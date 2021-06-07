Oprah Winfrey is an American entertainer and media proprietor.

Oprah Winfrey was born in rural Mississippi in 1954. Experiencing poverty from an early age, she had to live with her grandmother in the countryside while her mother was earning money in Wisconsin. Despite her poor beginnings, she was a brilliant student and graduated from high school with honors. When she was 18, she was offered a job at a local radio station in Nashville, becoming the first female African-American news anchor in the state's history. She then began appearing as a news anchor all over the US. In 1986, she launched the syndicated "The Oprah Winfrey Show," which ran until 2011. It remains the highest-rated daytime talk show in American television history. She has founded several magazines, published books, and even established her own TV network and numerous charities. In 2018, Winfrey announced that she was actively thinking about running for president in 2020.