US, Pakistan dispute whether Mike Pompeo talked terror with Imran Khan

Pakistan on Friday accused the United States of misrepresenting a phone call between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and new Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The US State Department described the call as "good," with both men expressing a willingness to strengthen bilateral relations. It also said Pompeo "raised the importance of Pakistan taking decisive action against all terrorists" operating in the country.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, however, rejected that account as "factually inaccurate" and demanded it be "immediately corrected."

"There was no mention at all in the conversation about terrorists operating in Pakistan," Foreign Ministry spokesman Mohammad Faisal said on Twitter.

Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister? Affluent upbringing Imran Khan was born in Lahore in 1952, the son of a civil engineer. Khan grew up with his four sisters in a relatively affluent part of the city. He received a privileged education, first in his hometown and then in Worcester, England. It was there that Khan's love and talent for the game of cricket became evident. In 1972, he enrolled at Oxford University to study politics and economics.

Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister? Pakistan cricket's blue-eyed boy Khan played cricket throughout his time in England and after returning to his native Pakistan in 1976, he quickly became a regular in the national team. By 1982, he was awarded the captain's armband. Khan enjoyed an illustrious career and was regarded by many as one of the best all-rounders in the world.

Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister? World champion The ultimate high point of Khan's sporting career saw him captain Pakistan to the 1992 Cricket World Cup in Melbourne, Australia. As if his popularity couldn't get any bigger back home, Khan even took the winning wicket in the final against England.

Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister? From playboy to (thrice) married man Khan enjoyed hedonistic bachelor life and was a regular fixture on London's nightlife scene. However, in 1995, at age 42, he finally tied the knot to 21-year-old Jemima Goldsmith. During their nine-year marriage, the famous couple provided plenty of fodder for the British and Pakistani tabloids. Despite separating in 2004, Goldsmith has remained a vocal supporter of Khan's politics.

Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister? Khan enters politics Khan wasted little time after retiring from cricket in 1994. Just two years later he entered Pakistani politics and founded the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. However, his popularity was slow to carry over from cricket into politics. In the 1997 general elections, his PTI party failed to win a single seat.

Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister? Political activist Khan remained active in politics over the next decades. In 1999, he supported General Pervez Musharraf's military coup, only to later turn against Musharraf ahead of the 2007 presidential election. Khan was subsequently placed under house arrest and even spent a few days in prison. However, his supporter base continued to grow, and by 2013 he became a key candidate in the general elections.

Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister? 2013: Khan's political breakthrough The PTI made substantial gains in the 2013 election, claiming 30 parliamentary seats and finishing second behind the Pakistan Muslim League. The party became the main opposition in the key provinces of Punjab and Sindh. However, its greatest feat was winning its first province in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister? "Taliban Khan" Khan has often been the butt of jokes for his pacifist stance towards terrorism in the region. He earned the moniker "Taliban Khan" for claiming that the only way to achieve peace with the Taliban in neighboring Afghanistan was through negotiation. Khan was also a vocal critic of US drones strikes on Pakistan and has promised to disengage Pakistan from America's conflicts in the Middle East.

Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister? Two more marriages Since his divorce from Goldsmith in 2004, Khan has remarried twice. In January 2015, Khan announced his marriage to British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khanm although just 10 months later the couple said they were filing for divorce. In February 2018, Khan married his third wife, Bushra Manika (pictured front row, second from the left), whom he describes as his spiritual adviser.

Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister? Making waves in 2018 By 2018, Khan's PTI were among the favorites going into the general election. Campaigning on a populist platform, Khan pledged to break away from Pakistan's corrupt legacy. His plans include a poverty reduction program similar to that seen in China. This would see the establishment of an "Islamic welfare state," the creation of 10 million jobs and construction of 5 million homes for the poor.

Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's new prime minister? Prime Minister Imran Khan Khan completed his journey from all-star cricketer to political leader on July 26, 2018. With most votes counted, the PTI is expected win up to 119 seats in Pakistan's 272-seat parliament. "I started this struggle 22 years ago and today I have been given a chance to fulfill what I dreamed for the country," Khan said in a televised speech. "We will run Pakistan like it's never been run before." Author: David Martin



Washington sticks to its story

The US regularly accuses Pakistan of harboring militants from the Taliban and other groups who stage attacks in neighboring Afghanistan. Islamabad, for its part, denies that the Taliban operates from safe havens on its soil.

The US State Department said it would not issue a correction.

"I can only say we stand by our readout [of the phone call]," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said, calling Pakistan "an important partner" in the region.

The dispute comes ahead of a planned visit by Pompeo to Islamabad in September. He is expected to be the first foreign dignitary to meet with Khan since his swearing in as prime minister last week.

