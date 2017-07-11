 US, allies issue ′security threat′ alerts at Kabul airport — live updates | News | DW | 26.08.2021

News

US, allies issue 'security threat' alerts at Kabul airport — live updates

Citizens are being told to avoid the airport due to the "high threat" of terror attacks. Despite the warnings thousands are still flocking to the gates of the airport, desperate to leave the country. DW has the latest.

Evacuees at Kabul airport

The warnings come as the US and allies try to complete evacuations by an August 31 deadline

  • German evacuations expected to end in the next few days
  • The US, Britain and Australia have all expressed fears over terror attacks at Kabul airport
  • Thousands of people are still gathering at the airport gates, desperate to flee
  • Nearly 90,000 Afghans and foreigners have fled Afghanistan via the US-led airlift since the Taliban seized power on August 15

This article was last updated at 03:56 GMT/UTC.

Taliban promises security at airport 

Taliban cadres have assured security outside Kabul airport, but intelligence reports of an imminent threat from Islamic State militants cannot be ignored, a NATO country diplomat in the Afghan capital said.

The diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters news agency that Western forces "under no circumstances" want to be put in a position to "launch an offensive or defensive attack against anyone in Afghanistan."

"Our mandate is to ensure evacuations end on August 31," the official said.

A Taliban official also told Reuters that the groups guards are "also risking their lives at Kabul airport" and they too "face a threat from the 'Islamic State' group."

US, allies tell citizens to avoid Kabul airport

The United States, Britain and Australia have all issued warnings over possible terror attacks at Kabul airport.

Britain and Australia cited the "high threat" of a terrorist attack while the US embassy in Kabul has advised Americans not to travel to the airport in the Afghan capital due to unspecified "security threats" outside the gates.

Citizens already at the airport's Abbey Gate, East Gate and North Gate have been advised to leave "immediately," the embassy said.

Australia's department of foreign affairs said there was an "ongoing and very high threat of terrorist attack. Do not travel to Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport. If you're in the area of the airport, move to a safe location and await further advice."

The UK foreign office echoed similar sentiments as it said: "If you can leave Afghanistan safely by other means, you should do so immediately."

Thousands continue gathering at airport gates

Despite the these warnings, crowds of people continue to gather at the gates of Hamid Karzai International Airport.

A western diplomat told Reuters news agency that there's an estimated 1,500 US passport or visa holders trying to enter the airport.

Watch video 01:49

Afghanistan: US, allies race to complete evacuation

Fearful Afghans and foreigners have surrounded the airport for days, in the hope of fleeing the Taliban, who seized power in Afghanistan earlier this month.

Wednesday's key developments

Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany hoped to end its evacuation process "in the next few days."

Poland, the Czech Republic and Belgium all announced the end of their evacuations.

Russia sent planes to evacuate more than 500 people.

Mexico, Uganda and Bulgaria all welcomed Afghan refugees on Tuesday.

  • Statue of Hazara political leader Abdul Ali Mazari with mountains in the background

    Afghanistan's ancient heritage in danger

    Statue of Abdul Ali Mazari

    According to media reports, the Taliban has blown up the statue of Abdul Ali Mazari, a political leader of the Hazara minority. Mazari was posthumously declared a "martyr for national unity" in 2016. This past February, the Taliban had declared it would respect the country's cultural assets — Afghanistan has many significant historical sites dating back thousands of years.

  • Projecion of a shining golden Buddha figure in front of a mountain

    Afghanistan's ancient heritage in danger

    Buddha statues in Bamiyan

    Two huge Buddha statues once stood in Bamiyan Valley, on one of the ancient trade routes between China and South Asia. Located some 200 kilometers (124 miles) northwest of Kabul, the valley was a center of Buddhism, which originated in India; several thousand Buddhist monks lived there in the 6th century. The Taliban destroyed the statues in March 2001. This light projection took place in 2014.

  • One person walks along a ridge in a mountainous area of Afghanistan

    Afghanistan's ancient heritage in danger

    Archaeological excavations near Bamiyan

    Bamiyan Valley was home not only to the famous Buddha statues but also to Shahr-e Gholghola and Shahr-e Zuhak, two forts that were strategically located on a mountain, allowing the inhabitants to spot passing caravans from afar. The city of Bamiyan flourished again in recent years, with the many sights leading to a rise in tourism.

  • A Buddhist stupa with figures under its multiple eaves

    Afghanistan's ancient heritage in danger

    Buddhist art from Hadda

    In the late 1930s, French archaeologists found an abundance of sculptures and paintings at the Hadda Buddhist monastery complex in eastern Afghanistan, not far from the city of Kandahar. Many depictions are of real-life scenes. The Taliban destroyed most of the archaeological sites in the course of the Afghan civil war.

  • View of sand-colored large multi-storied building with openings on its walls

    Afghanistan's ancient heritage in danger

    Herat citadel

    The citadel is one of the largest fortresses in Central Asia and the national symbol of Afghanistan. The sand-colored bulwark and its 18 towers stand tall over the city of Herat, in western Afghanistan. The construction is said to date back to the time of Alexander the Great, or c. 330 BC. It was restored around ten years ago with international aid money — and could now be a target of the Taliban.

  • Aerial view of archaeological site in an arid valley surrounded by bare mountainous

    Afghanistan's ancient heritage in danger

    Mes Aynak

    A 1500-year-old Buddhist monastery complex sits on a hill in in Mes Aynak, some 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of Kabul. Destruction has threatened the site for years, and not only by the Taliban. China has an eye on the copper deposits located beneath the temples and workshops. The name Mes Aynak means small copper basin.

  • Brick minaret in mountainous area

    Afghanistan's ancient heritage in danger

    Minaret of Jam

    At 65 meters (213 feet), this is the second-tallest brick minaret in the world. It is thought to have been built on the site of the ancient city of Firozkoh, the capital of the Ghurid dynasty. An inscription on the tower dates its construction to 1174-5 A.D. The place has been looted repeatedly. The Jam minaret has been on the UNESCO World Heritage Site list since 2002.

  • Khwaja Abu Nasr Parsa shrine, an ornate building wth geometric decoration

    Afghanistan's ancient heritage in danger

    Khwaja Abu Nasr Parsa Shrine

    The mausoleum in the northern Afghan city of Balkh was built a few years after the death of the Sufi scholar Khwaja Abu Nasr Parsa, around 1460 A.D. It is also known as the Green Mosque. Starting at the end of the 16th century, six madrasas were added, and the district became a center for religious learning. The building was last restored in 2002 and serves as a cultural monument and mosque.

  • Bagh-e-Babur park in Kabul with a fountain without water, trees, lawns, and terraces

    Afghanistan's ancient heritage in danger

    Gardens of Babur

    Known as Bagh-e Babur, the gardens were built around 1528 A.D. on the orders of the Indian Mughal ruler Babur. They were destroyed during the civil war of the 1990s but later rebuilt by the Aga Khan Foundation and Germany. The complex includes a caravanserai (a roadside inn for travelers), a palace, a historic pavilion, a mosque and Babur's tomb.

  • A classical-looking mosque sits in front of mountains as people walk next to it

    Afghanistan's ancient heritage in danger

    Shah-Do Shamshira Mosque

    Shah-Do Shamshira Mosque, the Mosque of the King of the Two Swords, is located in downtown Kabul. It was built in the 1920s by King Amanullah Khan, who ruled from 1919-29. He attempted to modernize Afghanistan. His mosque had an unusual design, with multiple levels and facades in the Italian neo-Baroque style.

  • A grand building sits on a small hill with scaffolding on its roof

    Afghanistan's ancient heritage in danger

    Darul Aman Palace

    Amanullah Khan also built this palace on the occasion of Afghanistan's independence from British colonial rule in 1919. It is reminiscent of the Reichstag building in Berlin. Twenty-two German engineers helped build it and trained local specialists. During the civil war in the 1990s, the building was demolished by artillery fire. It reopened again in 2019.

  • The entrance door of National Museum of Afghanistan appears behind barbed wire

    Afghanistan's ancient heritage in danger

    National Museum of Afghanistan

    The archives and exhibitions of Afghanistan's National Museum in Kabul contain some 80,000 artifacts. "We have great concerns for the safety of our staff and collections," director Mohammad Fahim Rahimi told National Geographic magazine. Back in 2001, the National Museum was looted and partially destroyed by the Taliban.

    Author: Sabine Oelze


jsi/wmr (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)

