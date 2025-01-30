US: Passenger jet, helicopter collides over Washington DC

US: Passenger jet, helicopter collides over Washington DCPublished January 30, 2025last updated January 30, 2025
What you need to know
- Regional jet collides with helicopter near Reagan Airport in Washington, DC
- 60 passengers and four crew members were on board the passenger jet
- Video captured on webcam appears to show moment of collision
- No concrete information on casualties at this time
Follow live updates:
60 passengers, 4 crew on jet that crashed in DC — American Airlines
American Airlines (AA) said American Eagle Flight 5342 en route from Wichita, Kansas to Washington, DC, was involved in an accident at the Ronald Reagan National Airport.
According to the company, 60 passengers and four crew members were on the plane that crashed near Reagan Airport.
"Our concern is for the passengers and crew on board the aircraft," AA said, calling for the loved ones of those on board to get in touch with the company.
Massive rescue operation underway
All takeoffs and landings from the airport near Washington have been halted as emergency services pace to the site of crash.
Several helicopters, including those from the US Park Police, the DC Metropolitan Police Department and US military, were flying over the scene of the incident in the Potomac River.
DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) posted on X that fireboats were on the banks of the Potomac.
A joint statement between the DC police department and the DC fire department read: "There is no confirmed information on casualties at this time."
American Airlines says its aware of crash reports
"We’re aware of reports that American Eagle flight 5342, operated by PSA, with service from Wichita, Kansas (ICT) to Washington Reagan National Airport (DCA) has been involved in an incident," American Airlines said in a statement on X. "We will provide information as it becomes available."
PSA Airlines is a regional airline that is part of the American Airlines Group.
President Trump 'aware of the situation'
US PresidentDonald Trump "has been made aware of the situation" after an American Airlines flight and a military helicopter collided near Reagan National Airport Wednesday evening.
"Tragically it appears that a military helicopter collided with a regional jet," Press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News.
The passenger plane was flying from Wichita, Kansa to Washington DC.
What do we know about the collision?
The FAA said the crash happened when an American Airlines passenger jet collided with a military Blackhawk helicopter as it approached a runway at Reagan Airport.
In audio from the air traffic control tower around the time of the crash, a controller is heard asking the helicopter, "PAT25 do you have the CRJ in sight," referring to the passenger aircraft.
"Tower did you see that?" another pilot is heard calling seconds after the apparent collision.
The tower immediately began diverting other aircraft from Reagan.
Video from an observation camera at the nearby Kennedy Center shows two sets of lights consistent with aircraft appearing to join in a fireball.
Small plane down in Potomac River
A small plane crashed in the Potomac River near the Ronald Regan Washington National Airport late Wednesday, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.
An American Airlines regional plane collided with a helicopter as it approached a runway at Reagan Airport at around 9 p.m. local, the FAA said in a statement.
"A PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided in midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while on approach to Runway 33 at Reagan Washington National Airport around 9 p.m. local time," the agency said.
"PSA was operating Flight 5342 as American Airlines. It departed from Wichita, Kansas," it said.
The D.C. police department said it was responding to an "apparent air crash in the Potomac River" and that a "multi-agency search and rescue operation is under way."
mk/rm (Reuters, AFP, AP)