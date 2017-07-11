US inflation at 40-year high with 9.1%

US inflation reached a four-decade high in June, with consumer prices soaring by 9.1% compared to the previous year, the US government said on Wednesday.

It is the biggest consumer price hike since 1981 and alone is up from an 8.6% price hike in May.

Month to month, prices rose 1.3% from May to June, whereas from April to May prices only jumped 1%.

The increase in prices is putting further pressure on US households, likely to lead the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates significantly again.

Watch video 02:34 What is inflation?

Who is impacted by inflation in the US?

The cost of necessities is rising faster than incomes. Lower income minorities have been hit particularly hard as a larger portion of their income goes to essentials like food, transportation and housing.

While gas prices have dropped from a high near $5 (€4.99) per gallon in mid-June to $4.66 average nationwide, such affirmations have not matched the hopes of some economists that inflation had peaked in the short-term.

Shipping and commodity costs have also begun to drop. Americans anxieties about inflation have also shown signs of easing, a sign prices may level out over time.

More to come...

ar/fb (AFP, AP, Reuters)