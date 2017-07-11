US Federal Reserve raises interest rate again in bid to battle inflation

The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday to reach a range to 2.25% to 2.5%.

The increase is the fourth since March and brings the interest rate to its highest level since 2018 at a range of 2.25% to 2.50%.

The move comes as inflation, at 9.1%, has been increasing at its fastest rate in 41 years.

The aim of the central bank is to increase the cost of borrowing, for example for a car or a mortgage on a house, so that consumers are less likely to borrow and spend. The hope is then for the economy to cool and for inflation to slow down

But with the US economy already slowing down, the interest rate hike may be increasing the risk of inducing a recession.

For President Joe Biden and his Democrat Party, the deterioration of consumer confidence could be a bad omen with the November midterms approaching. Biden's popularity has taken a hit amid general discontent raising the possibility of the Democrats losing their majority in the House and Senate.

However, some analysts predict that any recession may be relatively mild thanks to the generally good financial shape of many households and the low unemployment rate.

More to come...

ab/msh (AP, AFP)