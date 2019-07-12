 US removes Turkey from F-35 program after S-400 fiasco | News | DW | 17.07.2019

News

US removes Turkey from F-35 program after S-400 fiasco

In a widely-expected move, the White House has formally begun the process to remove Turkey from its advanced fighter jet program. Turkey has opted for Russian military hardware over its US equivalent.

S-400 missile defense systems

The US on Wednesday announced that Turkey would no longer participate in its F-35 fighter jet program, citing the Turkish government's decision to purchase the Russian-made S-400 missile defense system.

"Unfortunately, Turkey's decision to purchase Russian S-400 air defense systems render its continued involvement with the F-35 impossible," said White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham.

The F-35 "cannot coexist with a Russian intelligence collection platform that will be used to learn about its advanced capabilities," Grisham added.

Turkey's removal from the program is expected to happen by next year, said Ellen Lord, the US undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment.

"We are proceeding with a very orderly wind-down by March 2020," said Lord. "This is a specific response to a specific action."

Read more: Russia encroaches on US war industry in Middle East

S-400 missile defense systems deployed in Syria

Russia has deployed the S-400 system in Syria, with observers describing it as one of the most successful missile defense systems on the planet

Divided allies

Earlier this year, the US halted deliveries of F-35-related equipment in a bid to pressure Turkey to drop its deal to buy Russian military hardware. But Turkey, a NATO ally, has taken additional steps to bolster defense ties with Moscow.

In May, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that his country would help develop Russia's next generation missile defense system, the S-500.

Army Secretary Mark Esper, who US President Donald Trump nominated for the defense secretary portfolio, told Congress earlier this week that "it is very disheartening to see how they have drifted over the past several years."

Read more: Is NATO's future at risk over US-Turkey rift?

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

  • Terminator robot from the famous film

    Technologies that revolutionized warfare

    AI: 'Third revolution in warfare'

    Over 100 AI experts have written to the UN asking them to ban lethal autonomous weapons — those that use AI to act independently without any human input. No "killer robots" currently exist, but advances in artificial intelligence have made them a real possibility. The experts said these weapons could be "the third revolution in warfare," after gunpowder and nuclear arms.

  • Painted scene of British soldiers fighting France during the Napoleonic Wars

    Technologies that revolutionized warfare

    Gunpowder

    The "first revolution in warfare" was invented by the Chinese, who started using the black substance between the 10th and 12th centuries to propel projectiles in simple guns. It gradually spread to the Middle East and Europe in the following two centuries. Once perfected, firearms using gunpowder proved to be far more lethal than the traditional bow and arrow.

  • Scene from the siege of Mainz following the French Revolution in 1793

    Technologies that revolutionized warfare

    Artillery

    The invention of gunpowder also introduced artillery pieces to the battlefield. Armies started using basic cannons in the 16th century to fire heavy metal balls at opposing infantrymen and breach defensive walls around cities and fortresses. Far more destructive field guns were invented in the 19th century and went on to wreak havoc in the battlefields of World War I.

  • British soldiers with a machine gun in the trenches during WWI

    Technologies that revolutionized warfare

    Machine guns

    Guns that fire multiple rounds in rapid succession were invented in the late 19th century and immediately transformed the battlefield. Machine guns, as they came to be known, allowed soldiers to mow down the enemy from a protected position. The weapon's grisly effectiveness became all too clear in WWI as both sides used machine guns to wipe out soldiers charging across no man's land.

  • WWI - Biplans fly in formation

    Technologies that revolutionized warfare

    Warplanes

    Military thinkers did not ignore the invention of the first airplane in 1903. Six years later, the US military bought the first unarmed military aircraft, the 1909 Wright Military Flyer. Inventors experimented with more advanced fighter and bomber aircraft in the following years. Both became standard features in many of the national air forces established by the end of WWI.

  • German tanks and military transport during the German invasion of Poland during WWII

    Technologies that revolutionized warfare

    Mechanization

    Armies had traditionally used soldiers and horses to fight and transport military equipment. But around WWI, they started using more machines such as tanks and armored vehicles. Faster and more destructive armies were the result. Nazi Germany put this new form of "mechanized warfare" to destructive effect in WWII using an attack strategy known as "Blitzkrieg" ("lightning war").

  • V-2 rocket launch

    Technologies that revolutionized warfare

    Missiles

    Although artillery was effective, it had a relatively limited range. The missile's invention in WWII suddenly allowed an army to strike a target hundreds of kilometers away. The first missile — the German V-2 — was relatively primitive, but it laid the foundation for the development of guided cruise missiles and intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

  • US jets fly over Korea in 2017

    Technologies that revolutionized warfare

    Jet engine

    Jet aircraft first saw action alongside traditional propeller airplanes at the end of WWII. Jet engines dramatically increased an aircraft's speed, allowing it to reach a target quicker and making it far harder for an adversary to shoot it down. After WWII, military reconnaissance planes were developed that could fly higher than 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) and faster than the speed of sound.

  • French atom bomb test near Mururoa

    Technologies that revolutionized warfare

    Nuclear weapons

    The "second revolution in warfare" announced its horrific arrival on August 6, 1945 when the US dropped the first nuclear bomb — "Little Boy" — on the city of Hiroshima in Japan, killing between 60,000 and 80,000 people instantly. In the Cold War that followed, the US and Soviet Union developed thousands of even more destructive warheads and raised the specter of a devastating nuclear war.

  • German soldier works with a radar screen

    Technologies that revolutionized warfare

    Digitization

    Recent decades have witnessed the ever more prevalent use of computers to conduct war. The devices made military communication quicker and easier and radically improved the precision and efficiency of many weapons. Armed forces have recently focused on developing cyber warfare capabilities to defend national infrastructure and attack foreign adversaries in cyberspace.

    Author: Alexander Pearson


ls/bw (Reuters, AFP)

