US election: Harris, Trump in Pennsylvania for final push

US election: Harris, Trump in Pennsylvania for final pushPublished November 4, 2024last updated November 4, 2024
What you need to know
Both Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and former Republican President Donald Trump are set to campaign in the key swing state of Pennsylvania on the final day before the election on November 5.
The state, with 19 electoral votes, is the biggest prize of the race. Either Trump or Harris will need at least 270 electoral votes to become the next US president.
Earlier, Vice President Kamala Harris has said she will "do everything in my power" to end the war in Gaza in a campaign event for Arab Americans in Michigan.
In other news, the campaign of former President Donald Trump scrambled to walk back comments he made about would-be assassins having to "shoot the fake news media."
Here's a roundup of the latest developments in the race to the White House on November 4, 2024:
What to expect Monday: Pennsylvania push
Both candidates will visit Pennsylvania, the state now considered to be key to winning the election due to its number of electoral votes and polls that show Harris and Trump in a statistical dead heat.
Trump is expected to start Monday in North Carolina, before heading to the cities of Reading and Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania. At the end of the day, he will hold a rally in the battleground state of Michigan.
Harris, meanwhile, will visit Pittsburgh and hold a rally in Philadelphia. The event in Philadelphia on election eve will feature celebrity guests Lady Gaga and Oprah Winfrey.
The Harris campaign on Monday evening will hold a national livestream show which will showcase "get out the vote" events all seven battleground states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.
The FBI has issued a warning about an uptick in deepfake videos of the candidates ahead of voting, some of which have been traced back to Russia-based operations.
Monday also marks the final day of early voting, with some 75 million Americans having already cast their ballot.
Trump campaign walks back 'shoot the media' comment
Referencing the attempt on his life at a rally earlier in the campaign, Trump told supporters in Pennsylvania that any other assassin "would have to shoot through the fake news. And I don't mind that so much."
Reacting to accusations that the former president was inciting violence against journalists late on Sunday, campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said that the Republican nominee was actually highlighting that members of the media are in danger.
"In fact, President Trump was stating that the media was in danger, in that they were protecting him and, therefore, were in great danger themselves, and should have had a glass protective shield, also," Cheung said.
Sunday recap: Harris vows to end Gaza war, Trump promises 'Golden Age'
Speaking at a rally in Lansing, Michigan, Harris said she would do "everything in my power" to end the war in Gaza. Michigan has the country's largest Arab American population, and some typically Democratic voters had indicated that they would not cast a ballot for Harris over her support of arms sales to Israel.
A poll in the state of Iowa showed a Harris lead of 3 points, a development considered highly significant due to Trump's victory there in the last two elections by a margin of around 8 to 9 points.
In the key battleground state of Pennsylvania, Trump promised a new "golden age" and criticized the practice of early voting, claiming it was rife for fraud. He then moved on to a rally in Macon, Georgia, where he promised that outspoken conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. would play a large role in his administration.
es/wd (Reuters, AP)