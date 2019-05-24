US President Trump backs Boris Johnson as next British prime minister

US President Donald Trump has once more waded into British domestic politics, giving his opinion on who he thinks would be a good successor to current Prime Minister Theresa May, who is set to resign on June 7.

"I have actually studied it very hard. I know the different players," he told the Sun tabloid in an interview published late on Friday.

"But I think Boris would do a good job," he said, referring to New York-born, former London mayor Boris Johnson, who also served as British foreign secretary. "I think he would be excellent."

Trump's comments on British domestic politics are a deviation from standard presidential practice

Prized endorsements

Trump told the newspaper that his endorsement had also been sought by other candidates for the position and that his good opinion would vastly raise any candidate's chance of being chosen.

"I don't want to say who but other people have asked me for endorsements, yes," he said. "I could help anybody if I endorse them. I mean, we've had endorsements where they have gone up for forty, fifty points at a shot."

As in an interview before his first official visit to Britain last year, the US leader also once more criticized the present prime minister, saying May had failed to assert British interests enough in negotiations to leave the European Union.

"I think that the UK allowed the European Union to have all the cards. And it is very hard to play well when one side has all the advantages," he said.

May's resignation has come about because of her failure to produce any deal to bring Britain out of the EU that was acceptable to a parliamentary majority. The scheduled date of departure, initially March 29, has now been delayed to October 31.

May has thrice failed to get her deal through Parliament

Lese-noblesse?

Trump also had harsh words to say about the wife of British Prince Harry, former US actress Meghan Markle, who had criticized the ex-reality show host during his 2016 presidential campaign.

"What can I say? I didn't know that she was nasty," he said of the now Duchess of Sussex, adding, however, that she would do "excellently" in her royal role.

Markle made comments on TV in 2016 in which she called Trump misogynistic and divisive, and even said she would move to Canada if he became president.

During his three-day visit to Britain starting Monday, the president will be meeting with other members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth II and Harry's father, Prince Charles, but no meeting with the duchess is planned.

During his first visit to the UK, Trump was met with an inflatable image of himself

The US president went on to express confidence that he would receive a warm welcome in Britain, despite the protests that are expected to accompany his visit.

"I think I am really — I hope — I am really loved in the UK," he said.

Who are the candidates to replace Theresa May? Boris Johnson Boris Johnson is the bookmakers' favorite to become Britain's next prime minister. "BoJo" is widely tipped following stints as mayor of London and as foreign secretary in Theresa May's government. The 54-year-old sparked controversy in 2018 following remarks on women wearing burqas saying that it was "absolutely ridiculous that people should choose to go around looking like letter boxes."

Who are the candidates to replace Theresa May? Dominic Raab Former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab is likely to be Johnson's main rival. The son of a Jewish refugee who fled Nazi Germany, Raab is the second favorite to become the UK's next prime minister. He was widely mocked in 2018 when he said "hadn't quite understood" how reliant UK trade is on the Dover-Calais crossing.

Who are the candidates to replace Theresa May? David Lidington An ally of Theresa May, Lidington is seen as a potential successor but his pro-Remain record, having served as Europe minister from 2010 to 2016, may prevent him from ultimately landing the role. Could yet take over on an interim basis as the Tory party seek a permanent leader.

Who are the candidates to replace Theresa May? Michael Gove A leading driver behind the Brexit campaign, Gove may again try to become prime minister after a failed effort to succeed David Cameron in 2016. Gove, who had initially backed Boris Johnson in that contest, withdrew his support and announced his own candidacy.

Who are the candidates to replace Theresa May? Jeremy Hunt Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt is an outside bet. The 52-year-old, who voted to remain in the European Union, has subsequently changed his stance. Since succeeding Johnson in the role of dealing with foreign affairs, he claimed that Brussels came across as "arrogant" during Brexit negotiations.

Who are the candidates to replace Theresa May? Sajid Javid The son of a Pakistani immigrant bus driver, Sajid Javid is the current UK Home Secretary (interior minister), a role for which he has received mixed reviews. He had a successful banking career with Chase Manhattan and Deutsche Bank before entering parliament in 2010. During the Brexit referendum, Javid was on the Remain side but — like Theresa May — was guarded in his support for the cause.

Who are the candidates to replace Theresa May? Esther McVey Former television presenter Esther McVey declared her intention to stand long before May resigned. The vocal Brexit hardliner resigned as work and pensions secretary in November, protesting at the terms of May’s withdrawal deal. However, in March she voted for the agreement, claiming that it was the only way to ensure Brexit happens. Since then, she has spoken in favor of a no-deal exit.

Who are the candidates to replace Theresa May? Rory Stewart Educated at Eton College — the same school attended by Boris Johnson and David Cameron — Rory Stewart is currently International Development Secretary. A former diplomat who trekked thousands of kilometers across the Middle East and South Asia, he also served as a senior official governing parts of post-invasion Iraq. Stewart is strongly opposed to Britain leaving without a deal.

Who are the candidates to replace Theresa May? Matt Hancock Health Secretary Matt Hancock entered the race to replace the prime minister on the day after her resignation. Although he campaigned for Remain during the referendum, Hancock has said he now believes Britain should leave the EU with a deal. Probably the most tech-savvy of the contenders, Hancock is promoting himself as the candidate best-placed to lead the Tories into the 2020s.

Who are the candidates to replace Theresa May? Andrea Leadsom Andrea Leadsom, who resigned from her Cabinet position in the week of May's announcement, is also a contender. Leadsom, who came second in a leadership bid in 2016, was heavily criticized at the time for saying that being a mother would give her an advantage as prime minister. This was seen in a poor light as Theresa May had previously spoken of her anguish at not being able to conceive.

Who are the candidates to replace Theresa May? James Cleverly As the Tory party’s former deputy chairman, James Cleverly campaigned in favor of Brexit and is currently a junior minister in the UK government's Brexit department. A former territorial army colonel, Cleverly has said that a no-deal Brexit is still one of the "ultimate destinations" that Britain might reach, but that he doesn’t want to take the country that far down the track.

Who are the candidates to replace Theresa May? Kit Malthouse Formerly one of Boris Johnson's deputy London mayors, Kit Malthouse is perhaps best-known for being the author of the so-called Malthouse compromise to replace the Irish backstop provision of Theresa May’s withdrawal deal with "alternative arrangements." Malthouse has said that although no-deal is not his preferred Brexit option, Britain should be prepared for it.

Who are the candidates to replace Theresa May? Mark Harper Mark Harper was a minister in two separate roles, with responsibility for immigration and disabled welfare benefits. While he had the immigration brief, Harper was forced to resign after his cleaner was found to not be legally permitted to be in the UK. A former chief whip, he is something of an outsider. He’s advocated leaving without a deal but also with an extension beyond October 31.

Who are the candidates to replace Theresa May? Steve Baker Previously the 150/1 long shot with the bookmakers, Steve Baker's odds have tumbled further after he refused to rule out a leadership bid following messages of support from his constituents.



tj/jm (AFP, dpa)

