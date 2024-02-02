US launches strikes in response to Jordan drone attack

The US has launched attacks against targets in Iraq and Syria in response to the drone attack that killed three US service members in a base in northeast Jordan last week.

The US has launched strikes against targets in Iraq and Syria in response to a drone attack by Iranian-backed militants that killed three US soldiers and injured dozen others at a US base in Jordan last week, the US Central Command said on Friday.

US military forces struck more than 85 targets in Iraq and Syria and the airstrikes included more than 125 precision munitions, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

The strikes targeted facilities like control operation centers, intelligence centers, rockets and munition supply chain bases of "militia groups and theirIRGC sponsors who facilitated attacks against U.S. and Coalition forces," CENTCOM said.

Biden says US response to 'continue'

President Biden released a statement saying he had attended the return of the remains of the three soldiers killed in Jordan at Dover Airforce Base.

“This afternoon, at my direction, U.S. military forces struck targets at facilities in Iraq and Syria that the IRGC and affiliated militia use to attack U.S. forces,” he added.

"Our response began today. It will continue at times and places of our choosing," he said, adding: "The United States does not seek conflict in the Middle East or anywhere else in the world. But let all those who might seek to do us harm know this: if you harm an American, we will respond.”

The Day with Phil Gayle: US Retaliation To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

US takes aim at groups with close links to Iran

Officials across the Biden administration have said the US believes Iran bears responsibility for arming, funding and supporting militias that have launched attacks against US forces since the war between Israel and Hamas militants began on October 7.

President Joe Biden and other top US officials had made clear the US would strike back at militias for having targeted the small US outpost in Jordan. The US attributed the strike to the Iran-backed umbrella group Islamic Resistance in Iraq.

The administration had made it clear that it wouldn't be just one hit, but a "tiered response" over time meaning the strikes could only be the first of a set of responses by the Biden adminstration.

President Biden has also been clear that he seeks to prevent the war between Israeli forces and Hamas militants, considered a terrorist organization by the US, Germany, Israel and others, from spiraling into a wider conflict in the Middle East.

rm/sri (Reuters, AP)