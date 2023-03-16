  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Migration
A pedestrian walks by a First Republic Bank office on March 16, 2023 in San Francisco, California.
The mid-sized lender was widely impacted by the interest rate hikes of last yearImage: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP
BusinessUnited States of America

US banks rally to support First Republic Bank amid crunch

1 hour ago

A consortium of large US banks pumped $30 billion to prevent First Republic Bank from going under. Fear over a looming financial crisis has been high since two US mid-sized lenders collapsed last week.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OoZp

A group of US banking giants joined forces on Thursday to support First Republic Bank amid growing worldwide concern regarding the resilience of the banking system and the possibility of a financial crisis.

US private banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc, Bank of America Corp, Wells Fargo & Co, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, were involved in the bailout.

The banks injected $30 billion (roughly €28.2 billion) to support First Republic Bank as the lender struggled with high interest rates imposed last year to avoid a recession amid high inflation. The regional bank's shares had tumbled 70% in the last nine trading sessions.

US regulators praised the move as a testament to the banking system's resilience.

Biden tries to calm fears of banking crisis

The rescue announcement was credited for uplifting Wall Street indexes on Thursday.

What do we know about the rescue plan?

The consortium of 11 US private banks said in a Thursday statement that their move "reflects their confidence in First Republic and in banks of all sizes."

In a statement, First Republic founder Jim Herbert and CEO Mike Roffler said the "collective support strengthens our liquidity position... and is a vote of confidence for First Republic and the entire US banking system."

First Republic Bank is the 14th largest bank in the US, with $212 billion in assets at the end of 2022. Founded in 1985, the bank is headquartered in San Francisco.

Known for private banking and wealth management, First Republic was wary its clients would flee to bigger banks amid the ongoing turbulence in the banking sector.

What is happening to the banking sector?

The US banking sector was significantly shaken last week by the collapse of two mid-sized lenders.

US regulators pulled the plug on Silicon Valley Bank in the largest bank failure since the 2008/2009 financial crisis after a sudden run on deposits. New York's Signature Bank followed suit two days later, as the US Federal Reserve took steps to shore up systemic confidence.

US authorities were quick to pledge support to other lenders and depositors as fears over a looming financial crisis grew. The move slightly reassured investors, but shares in several US banks were hammered on fears of a run by customers.

The aftershock traveled to Europe on Thursday, with Switzerland-based global bank Credit Suisse AG saying it would borrow 50 billion Swiss francs (€50.7 billion, $54 billion) from the country's central bank to strengthen its liquidity and deposit reserves.

Bank fears spread as Credit Suisse gets help

rmt/sms (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

MiG-29 fighter jet

Poland to transfer MiG-29 jets to Ukraine within days

Conflicts11 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Malawians stand next to a washed away tar road

Cyclone 'Freddy' batters Malawi and Mozambique

Cyclone 'Freddy' batters Malawi and Mozambique

Climate12 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Hong Kong's financial district

Hong Kong exiles try to preserve culture and press freedom

Hong Kong exiles try to preserve culture and press freedom

Society11 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Bundestag plenary session

Germany set to shrink its XXL parliament

Germany set to shrink its XXL parliament

Politics12 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Illustration shows a line chart with an ascendant arrow and a slight brief downward jag

Progress toward the European Green Deal

Progress toward the European Green Deal

Nature and Environment1 hour ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Three men standing at a table holding documents

Iran-Saudi deal: China's growing clout in the Middle East

Iran-Saudi deal: China's growing clout in the Middle East

PoliticsMarch 14, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Made Burger

Why burgers are bad for the planet

Why burgers are bad for the planet

ClimateMarch 14, 202307:44 min
More from North America

Latin America

Opposition members praying in a church in Managua, Nicaragua

Vatican-Nicaragua relations: Strained or broken?

Vatican-Nicaragua relations: Strained or broken?

PoliticsMarch 15, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage