US President Biden to speak with Russia's Putin on Tuesday

US President Joe Biden will discuss Moscow's buildup of troops on the Ukrainian border with Russian President Vladimir Putin in an online meeting on Tuesday, sources on both sides have confirmed.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov and a US source confirmed to Reuters news agency that the video call between the two leaders will bring up Ukraine and progress on bilateral agreements between the two countries at a Geneva summit in June.

What subjects are on the agenda?

Biden will reaffirm the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine at the online meeting, the US source told Reuters news agency on Saturday.

The White House declined to comment on the scheduling of the video call.

The Reuters source also said that the online meeting will deal with strategic stability, cyber attacks and regional issues.

"The conversation will indeed take place on Tuesday," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Reuters. "Bilateral relations, of course Ukraine and the realization of the agreements reached in Geneva are the main (items) on the agenda," he said.

If it goes ahead, it would be the first conversation between Biden and Putin since July 9 after they met face-to-face in Geneva last June.

Bilateral agreements to crack down on hackers could also be among the topics discussed in Tuesday's call.

Russia hopes to pressure the US into not allowing Ukraine into being part of the NATO alliance. But various US and NATO diplomats told the AP news agency such demands would be a non-starter.

How serious is the Ukraine situation?

US media outlets including the Washington Post and the AP reported that Russia was planning a military offensive against Ukraine in early 2022.

"We're aware of Russia's actions for a long time and my expectation is we're going to have a long discussion with Putin," Biden said on Friday. "I don't accept anybody's red lines," he said.

The US President said he and his advisers were trying to find ways to stop Putin from invading Ukraine.

"What I am doing is putting together what I believe to be, will be, the most comprehensive and meaningful set of initiatives to make it very, very difficult for Mr. Putin to go ahead and do what people are worried he may do,'' Biden said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier this week that the US and European allies would impose "severe costs and consequences on Russia if it takes further aggressive action against Ukraine."

While Ukraine said that 94,300 Russian troops were at its border, Moscow instead accused Kiev of amassing its own troops.

US-Russia relations are at one of their lowest points in decades, worsened after Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine, its 2015 support for the Syrian government and accusations of meddling in US elections.

In 2021, they soured even further when Biden accused Russia of not cracking down on cyber attacks launched from Russia which have hurt US interests.

