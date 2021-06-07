Visit the new DW website

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey is an American entertainer and media proprietor.

Oprah Winfrey was born in rural Mississippi in 1954. Experiencing poverty from an early age, she had to live with her grandmother in the countryside while her mother was earning money in Wisconsin. Despite her poor beginnings, she was a brilliant student and graduated from high school with honors. When she was 18, she was offered a job at a local radio station in Nashville, becoming the first female African-American news anchor in the state's history. She then began appearing as a news anchor all over the US. In 1986, she launched the syndicated "The Oprah Winfrey Show," which ran until 2011. It remains the highest-rated daytime talk show in American television history. She has founded several magazines, published books, and even established her own TV network and numerous charities. In 2018, Winfrey announced that she was actively thinking about running for president in 2020.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on on November 27, 2017, Britain's Prince Harry stands with his fiancee US actress Meghan Markle as she shows off her engagement ring whilst they pose for a photograph in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace in west London, following the announcement of their engagement. - Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will give up their titles and stop receiving public funds following their decision to give up front-line royal duties, Buckingham Palace said on January 18, 2020. The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family, the Palace said, adding that the couple have agreed to repay some past expenses. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP)

Lilibet Diana: What's behind the name of the new royal baby? 07.06.2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have welcomed their second child. Through her name, the life of the newborn is already symbolically charged.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks at Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World in Inglewood, Calif. on May 2, 2021, left, and Oprah Winfrey appears at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Jan. 7, 2018. Winfrey and Prince Harry are teaming up for a series that will delve into mental health issues and feature segments from athletes and stars like Lady Gaga and Glenn Close. The streaming service Apple TV plus announced Monday that the multi-part documentary series “The Me You Can’t See” will debut on May 21. (AP Photo)

Prince Harry and Oprah discuss mental health in new series 21.05.2021

In the docu-series, Prince Harry tells Oprah how the royal family "bullied" him. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, mental health is a crucial issue for countless people.
Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge speak with teachers and mental health professionals during a visit to School21, a school in east London, Thursday March 11, 2021. (Justin Tallis/Pool via AP)

Prince William denies UK royal family is racist 11.03.2021

The royals are "very much not a racist family" said the British prince, following comments made by his brother Harry and sister-in-law Meghan to US talk show host Oprah Winfrey.
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in this undated handout photo. Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Harry and Meghan: The queen takes racism 'very seriously' 09.03.2021

In a rare statement, Buckingham Palace called remarks made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in an interview with Oprah Winfrey "concerning." The royals will deal with the matter privately, according to the palace.
*** Dieses Bild ist fertig zugeschnitten als Social Media Snack (für Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) im Tableau zu finden: Fach „Images“ —> Weltspiegel/Bilder des Tages *** 09.03.2021+++Melbourne, Australien+++ A photo taken in Melbourne on March 9, 2021 shows front page headlines reporting on the story of the interview given by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wife of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, to Oprah Winfrey, which aired on US broadcaster CBS. (Photo by William WEST / AFP) (Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)

Harry and Meghan polarize media at home and abroad 09.03.2021

Meghan and Harry's interview with TV icon Oprah Winfrey stirred much media comment on both sides of the Atlantic — with huge discrepancies of opinion. DW looks at some of the reports.
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in this undated handout photo. Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Before Meghan and Harry: The British royals' historical views on race 09.03.2021

Meghan Markle is not the first nonwhite member of the British royal family. An Indian princess was brought into the fold in the mid-1800s and wrote about wanting to escape royal life.
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in this undated handout photo. Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Harry and Meghan speak out about royal family split in interview 08.03.2021

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have opened up about life in the British royal family in a tell-all interview with US television personality Oprah Winfrey.
ARCHIV - 13.02.2018, Großbritannien, London: Meghan, Herzogin von Sussex, und Prinz Harry, Herzog von Sussex. Der britische Prinz Harry und seine Frau, Herzogin Meghan, werden sich nicht länger «Königliche Hoheit» nennen. Das teilte der Buckingham-Palast mit. Foto: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Prince Harry calls split from British royal life 'unbelievably tough' 01.03.2021

Prince Harry invoked memories of his mother Princess Diana in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. Meghan and Harry described their earlier situation in the UK as "un-survivable."
American poet Amanda Gorman reads a poem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 20, 2021. Patrick Semansky/Pool via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Political fashions: From Gorman to Gandhi 06.02.2021

Public figures from Marie Antoinette to champions of the #MeToo movement have often used clothes and fashion to express their political opinion. Here's a look at some sartorial attitude across the centuries.
Poet Amanda Gorman reads a poem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 20, 2021. Patrick Semansky/Pool via REUTERS

Amanda Gorman steals the show at US presidential inauguration 21.01.2021

The 22-year-old poet was described by many as the star of the inaugural ceremony of newly elected US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. But who is Amanda Gorman?

DW Euromaxx 22.06.19

Fine dining meets bespoke crockery 24.06.2019

Stefanie Hering has been creating gorgeous bespoke crockery since the early 1990s. She's really made a name for herself. And counts many top chefs and clients among her clients.
7.1.2018*** 75th Golden Globe Awards – Photo Room – Beverly Hills, California, U.S., 07/01/2018 – Oprah Winfrey poses backstage with her Cecil B. DeMille Award. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Oprah Winfrey's path to a (possible) presidential run 09.01.2018

As the world warms to the idea that entertainment billionaire Oprah Winfrey could become a presidential candidate in 2020, here's a look back at her rags-to-riches story.
Oprah Winfrey speaks after accepting the Cecil B. Demille Award at the 75th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. January 7, 2018. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. For editorial use only. Additional clearance required for commercial or promotional use, contact your local office for assistance. Any commercial or promotional use of NBCUniversal content requires NBCUniversal's prior written consent. No book publishing without prior approval.

Oprah for president? How the idea anchored within a day 09.01.2018

It was jokingly suggested during Golden Globes night, then came an electrifying speech by the talk show queen: Within 24 hours, "Oprah Winfrey for president" turned into an actual possibility. Here's how.
7.1.2018*** 75th Golden Globe Awards – Photo Room – Beverly Hills, California, U.S., 07/01/2018 – Actress Diane Kruger and director/producer Fatih Akin pose with his award for Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language for In the Fade.

Golden Globes 2018: And the award goes to... 08.01.2018

An American drama on rape and murder, a story about a woman and a mysterious creature, but also a German crime film dealing with revenge were honored at the 75th Golden Globe Awards ceremony.
10.12.2017 Firefighters knock down flames as they advance on homes atop Shepherd Mesa Road in Carpinteria, California, U.S. December 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS. ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

California Thomas Fire rages towards Santa Barbara 11.12.2017

The most destructive wildfires in southern California's history continued to rage across Northern LA, threatening major coastal towns. The so-called Thomas Fire has already scorched an area larger than New York City.

Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel (CDU) spricht während einer Pressekonferenz am 13.05.2015 im Bundeskanzleramt in Berlin Chancellor Angela Merkel CDU speaks during a Press conference at 13 05 2015 in Federal Chancellery in Berlin +++imago/Markus Heine

Merkel named most powerful woman in the world 27.05.2015

Forbes magazine named German Chancellor Angela Merkel the most powerful woman worldwide for the ninth year in a row. US presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton came second.
