US economist turns down key EU antitrust job amid backlash

18 minutes ago

Fiona Scott Morton, who served in the US Justice Department during the Obama era, was hired to advise the European Commission on its probes into big tech firms. Her appointment was criticized by EU leaders and lawmakers.

https://p.dw.com/p/4U6cW
EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium
Fiona Scott Morton was expected to play a crucial role as EU regulators take up antitrust cases against big tech firmsImage: YVES HERMAN/REUTERS

A US economist who was selected for a key EU antitrust job has turned down the offer, the European Commission's competition chief Margrethe Vestager announced Wednesday. 

"Professor Fiona Scott Morton has informed me of her decision to not take up the post as Chief Competition Economist," Vestager tweeted. "I accept this with regret and hope that she will continue to use her extraordinary skillset to push for strong competition enforcement." 

Morton is currently a professor at Yale University's School of Management and earlier worked for the US Department of Justice as chief economist during former President Barack Obama's administration.   

Macron: Morton's appointment raises many questions 

The decision to pick an American for a top EU position drew controversy from EU lawmakers and leaders. If Morton would have assumed the role, she would have assisted with EU probes into big tech giants such as Apple and Google.

French President Emmanuel Macron derided the EU's choice to pick Morton, saying it "raised many questions." Macron said such an important role would not be filled by a foreigner in the United States or China. 

"Is there really not great European researcher with academic qualifications that could do this job?" Macron said at a meeting of EU leaders.

Manfred Weber, a German politician in the European Parliament who leads the European People's Party, had also expressed astonishment regarding the appointment. 

The woman who has Big Tech worried

Morton took money from Amazon, Apple, Microsoft

Yet it wasn't just Morton's nationality that raised questions in Europe but also her past consulting work for big tech companies such as AppleAmazon and Microsoft. Martin Sonneborn, a German member of the European Parliament, criticized the decision to pick someone with multiple conflicts of interest in the tech industry. 

In 2019, Morton wrote an opinion piece for The Washington Post that dismissed breaking up big tech companies as "sloganeering."  

In Germany, a similar scandal occurred in 2022, when Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock picked Jennifer Morgan, the chief of Greenpeace International, as Germany's special envoy for international climate policy. Morgan, like Morton, was also a US citizen and had done lobbying work. 

Morgan was given German citizenship in an expedited ceremony in order to work for Baerbock, a move that drew criticism from German conservatives.  

wd/sms (AFP, Reuters)

Big Tech's big problems: From China to Silicon Valley

After more than a decade of relentless growth, the world's biggest tech firms appear to be in trouble. 2022 has been a year of unprecedented flux in a sector that had looked at times invincible. Mass layoffs, a sharp drop in market value and existential questions about user bases have created doubts around the long-term futures of several giants. Is it a bump in the road, or something deeper?
BusinessDecember 19, 202220:06 min

Smoke in the distance from a fire at a Russian military base on Crimea
Live

Ukraine: Kyiv calls Crimea base fire 'successful operation'

Conflicts1 hour ago
