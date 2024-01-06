  1. Skip to content
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in hospital — Pentagon

January 6, 2024

The Pentagon said that Lloyd Austin was hospitalized on Monday evening due to complications following a minor elective medical procedure. He spent 41 years in the army and retired as a four-star general in 2016.

https://p.dw.com/p/4av2k
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been in hospital since Monday, according to the PentagonImage: Nathan Howard/AP/picture alliance

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been in hospital for several days, the Pentagon said on Friday.

Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said that Austin, 70, was hospitalized on Monday evening due to complications following a minor elective medical procedure.

"[Austin] is recovering well and is expected to resume his full duties today," he said, while maintaining it was unclear when the Defense Secretary will actually leave hospital.

Reasons for withholding Austin's hospitalization

The Pentagon did not make Austin's absence public due to privacy and medical issues.

Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks "was prepared to act for and exercise the powers of the Secretary, if required" during Austin's absence, Ryder said.

Austin spent 41 years in the army and retired as a four-star general in 2016. He took office as head of the Department of Defense in early 2021 as part of President Joe Biden's federal cabinet.

It is expected that Austin will continue in the role, should Biden be reelected as president ahead of a likely runoff against former President Donald Trump in November.

sdi/jsi (AP, AFP, Reuters)

