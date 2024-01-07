US: Austin pledges better transparency after hospitalization

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said he "could have done a better job ensuring the public was appropriately informed" about his hospital visit, announced several days after he was admitted.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement that he took "full responsibility" for not disclosing his hospitalization to the White House sooner. He has been hospitalized for a week with an unspecified medical condition.

"I recognize I could have done a better job ensuring the public was appropriately informed. I commit to doing better," he said in a written statement , while adding that he was getting better and would soon resume his duties.

"But this is important to say: this was my medical procedure, and I take full responsibility for my decisions about disclosure," he said. A spokesperson said he resumed his duties on Friday evening but still remained in the hospital.

What is known about the hospitalization

Austin was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on January 1. The Pentagon revealed after five days that he was taken in for "complications following a recent elective medical procedure."

It is also not known whether his duties were delegated to his deputy Kathleen Hicks.

Two officials told AP news agency that the Pentagon did not inform the White House National Security Council or top adviser Jake Sullivan of Austin's hospitalization until Thursday. Some officials said most senior Pentagon leaders were unaware of the hospitalization until Friday.

Austin, 70, is nominally second in command of the US military, after President Joe Biden. His duties require him to be available at a moment's notice to respond to any security crisis that may arise.

As of now, the Pentagon has not revealed any information over what caused the hospitalization or details on when he would be discharged.

Criticism over secrecy

The leading Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, Senator Roger Wicker, accused the Pentagon of failing to inform Congress immediately about such matters, as required by law. He said this reduced the public's trust in Biden's administration.

"When one of the country's two National Command Authorities is unable to perform their duties, military families, Members of Congress, and the American public deserve to know the full extent of the circumstances," Wicker said in a statement.

The Pentagon Press Association, which represents media members who cover the Defense Department, also criticized the decision in a letter to Pentagon officials on Friday evening. "At a time when there are growing threats to U.S. military service members in the Middle East and the U.S. is playing key national security roles in the wars in Israel and Ukraine, it is particularly critical for the American public to be informed about the health status and decision-making ability of its top defense leader," the letter said.

On similar occasions, US leaders have been more transparent about their hospitalization.

At the moment, the US is involved at striking back on Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Syria and is also organizing a new international maritime coalition to patrol the southern Red Sea to deter attacks by Houthi militia on commercial vessels. Austin is an important part of those discussions and decisions.

Austin is also at the forefront of supplying weapons and training to Ukraine and has been in contact with Israeli officials about their ongoing military operation against Hamas in Gaza.

tg/msh (AP, Reuters)