  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Migration
A sign of Credit Suisse bank is seen on a branch building in Geneva, on March 15, 2023.
The Swiss central bank deemed Credit Suisse systemically important Image: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images
BusinessSwitzerland

Credit Suisse to borrow $54 billion from Swiss central bank

31 minutes ago

The move to borrow from the Swiss National Bank makes Credit Suisse the first major global bank to be extended such a lifeline since the 2008 global financial crisis.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OkND

Switzerland-based global investment bank and financial firm Credit Suisse AG early on Thursday said it will borrow 50 billion Swiss francs (€50.7 billion, $54 billion) from the country's central bank in a move meant to strengthen its liquidity and deposit reserves.

It also made a buyback offer on $2.5 billion worth of US debt and €500 million in European debt.

"These measures demonstrate decisive action to strengthen Credit Suisse as we continue our strategic transformation to deliver value to our clients and other stakeholders," said the investment firm's Chief Executive Officer, Ulrich Körner.

The steps come during a severe slump in Credit Suisse's share price that triggered larger fears of a broader bank deposit crisis.

The move to borrow from the Swiss National Bank (SNB) makes Credit Suisse the first major global bank to be extended such a lifeline since the 2008 global financial crisis. Swiss authorities on Wednesday said Credit Suisse met "the capital and liquidity requirements imposed on systemically important banks" and that it could access central bank liquidity if needed.

Central banks across the world extended liquidity to banks in general during periods of market turmoil, including that induced by the COVID pandemic.

What triggered the selloff?

Credit Suisse's stock fell as much as 30% on Wednesday triggered by a Bloomberg TV interview where Mr. al-Khudairy of the Saudi National Bank — Credit Suisse's largest shareholder — said it would "absolutely not" push more liquidity into the bank. He later clarified that his staunch position was to abide by regulatory rules and statutory limitations.

The market, already on edge from last week's collapse of two mid-size US firms Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, continued to sell Credit Suisse shares despite reassurance that the bank had a strong liquidity base with a 150% cash deposit ratio. A cash deposit ratio is the amount of money a bank should have available as a percentage of the total amount of money its customers have deposited in the bank.

Meanwhile, two supervisory sources told Reuters news agency that the European Central Bank had contacted banks on its watch to question them about their exposures to Credit Suisse. The US Treasury also said it is monitoring the situation around Credit Suisse and is in touch with global counterparts, according to a Treasury spokesperson.

mk/sms (Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Fighter jet is seen flying over Poland

How NATO sees the recent Russian jet incidents

Politics13 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A young rape survivor seen from the back

In Ethiopia's Tigray conflict, rape is used as a weapon

In Ethiopia's Tigray conflict, rape is used as a weapon

Conflicts13 hours ago03:32 min
More from Africa

Asia

A cell phone with a message reading No Internet

India: 'Internet shutdown capital of the world'

India: 'Internet shutdown capital of the world'

Freedom of Speech13 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with lawmakers in Israel's parliament

Germany hosts Israel's prime minister in tense times

Germany hosts Israel's prime minister in tense times

Politics16 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A statue of Pope John Paul II with miter and crosier holding up his hand in blessing, pictured from behind, Warsaw, Poland

Poland: John Paul II abuse cover-up claims divide a nation

Poland: John Paul II abuse cover-up claims divide a nation

Politics13 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Three men standing at a table holding documents

Iran-Saudi deal: China's growing clout in the Middle East

Iran-Saudi deal: China's growing clout in the Middle East

PoliticsMarch 14, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Made Burger

Why burgers are bad for the planet

Why burgers are bad for the planet

ClimateMarch 14, 202307:44 min
More from North America

Latin America

Opposition members praying in a church in Managua, Nicaragua

Vatican-Nicaragua relations: Strained or broken?

Vatican-Nicaragua relations: Strained or broken?

Politics11 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage