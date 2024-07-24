US: Biden to give Oval Office address after stepping aside

US: Biden to give Oval Office address after stepping asidePublished July 25, 2024last updated July 25, 2024
What you need to know
- President Joe Biden is expected to explain his reasoning for leaving the race
- The Democratic Party said delegates will start voting on a new candidate next week
- Republican candidate Donald Trump is set to hold his first rally since Kamala Harris became his most likely opponent
Democratic delegates to vote virtually for Biden successor starting next week
Officials within the Democratic Party agreed on Wednesday to let delegates vote online from August 1 for a candidate to replace President Joe Biden.
With no other major candidates standing and a majority of delegates already having announced their support for her, Vice President Kamala Harris seems all but certain to be named the party's nominee for November's presidential election.
Harris, and any other candidate, will need to gather 300 electronic delegate signatures, with no more than 50 from any one state, by July 30.
The party appears keen to quickly coalesce around Harris ahead of the national convention on August 19 and to secure the nomination early enough to get on all state ballots, including Ohio where the deadline is August 7.
The party will also want a vice presidential pick by that time, but it was not yet clear who this would be. The current favorites are Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, and Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, with several other names in consideration.
Biden to address nation after dropping out of the election
Following his announcement on Sunday that he would not run for a second term in November's presidential election, President Joe Biden is set to give speech from the Oval Office on Wednesday to explain his decision.
In a move that came after weeks of speculation, brought on by a disastrous performance during his first debate against confirmed Republican candidate Donald Trump, Biden also gave his support for Vice President Kamala Harris to take his place.
"I will address the nation from the Oval Office on what lies ahead, and how I will finish the job for the American people," Biden wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday.
The 81-year-old, who himself served as vice president under Barack Obama, is expected to stress the legacy of his time in office as well as to make clear that he will not be a lame duck president for the next six months.
Harris, who has already got the backing of the majority of Democratic delegates meaning she could be confirmed as early as next week, said that Biden's speech would be about "not only the extraordinary work that he has accomplished, but about his work in the next six months."
The president has been recovering from COVID-19, meaning several appointments have been delayed, including a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The two leaders had planned to meet on Tuesday, but this was moved forward to Thursday.
