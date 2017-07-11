 US envoy urges North Korea to stop tests, engage in talks | News | DW | 24.10.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

US envoy urges North Korea to stop tests, engage in talks

A US envoy said North Korea's recent weapon tests were "concerning and counterproductive." Last week, the isolated nation carried out tests of a new type of ballistic missile launched from submarines.

North Korea tests a new type of a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM). (Yonhap)

Last week, North Korea tested new ballistic missiles launched from a submarine

The United States on Sunday urged North Korea to stop its "concerning and counterproductive" missile tests, and engage in peace talks.

"Our goal remains the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," Sung Kim, the US special representative on North Korea, told reporters.

"That's why Pyongyang's recent ballistic missile test, one of several in the past six weeks, is concerning and counterproductive to making progress toward lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula," he added. 

Watch video 06:10

Are we seeing a new arms race on the Korean Peninsula?

US open to talks

Last week, North Korea tested its newly developed submarine ballistic missile in its fifth round of weapon tests. South Korean officials said the weapon appears to be in early development stages. Missiles fired from submarines are harder to detect in advance.

"We remain ready to meet with the DPRK without preconditions and we have made clear that the United States harbors no hostile intent towards the DPRK," said Kim, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

  • Military personnel take part in a paramilitary parade held to mark the 73rd founding anniversary of the republic at Kim Il Sung square in Pyongyang in this undated image supplied by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on September 9, 2021

    North Korea stages military parade without missiles

    No show of nuclear weaponry

    There was no show of nuclear weaponry during the toned-down event. Civil defense units, railway ministry detachments, fire brigades, Air Koryo and detachments from the Hungnam Fertilizer Complex were exhibited. Much of the hardware, like these motorcycle sidecars, had a distinct retro and low-budget flavor.

  • Military equipments are paraded during a paramilitary parade held to mark the 73rd founding anniversary of the republic at Kim Il Sung square in Pyongyang in this undated image supplied by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on September 9, 2021.

    North Korea stages military parade without missiles

    Some weapons on display

    Some conventional weapons did make it into the parade. Fighter jets flying in formation above the streets, and artillery pieces hauled by tractors also made an appearance during the event. The vast majority of North Korea's sparse road network is not paved.

  • Personnel in orange hazmat suits march during a paramilitary parade held to mark the 73rd founding anniversary of the republic at Kim Il Sung square in Pyongyang in this undated image supplied by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on September 9, 2021

    North Korea stages military parade without missiles

    Show of military personnel

    A part of the parade's paramilitary personnel marched in orange hazmat suits with oxygen masks. North Korea claims not to have suffered a single case of COVID-19. It closed its sometimes-porous border to China early in the pandemic.

  • North Korea leader Kim Jong Un attends a paramilitary parade held to mark the 73rd founding anniversary of the republic at Kim Il Sung square in Pyongyang in this undated image supplied by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on September 9, 2021

    North Korea stages military parade without missiles

    Pandemic further cuts off already isolated North Korea

    The parade was aimed at a domestic audience this time. Experts say the event reflected challenges the country has faced recently, such as the pandemic and border closures, flooding, and food shortages. South Korean intelligence believe Kim has three children of his own, though even this is unconfirmed.

  • ireworks explode over a paramilitary parade held to mark the 73rd founding anniversary of the republic at Kim Il Sung square in Pyongyang in this undated image supplied by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on September 9, 2021

    North Korea stages military parade without missiles

    Fireworks at midnight

    As the anniversary struck at midnight, an exhibition of fireworks took place.

  • A military calvary take part in a paramilitary parade held to mark the 73rd founding anniversary of the republic at Kim Il Sung square in Pyongyang in this undated image supplied by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on September 9, 2021

    North Korea stages military parade without missiles

    Cavalry instead of missiles

    Pyongyang has previously used parades as a display of military and nuclear strength. But the sort of weaponry liable to upset Seoul, the United States and the West was conspicuously absent on Thursday, with cavalry and other units at the forefront. Some speculated that this could be a sign that the reclusive nation is open to peace talks with the US and South Korea.


The Biden administration has repeatedly said it is open to talks with North Korea. However, North Korea has slammed the US for its hostile policies, sanctions and regular military drills carried out with South Korea.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has blamed US policies toward the isolated nation, and dismissed Washington's claims that it does not have hostile intentions. He met three times with former US President Donald Trump, but their talks failed to reach an agreement. 

tg/aw (AFP, Reuters)

DW recommends

North Korea rejects calls for declaration to end 1950s Korean War

South Korea has repeatedly called for fresh talks to negotiate an official end to the Korean War, which ended in a truce in 1953. North Korea said it would be willing to resume talks if Seoul "abandons its hostility."  

Why North Korea is wary of foreign warships in the region

South Korea and the US are holding joint exercises, and a British naval strike force is due to dock in Busan in the coming weeks, as the international community pressures Pyongyang to adhere to UN resolutions.  

North Korea willing to talk to South if respect is assured

The comments, made by the powerful sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, could see a restart of stalled peace talks between the governments on the split peninsula.  

Advertisement