal and reinstated economic sanctions.

Read moreUS imposes sanctions on Iran's foreign minister 

What do the sanctions mean?

Under the new sanctions, all US citizens and residents would be held criminally responsible for engaging with Iran's space program.

Any foreign companies and governments, as well as international space cooperation organizations, can be subject to penalties if found to have any involvement with the Iranian space institutions.

The White House would also freeze any of the Iran space agency's assets in US jurisdictions, though it is unlikely there would be any given the current state of the relationship between the two countries.

"These designations should serve as a warning to the international scientific community that collaborating with Iran's space program could contribute to Tehran's ability to develop a nuclear weapon delivery system," Pompeo said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo alleges Iran's space program is a "cover to advance its ballistic missile programs"

Read more: US waives Iran sanctions on civil nuclear projects

Iran: Explosions a 'technical error'

Tehran denied that its space activities were a cover-up for missile development.

Pompeo, however, argued that Iran's attempt to test a space launch vehicle on August 29 at the Imam Khomeini Space Center highlighted "the urgency of the threat."

Following the explosion, US President Donald Trump had tweeted a surveillance image depicting its apparent aftermath, declaring that the US had nothing to do with the incident.

Iranian state spokesperson, Ali Rabiei, said on Monday that the explosion was "a technical matter and a technical error."

Iran insists the space agency is developing rockets to launch satellites into space.

The explosion had been Iran's third failed attempt involving a rocket at the Iranian center, raising suspicions of sabotage.

In January and February, satellites Payam and Doosti also failed to launch.

Iran is preparing to launch the Nahid-1, a communication satellite. The US alleges that the satellite launch defies a UN Security Council resolution which states that Iran should not conduct any activity related to ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons.

mvb/se (AFP, AP, Reuters)

  • US President Donald Trump gestures at a podium

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    The deal breaker

    President Donald Trump announced on May 8, 2018 that he was pulling the United States out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, arguing that the international accord was not in America's "national interest." The decision threw a cloud of uncertainty over the future of the nuclear accord and raised tensions with US allies in Europe.

  • USA PK US-Präsident Trump und französicher Präsident Macron in Washington (Reuters/K. Lamarque)

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    Slap in the face

    Britain, France and Germany lobbied the Trump administration and Congress to remain in the nuclear accord, arguing that the deal was working and a US violation without a follow up plan would be destabilizing. In European capitals, the Trump administration's withdrawal was viewed as a slap in the face of allies.

  • Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the Bushehr nuclear power plant (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Iranian Presidency Office/M. Berno)

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    Iran scrap 'voluntary commitments'

    A year to the day after Trump's announcement, Iran informed the other signatories of the accord that they would no longer adhere to certain "voluntary commitments." Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the signatory nations had 60 days to implement promises to protect Iran's oil and banking sectors or Iran would resume the enrichment of uranium.

  • USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier (AP)

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    Response to US pressure

    The decision came after the United States deployed an aircraft, the USS Lincoln, along with a bomber task force to the Middle East. Washington said the deployment was intended as a "clear unmistakable message." Iran said it took action because the European Union and others "did not have the power to resist US pressure."

  • The nuclear deal is reached in Vienna

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    A triumph of diplomacy

    The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), better known as the Iran nuclear deal, was signed in 2015 by United States, China, Russia, France, Germany and Britain (P5+1) and Iran following years of negotiations. Under the international agreement, Iran agreed to dismantle its nuclear program and be subject to monitoring in exchange for the lifting of international nuclear related sanctions.

  • Logo International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Schlager)

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    Compliance and verification

    The JCPOA includes a robust monitoring, verification and inspection regime carried out by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The UN watch dog has verified Iran's compliance with the deal in 12 quarterly reports. The JCPOA allows Iran to pursue a peaceful nuclear program for commercial, medical and industrial purposes in line with international non-proliferation standards.

  • USA Barack Obama PK Iran Nuklear Deal (Reuters/Y. Gripas)

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    Obama's achievement

    The Iran nuclear deal was President Barack Obama's signature foreign policy achievement. Seeking to undo nearly every Obama administration legacy, Trump came into office calling it the "worst deal ever." The Trump administration argues the nuclear deal doesn't address other unrelated issues such as Iran's ballistic missiles, regional influence, support for "terrorist" groups and human rights.

  • Iranians celebrate the deal

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    Iranians approved

    The nuclear deal and lifting of punishing nuclear related international sanctions created optimism in Iran after years of economic isolation. However, even before Trump pulled the US out of the deal, Tehran blamed the US for holding back international investment and not fulfilling its end of the bargain due to the uncertainty created by Trump's threats.

  • US-Israel: Trump and Netanyahu

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    The opponents

    After eight years with Barack Obama, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu found the US president he wanted in Donald Trump. The Israeli leader repeatedly slammed the deal despite his own military and intelligence chiefs' assessment the that JCPOA, while not perfect, was working and should be maintained. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are the other main opponents of the nuclear deal.

  • Various EU foreign ministers and their Iranian counterpart meet in Belgium

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    Who's left?

    The EU-3 (Britain, France, Germany) have scrambled to ensure that Iran receives the economic benefits it was promised in order to avoid Tehran pulling out of the deal. As EU businesses face retaliation from the US for doing business with Iran, many are opting to avoid Iran. This would likely be a present to Chinese and Russian businesses.


DW recommends

Iran toughens opposition to bilateral talks with US

Iranian President Hasan Rouhani has ruled out holding any bilateral talks with the US. He also warned that Tehran might step back further from the 2015 nuclear deal, criticizing the accord's European signatories. (03.09.2019)  

Iran satellite Payam fails to reach orbit

Iran has said a satellite launched to gather environmental information has failed to reach orbit. Washington had expressed concern that Tehran's satellite program could help it in developing ballistic nuclear weapons. (15.01.2019)  

Iran tests missile system — Revolutionary Guard

The Revolutionary Guard's commander said Iran had tested a new missile. Iran regularly exaggerates its missile and defense technology capabilities. (24.08.2019)  

US imposes sanctions on Iran's foreign minister

Mohammad Javad Zarif has responded defiantly to the US targeting him for his role as Iran's chief diplomat. The sanctions raise questions about the Trump administration's stated willingness to talk with Tehran. (31.07.2019)  

US waives Iran sanctions on civil nuclear projects

Without the waivers, the US would have to sanction European firms working on civil nuclear projects, White House officials said. European guarantors of the nuclear deal have vowed to salvage it after the US' withdrawal. (01.08.2019)  

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

A year after Donald Trump pulled the US from the international nuclear accord with Iran, the Middle East nation announced it would no longer adhere to some "voluntary commitments" in the accord. (18.05.2018)  

