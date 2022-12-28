  1. Skip to content
Passengers wearing face masks pull baggage at a departure lobby in Beijing Capital International Airport
US officials cited a lack of credible data on case numbers, Bloomberg reportedImage: Kyodo/picture alliance
PoliticsUnited States of America

US mulls COVID restrictions for arrivals from China: report

31 minutes ago

The United States could impose travel restrictions on travelers from China in order to curb the spread of COVID-19, according to reports on Tuesday.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LTJR

The United States is considering placing new COVID-19 restrictions on arrivals from China, government officials said on Tuesday.

The officials, who requested anonymity, were cited by both Bloomberg and the Reuters news agency.

China is in the midst of an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases, and Beijing will soon allow citizens to leave the country again.

But observers say official statistics hide the true extent of the wave.

"There are mounting concerns in the international community on the ongoing COVID-19 surges in China and the lack of transparent data, including viral genomic sequence data, being reported from the PRC," the officials said, using the initials of the People's Republic of China.

Japan tightens rules for visitors from China

Elsewhere, Japan announced Tuesday that it will tighten its border by requiring tests for all visitors from China, starting Friday.

For now it is seen as a temporary emergency measure against the surging number of COVID infections there.

Last week, India mandated COVID tests for travelers arriving from China, Japan and several other Asian countries.

Malaysia also announced increased additional tracking and surveillance measures in response to the situation in China.

zc/jsi (Reuters, AP)

China | Passagiere mit Masken im Flughafen Peking

China relaxes official zero-COVID policy

China relaxes official zero-COVID policy

After three years of strict COVID measures, China breathes a sigh of relief as the government ends its zero-COVID policy. But with mass immunity far from achieved in China, there are fears the move will put old and vulnerable people at risk.
Health10 hours ago01:54 min
