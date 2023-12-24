Iranian drone strikes ship off Indian coast, says Pentagon

The attack on the MV Chem Pluto highlights the heightened maritime risks beyond the Red Sea, where Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have launched over 100 strikes on ships since the start of the conflict in Gaza.

A chemical tanker was struck by an Iranian drone off the coast of India on Saturday, the US Department of Defense said.

According to the Pentagon, a "one-way attack drone fired from Iran" struck the ship at approximately 10 a.m. local time (0600 GMT) about 200 nautical miles from the coast of India in the Indian Ocean.

There were no casualties and a brief fire aboard the vessel was extinguished, the statement said.

The Pentagon statement said this was the "seventh Iranian attack on commercial shipping since 2021."

Indian navy dispatches help

The Indian navy said in a statement it had responded to a request for assistance from the MV Chem Pluto, and an aircraft was sent to ensure the safety of the vessel and its crew.

Moreover, an Indian navy warship was also dispatched for support.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the strike.

Attack highlights heightened maritime risks

The MV Chem Pluto, a Liberian flagged vessel, owned by a Japanese firm and operated by a Dutch company, was on its way from Saudi Arabia to India.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the Dutch company operating the ship "is connected to Israeli shipping tycoon Idan Ofer."

It was the first time the Pentagon has openly accused Iran of directly targeting ships since the Israel-Hamas conflict began on October 7. Hamas, which is backed by Iran, is designated a terrorist organization by the United States, Israel and several other countries, as well as the European Union.

The latest attack highlights the heightened maritime risks beyond the Red Sea, where Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have launched over 100 missile and drone strikes on ships since the start of the conflict in Gaza.

The attacks are forcing ships traveling from the Far East to Europe to make a detour around the entire African continent via South Africa's Cape of Good Hope, thereby increasing shipping costs.

The US and its allies have stepped up naval security in the Red Sea to safeguard maritime commerce.

US creates naval force to protect ships in Red Sea To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

ss/jsi (AFP, Reuters)