US inflation at 40-year high with 9.1%

Inflation in the US sent prices for gas, food and rent surging in the fastest rate since 1981. The pressure on US households is likely to lead to the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates again.
The US Federal Reserve is expected to hike intreest rates to remove pressure caused by inflation on US households
US inflation reached a four-decade high in June, with consumer prices soaring by 9.1% compared to the previous year, the US government said on Wednesday.
It is the biggest consumer price hike since 1981 and alone is up from an 8.6% price hike in May.
Month to month, prices rose 1.3% from May to June, whereas from April to May prices only jumped 1%.
The increase in prices is putting further pressure on US households, likely to lead the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates significantly again.
The cost of necessities is rising faster than incomes. Lower income minorities have been hit particularly hard as a larger portion of their income goes to essentials like food, transportation and housing.
While gas prices have dropped from a high near $5 (€4.99) per gallon in mid-June to $4.66 average nationwide, such affirmations have not matched the hopes of some economists that inflation had peaked in the short-term.
Shipping and commodity costs have also begun to drop. Americans anxieties about inflation have also shown signs of easing, a sign prices may level out over time.
