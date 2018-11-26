 US-Mexico border violence deepens immigration divide | Americas| North and South American news impacting on Europe | DW | 27.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Americas

US-Mexico border violence deepens immigration divide

After the tear gas and riots at the US-Mexico border, attitudes to immigration have become even more entrenched on both sides of political Washington. A solution to the impasse does not appear to be in sight.

A migrant family, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, run away from tear gas

How should the US deal with migrants and asylum seekers? The heated debate intensified after US troops fired tear gas at migrants who rushed the fence at the US-Mexico border.

The issue of immigration has roiled the Washington establishment, but even after the violence, no consensus looks emergent. In fact, both sides are using the optics to dig in.

"People are using the chaos at the border as justification for all of the policies they previously supported,"  Alex Nowratseh, senior immigration policy analyst at the CATO Institute told DW. "Everything that happens along the border just reinforces whatever political and policy views people already had."

Watch video 01:39
Now live
01:39 mins.

Tijuana: Peaceful migrant protest devolves into chaos

The fight had come to Washington long before the bulk of the "caravan" of thousands of Central American migrants reached the border with Mexico.

"For people on the political right, there's this sense and belief that there is a genuine threat coming in the form of this migrant caravan," Scott Anderson, the David M. Rubenstein Fellow for Governance Studies at the Brookings Institute told DW. "You see a lot of rhetoric about this being an invasion of the country." From the political left, he said, is concern and criticism about the administration's method of handling the crisis, and a sense that the US is pushing the legal line of what the military can do.

Read more: 'Migrant caravan was my only chance' for a better life

A woman and her baby at the border

Rosa Villa and her five-month-old son from Honduras are pushed back from the border

An Ongoing Question

Washington has been deadlocked over the question of immigration reform for years. As the number of legal ways for migrants to cross into the US goes down, tension between the two sides of this debate ratchets up.

"The mood is fairly grim on the issue of immigration," Matt Dallek, professor at George Washington University told DW. "There's little hope for substantial progress."

US President Donald Trump is now holding up appropriations bill, demanding funding for his long-touted border wall with Mexico, sending the government careening toward a shutdown.

Read more:Can Donald Trump use force against the 'migrant caravan'? 

Watch video 03:31
Now live
03:31 mins.

Tijuana: Migrants face tough choice

Immigration reform, as Dallek points out, is one of Trump's signature issues. It riles up his base, and he is loathe to undercut that support, Dallek said. "It's hard to see how he's going to give in or compromise enough to get the Democrats on board on the issue," he said. It's also an issue that's deeply entrenched in the US electorate on both sides.

Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, run across the Tijuana river

Migrants run across the Tijuana river to reach the border wall between the US and Mexico

"I think if anything, partisans are going to look at it through their own partisan lens," said Dallek. "And again, Trump is going to say, 'Look at all the tough actions I've taken to repel the lawlessness at the border.'"

Democrats, meanwhile, will also dig into their view that they are the tolerant, immigrant friendly-party, Dallek told DW, and further inflame the debate, causing gridlock.

The result will be a lot of legal chaos, Alex Nowratseh predicts. Congress comes back into session in early January, with a new crop of legislators in both Houses, but "there's just no way that there will be some kind of solution to this problem." 

Plus, he says, a House of Representatives now with the Democrats in the majority will likely end up investigating "every immigration action the president has taken since taking office in 2017."

  • Mexiko Migranten in Tenosique (Reuters/C. Jasso)

    Central American immigrants turn to Mexico

    No longer first choice

    In a migrant shelter in the southern Mexican city of Tenosique, near the Guatemalan border, a refugee from Honduras says he originally planned to move to the United States with his family. Trump's election has changed everything. "I wanted to go to the United States with my family, but we've seen that the new government there has made things harder."

  • Mexiko, Flüchtling Concepcion Bautista aus Guatemala (Reuters/C. Jasso)

    Central American immigrants turn to Mexico

    Lingering in Mexico

    Concepcion Bautista from Guatemala cradles her newborn son in the same migrant shelter. She says she plans to head for the United States, but will linger in Mexico to see how US President Donald Trump's immigration policies play out. Her goal is to reunite with her family up north...

  • Mexiko Migranten in Tenosique (Reuters/C. Jasso)

    Central American immigrants turn to Mexico

    A mere transit country?

    …but for the time being, she believes applying for asylum in Mexico is a smarter move. Mexican asylum data and testimony from migrants in Tenosique suggest that although fewer Central Americans are trying to enter the US, plenty are still fleeing their poor, violent home countries, with many deciding to stay longer in Mexico, which has traditionally been a transit country.

  • Mexico migrants in Tenosique

    Central American immigrants turn to Mexico

    Tough immigration policies

    The Trump administration has pointed out a sharp decline in immigrant detentions in the first few months of this year as a vindication for the president's tough immigration policies. The measures are already having another effect. In California, where farmers usually rely on workers from Mexico to bring in the harvest, many Mexicans are staying away, preferring to find work in their own country.

  • Mexiko Migranten in Tenosique (Reuters/C. Jasso)

    Central American immigrants turn to Mexico

    Asylum applications on the rise

    Migrants from Central America play football in the migrant shelter in Tenosique. The number of people applying for asylum in Mexico has soared by more than 150 percent since Trump was elected president. These days, Mexican immigrants would rather set up in Canada than the United States.

  • Mexiko Migranten in Tenosique (Reuters/C. Jasso)

    Central American immigrants turn to Mexico

    Human smugglers up the price

    One man from Guatemala says the prices charged by people smugglers have risen sharply since Trump took office, now hovering around $10,000 (9,100 euros), up from about $6,000 a few years ago. Migrants sit below a mural in Mexico with the words: "Our demand is minimal: justice."

  • Mexiko Migranten in Tenosique (Reuters/C. Jasso)

    Central American immigrants turn to Mexico

    A new home

    With Mexico's immigration authorities controlling migration more assiduously, Central Americans were forced to take more isolated, dangerous routes where the chances of being mugged were higher. "We've gone north several times, but every time it's got harder," says one man, who was deported from the United States in December. "Now, it's better if we travel alone, along new routes."

    Author: Nadine Berghausen


Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Migrant caravan departs Mexico City for dangerous trek to US border

Thousands of migrants have left Mexico City for a 2,800-kilometer route through areas known for cartel violence. Organizers said the route to Tijuana is less dangerous than heading straight to the closest US entryway. (10.11.2018)  

Trump threatens to end US birthright citizenship guarantee

Donald Trump has pledged to scrap the constitutional guarantee of citizenship for anyone born in the US. Ahead of the November 6 midterm elections, the president is pushing his anti-immigration agenda harder than usual. (30.10.2018)  

US border authorities block Central American migrant caravan

About 200 people waited for a second day at the Mexico-US border as they sought asylum. The migrants have already drawn the wrath of US President Trump during their month-long trek through Mexico. (30.04.2018)  

Migrant surge forces US to shut California-Mexico border crossing temporarily

Police used tear gas to stop hundreds of migrants attempting to rush the border fence to claim asylum in the US. Mexican authorities are to deport migrants accused of trying "violently" to cross the border. (25.11.2018)  

'Migrant caravan was my only chance' for a better life

Maribel Ponce Hernandez joined the migrant caravan trekking through Central America to escape Honduras. The single mom is unflinching in her aim to reach the US, regardless of what President Donald Trump has to say. (13.11.2018)  

Mexico denies migrant deal as Donald Trump says asylum-seekers will be denied entry

Mexico's incoming government has denied reports of a US deal to keep migrants from crossing the border until their asylum claims are processed. President Donald Trump has said, however, that "all will stay in Mexico." (25.11.2018)  

Mexico vows to deport US border-rushers

The government has said that anyone approaching the border in a "violent way" will not be allowed to stay in Mexico. 42 refugees have been arrested on US soil after running for the border. (26.11.2018)  

Can Donald Trump use force against the 'migrant caravan'?

Just ahead of the midterms, the US president deployed thousands of soldiers to the southern border, curtailed asylum law, and threatened the use of military force against an approaching "migrant caravan." Is that legal? (15.11.2018)  

Central American immigrants turn to Mexico

Most migrants to the United States from the so-called "Northern Triangle" of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador are staying in Mexico for now — because of Donald Trump's new immigration policies. (16.05.2017)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Tijuana: Peaceful migrant protest devolves into chaos  

Tijuana: Migrants face tough choice  

Related content

Mexiko Mittelamerikas Migrantenkarawane

Migrant caravan departs Mexico City for dangerous trek to US border 10.11.2018

Thousands of migrants have left Mexico City for a 2,800-kilometer route through areas known for cartel violence. Organizers said the route to Tijuana is less dangerous than heading straight to the closest US entryway.

Asylrecht Grundgesetz für die Bundesrepublik Deutschland

Could Germany's constitutional right to asylum be pruned? 22.11.2018

One contender to take over as successor to Angela Merkel has questioned whether Germany's constitutional right to asylum should stay in its current form. It's not the first time the law has been a political hot potato.

Bulgarien Flüchtlingszentrum in Harmanli

Bulgaria opposes UN pact for safe and orderly migration 12.11.2018

Bulgaria has said it opposes a UN pact on regulating the treatment of migrants and refugees. A growing number of EU states are voicing their reservations about the historic global agreement.

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 