  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
China
Migration
A pedestrian walks in front of an electronic quotation board displaying numbers of world stock markets in Tokyo on March 7, 2022.
The closure of two US banks have taken their toll on Asian marketsImage: Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP/Getty Images
BusinessJapan

Stock markets slump amid fears of SVB contagion

50 minutes ago

The closure of Silicon Valley Bank, followed by Signature Bank, has undermined market confidence and raised recession risk fears. Stocks and equities in Asia dropped amid fears about exposure.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Odd6

Asian markets took a deep dive on Tuesday, as the impact of the closure of two US banks over the weekend reverberated, with signs that European stocks would also take a hit.

Investors are fleeing the sector in fear of a potential US banking crisis, similar to the 2008 financial crisis.

What happened to markets?

Equity markets were well in the red in Asian trade in major markets including Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul, Sydney, Taipei, Manila, Jakarta, Bangkok, Shanghai, Mumbai, and Singapore.

Japan's leading and most respected stock index Nikkei dropped 2.2%, whereas the Tokyo Stock exchange banks index fell over 7%. Meanwhile, Hong Kong shares in HSBC and Standard Chartered dropped down to over 5%.

Bank shares in Singapore and Australia also suffered drops.

"Measures by authorities have so far prevented a US bank run on deposits but have not been enough to avert a bank run by investors," National Australia Bank's Rodrigo Catril was quoted as saying by the French AFP news agency .

"The risk of a financial crisis remains elevated, and investors have rushed to reduce their exposure to the sector."

In initial deals, London's FTSE 100 index fell 0.6% to 7,503.85 points compared with the close of business on Monday.

Why are investors scared?

On Friday, US regulators pulled the plug on Silicon Valley Bank in the largest bank failure since the 2008/2009 financial crisis after a sudden run on deposits.

Then on Sunday, New York's Signature Bank followed suit, as the US Federal Reserve took steps to shore up systemic confidence.

A key lender to tech startups, SVB was the 16th-largest bank in the US.

However, the continuous interest rate hikes aimed at quelling inflation took a toll on the bank's assets, as well as the bank's customers, prompting a migration of deposits. The bank had to sell bonds at a loss to cover the withdrawals.

US President Joe Biden tries to calm fears of banking crisis

US authorities were quick to pledge support to other lenders and depositors, as fears over a looming financial crisis grew. The move slightly reassured investors, but shares in several US banks were hammered on fears of a run by customers.

Investors tensely await new decisions as the US Federal Reserve is scheduled to meet on interest rates next week. 

rmt/rc (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian soldiers attacking Russian forces near Bakhmut

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy says future depends on Bakhmut

Conflicts6 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A set of ammunition, landmines and unexploded ordnance, are displayed at at a demining groups headquarters in Tripoli, Libya. .

Libya's first female deminers must deal with more than bombs

Libya's first female deminers must deal with more than bombs

Politics15 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

The Petronas Towers in Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur

EU-Malaysia relations at risk over colonial legacy claims

EU-Malaysia relations at risk over colonial legacy claims

Politics17 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Women protesting with pink crosses outside the assembly's venue in Frankfurt on March 9, 2023

Catholic Church: Germany's controversial Synodal Way

Catholic Church: Germany's controversial Synodal Way

Religion19 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Junior Doctors protest during their strike outside a hospital in London, Britain on March 13, 2023

Why the British are suddenly so strike-happy

Why the British are suddenly so strike-happy

Business14 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Annalena Baerbock stands next to a display wall featuring rows of images of Yazidi victims

Visiting Iraq, Germany's Baerbock pushes for stability

Visiting Iraq, Germany's Baerbock pushes for stability

PoliticsMarch 12, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A colorful mural stands next to skyscrapers under construction

US boomtown Austin leaves many to fall by the wayside

US boomtown Austin leaves many to fall by the wayside

Business22 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

external

Indigenous ecosystem at risk in Brazil

Indigenous ecosystem at risk in Brazil

Business23 hours ago02:46 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage