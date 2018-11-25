 Mexico denies migrant deal as Donald Trump says asylum-seekers will be denied entry | News | DW | 25.11.2018

News

Mexico denies migrant deal as Donald Trump says asylum-seekers will be denied entry

Mexico's incoming government has denied reports of a US deal to keep migrants from crossing the border until their asylum claims are processed. President Donald Trump has said, however, that "all will stay in Mexico."

People peer through the U.S.-Mexico border fence, toward San Diego

Some 5,000 Central American migrants camped at the Mexican border city of Tijuana "will not be allowed into the United States until their claims are individually approved in court," US President Donald Trump tweeted late Saturday.

Trump also restated his intention to close the US-Mexico border if "for any reason it becomes necessary."

"We will only allow those who come into our Country [sic] legally," he wrote. "All will stay in Mexico."

Since mid-October, the migrants have been walking north from Honduras through Guatemala and Mexico in an attempt to reach the United States and claim asylum. Trump, who campaigned on an anti-immigration platform, deployed 6,000 troops to reinforce the US border police and the National Guard at the border with Mexico ahead of the midterm elections.

Read more: US judge blocks Trump's asylum ban

Deal or no deal?

Trump's tweets seemed to corroborate a report in The Washington Post that a deal had been reached between the US and Mexico. The migrants would be able to stay in Mexico as a "short-term solution," the newspaper reported, citing officials in Mexico's incoming government. The members of the caravan would be made to wait until their asylum requests were processed in the US.

On average, less than 10 percent of all asylum claims are accepted by US authorities.

"For now, we have agreed to this policy of Remain in Mexico," the paper quoted incoming Interior Minister Olga Sanchez Cordero as saying. Sanchez is due to take office on December 1, along with President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Watch video 03:31
Now live
03:31 mins.

Migrants face tough choice

No 'safe third country'

Unexpectedly, however, the same official later denied the existence of an agreement "of any sort" with Washington.

"The future government does not consider [...] that Mexico assumes the status of 'safe third country' for Central American migrants, or from other countries, who are on Mexican territory or for those who will reach it in the future," Sanchez said in a statement.

The statement did not explain Sanchez's earlier quote published in The Washington Post.

Mexican officials also did not immediately comment on Trump's latest tweets.

Watch video 02:01
Now live
02:01 mins.

Migrants get cold reception in Tijuana

Tijuana declares emergency

Meanwhile, Tijuana Mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum has declared a "humanitarian emergency" over the migrants sheltering in his city.

Tijuana cannot bear the expense of nearly 5,000 migrants who are camping in a local football stadium, he said. The local authorities need some 550,000 pesos ($27,000/€23,800) just to provide them with food. Over 700 civil servants are also assisting at the scene.

"I will not spend the money of the inhabitants of Tijuana," said Gastelum.

He also said federal authorities were considering sending 20 tons of resources, but that three-quarters of that was material to reinforce the border and only five to assist the migrants.

  • Mexiko Migranten in Tenosique (Reuters/C. Jasso)

    Central American immigrants turn to Mexico

    No longer first choice

    In a migrant shelter in the southern Mexican city of Tenosique, near the Guatemalan border, a refugee from Honduras says he originally planned to move to the United States with his family. Trump's election has changed everything. "I wanted to go to the United States with my family, but we've seen that the new government there has made things harder."

  • Mexiko, Flüchtling Concepcion Bautista aus Guatemala (Reuters/C. Jasso)

    Central American immigrants turn to Mexico

    Lingering in Mexico

    Concepcion Bautista from Guatemala cradles her newborn son in the same migrant shelter. She says she plans to head for the United States, but will linger in Mexico to see how US President Donald Trump's immigration policies play out. Her goal is to reunite with her family up north...

  • Mexiko Migranten in Tenosique (Reuters/C. Jasso)

    Central American immigrants turn to Mexico

    A mere transit country?

    …but for the time being, she believes applying for asylum in Mexico is a smarter move. Mexican asylum data and testimony from migrants in Tenosique suggest that although fewer Central Americans are trying to enter the US, plenty are still fleeing their poor, violent home countries, with many deciding to stay longer in Mexico, which has traditionally been a transit country.

  • Mexico migrants in Tenosique

    Central American immigrants turn to Mexico

    Tough immigration policies

    The Trump administration has pointed out a sharp decline in immigrant detentions in the first few months of this year as a vindication for the president's tough immigration policies. The measures are already having another effect. In California, where farmers usually rely on workers from Mexico to bring in the harvest, many Mexicans are staying away, preferring to find work in their own country.

  • Mexiko Migranten in Tenosique (Reuters/C. Jasso)

    Central American immigrants turn to Mexico

    Asylum applications on the rise

    Migrants from Central America play football in the migrant shelter in Tenosique. The number of people applying for asylum in Mexico has soared by more than 150 percent since Trump was elected president. These days, Mexican immigrants would rather set up in Canada than the United States.

  • Mexiko Migranten in Tenosique (Reuters/C. Jasso)

    Central American immigrants turn to Mexico

    Human smugglers up the price

    One man from Guatemala says the prices charged by people smugglers have risen sharply since Trump took office, now hovering around $10,000 (9,100 euros), up from about $6,000 a few years ago. Migrants sit below a mural in Mexico with the words: "Our demand is minimal: justice."

  • Mexiko Migranten in Tenosique (Reuters/C. Jasso)

    Central American immigrants turn to Mexico

    A new home

    With Mexico's immigration authorities controlling migration more assiduously, Central Americans were forced to take more isolated, dangerous routes where the chances of being mugged were higher. "We've gone north several times, but every time it's got harder," says one man, who was deported from the United States in December. "Now, it's better if we travel alone, along new routes."

    Author: Nadine Berghausen


dj/cmk (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Mexico: Caravan migrants shun Tijuana jobs, hoping to get to the US

With many migrants stranded in Tijuana, local authorities are trying to offer them jobs in the Mexican border town. But most migrants are determined to reach the US. Tobias Käufer reports from Tijuana. (23.11.2018)  

Can Donald Trump use force against the 'migrant caravan'?

Just ahead of the midterms, the US president deployed thousands of soldiers to the southern border, curtailed asylum law, and threatened the use of military force against an approaching "migrant caravan." Is that legal? (15.11.2018)  

District judge blocks US from enforcing Trump asylum ban

A federal judge in San Francisco has temporarily blocked President Trump's order barring asylum for immigrants who enter the country illegally. Lawyers had argued that the order was in clear violation of asylum law. (20.11.2018)  

'Migrant caravan was my only chance' for a better life

Maribel Ponce Hernandez joined the migrant caravan trekking through Central America to escape Honduras. The single mom is unflinching in her aim to reach the US, regardless of what President Donald Trump has to say. (13.11.2018)  

US sending thousands of troops to Mexico border

The US military will send more than 5,000 troops to secure the border as a caravan of migrants makes its way through Mexico. The number of troops being deployed is far higher than initially forecast. (29.10.2018)  

Lopez Obrador's policies for Mexico remain an enigma postelection

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s incoming administration has sent mixed messages on the direction of the country. There is a growing uncertainty, but the economy doesn’t seem to mind. DW explores the contradictions. (02.08.2018)  

Central American immigrants turn to Mexico

Most migrants to the United States from the so-called "Northern Triangle" of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador are staying in Mexico for now — because of Donald Trump's new immigration policies. (16.05.2017)  

Tijuana residents greet migrant caravans with violence 19.11.2018

Tijuana residents greet migrant caravans with violence 19.11.2018

A few hundred Tijuana residents are protesting the arrival of Central Americans in caravans en route to the United States. Defying US pledges to categorically deny asylum, more migrants are preparing to head north.

Donald Trump's 'asylum ban' highlights dysfunctional US Congress 21.11.2018

Donald Trump's 'asylum ban' highlights dysfunctional US Congress 21.11.2018

When Donald Trump issued his latest edict restricting immigration, this time for possible asylum-seekers associated with the so-called migrant caravan, the political response in Washington followed a familiar pattern.

Maribel Ponce Hernández Mexiko Stadt

'Migrant caravan was my only chance' for a better life 13.11.2018

Maribel Ponce Hernandez joined the migrant caravan trekking through Central America to escape Honduras. The single mom is unflinching in her aim to reach the US, regardless of what President Donald Trump has to say.

