US carries out airstrikes on Iran-backed militia in Syria

The Pentagon said on Thursday that the US military had launched an airstrike in eastern Syria on facilities used by Iran-backed militia.

The Pentagon's spokesman, John Kirby, said that the airstrikes were conducted under "President Biden's direction" and were a retaliation of recent rocket attacks on US troops and allies in Iraq.

He didn't reveal if there were any casualties from the strike in Syria.

More to follow...

