US, Canada intercept Chinese and Russian aircraft off Alaska

The US-Canadian North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said two Russian and two Chinese military aircraft were detected near Alaska. The planes were in international airspace and not seen as a threat.

What do we know so far?

The joint US-Canadian North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said on X, "NORAD detected, tracked, and intercepted two Russian TU-95 and two PRC H-6 military aircraft operating in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone."

NORAD said the flights remained in international airspace and did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace, adding that the activity was "not seen as a threat."

The Alaskan zone is a perimeter in which air traffic is monitored even though it remains international airspace, so that there is more time for reaction in case of hostile activities.

It is common for Russian aircraft to be intercepted in the area. They are usually contacted visually or electronically by US or Canadian planes.

Russia and China have been increasing their cooperation in recent years, in particular due to Russia's isolation from the West due to its war on Ukraine.

