European Central Bank raises interest rates amid inflation

The European Central Bank on Thursday raised its interest rates by 0.5%, more than the expected 0.25%.

The hike is the first in over a decade as consumer prices in the eurozone rose at an 8.6% annual pace in June.

The ECB raised its benchmark deposit rate by 50 basis points to zero percent, and pledged further hikes possibly as soon as its next meeting in September.

"Further normalization of interest rates will be appropriate," the ECB said.

"The frontloading today of the exit from negative interest rates allows the Governing Council to make a transition to a meeting-by-meeting approach to interest rate decisions," the ECB said in a statement.

The ECB targets an inflation rate of 2% as its maximum, but had been keeping its interest rates to historic lows in a bid to encourage growth in an economy battered by several national debt crises, the COVID pandemic, and now, Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England have already taken action to curb inflation, raising interest rates earlier and in a more extreme fashion than is likely to be seen from the ECB.

The euro's recent plunge to two-decade lows against the US dollar also complicates inflation pressures.

Watch video 03:08 Eurozone inflation 'a shock for growth outlook'

Eurozone under stress

Currently, the eurozone is under enormous economic pressure, with hopes of a strong recovery from the fallout of the COVID pandemic now dashed by overstressed supply chains and Europe's energy supply in jeopardy due to Russia's war in Ukraine.

For this reason, the ECB has so far hesitated to raise interest rates despite the rampant inflation that calls for such a move.

The expected interest rate rise also comes as the national unity government in Italy, the second-most indebted eurozone state, seems on the point of collapse.

Investors are concerned about whether the country is in a position to deal with increased borrowing costs amid the political turmoil.

On a more positive note, the euro currency is rising, partly on the back of news that Russian gas is flowing to Europe again through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline after a 10-day maintenance shutdown.

tj/wmr (Reuters, AFP)