US police arrest Statue of Liberty climber protesting migrant family separations

The woman had climbed the statue to protest separations at the border, saying she wouldn't leave until families were reunited. Although the president has reversed the policy, hundreds of children have yet to be reunited.
US police on Wednesday arrested a woman who climbed the Statue of Liberty to protest against the separation of migrant families, which President Donald Trump briefly championed and then reversed.
The woman stayed nearly four hours on the statue and at one point walked from one side to the other, near Lady Liberty's foot. She told police she would not come down until separated migrant children were reunited with their families.
"She's been taken into custody amicably, peacefully, without injuries to our officers, thank God," Sergeant David Somma, a spokesman for the National Park Service, told Reuters news agency. "It's all over now."
The protest action forced authorities to evacuate the premises and turn away more than 2,000 people on July 4, Independence Day in the US.
Police said they managed to bring her down from the statue without injury to her or law enforcement agents
While a protest group called "Rise and Resist NYC" first appeared to have distanced themselves from the woman, they later announced that they "unequivocally support" her.
"We realize that in our haste to complete the statement so that we could continue working to secure the best legal representation for Patricia, we unintentionally led people to believe that we were distancing the group from Patricia," the group said in a series of tweets.
Earlier on Wednesday, the protest group had taken credit for a banner hung at the base of the statue that read "Abolish ICE," referring to the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the federal agency at the heart of the US migration debate.
Since enforcing the separation of migrant families at the border, Trump has since ordered a reversal of the policy following domestic pressure from business leaders, Republican lawmakers and even his wife Melania Trump. The policy was widely criticized by European leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
