  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Heat and drought
Nature and EnvironmentUruguay

Uruguay drought: Capital hit by water shortages

Oliver Pieper
2 hours ago

Montevideo is experiencing its worst drought in over 70 years. The situation is being worsened by locals hoarding water supplies.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TFNn
Environmental expert Mariana Meerhoff is seen on a rubber boat, taking a water sample
Mariana Meerhoff wants to see more funding for the environmental protection ministry and othersImage: Privat

Uruguay was the first country in the world to enshrine the right to clean drinking water in its constitution in 2004. Now, it seems, it's reliant on divine intervention to fulfill this pledge. Montevideo archbishop Daniel Sturla recently tweeted: "Our God, we pray that You grant us the necessary rain."

While many in Uruguay's capital Montevideo, a metropolis of 1.3 million people, thanked the Church for its efforts, others said they doubted that God even follows Twitter.

In any case, only a few raindrops fell from the sky in recent days because the La Nina weather phenomenon is increasingly turning Uruguay, and the capital especially, into a desert.

Empty reservoir

"We had a two-year drought, which was superseded by an extreme drought in the last few months," biologist and environmental expert Mariana Meerhoff told DW. "It is an absolutely exceptional situation for Uruguay."

She says the country is seeing a record drop in precipitation. "We've never had so little rain," Meerhoff says. "The situation in Montevideo is so dramatic because, of course, a lot of people depend on drinking water."

Montevideo and the greater metropolitan area, where more than half of Uruguay's population live, is slowly running out of precious drinking water. Its most important water source, the Paso Severino reservoir located north of Montevideo, is nearly completely empty and currently only holds 3% of its normal capacity.

Uruguay's President Luis Lacalle Pou has declared a water emergency for Montevideo and the wider metropolitan area. For the time being, bottled water is now exempt from taxes. Uruguay's poor, who are especially hard-hit in these tough times, will receive two liters of water (about half a gallon)sai per day free of charge.

Six-liter canisters of drinking water sold in supermarkets have become highly sought-after and are also being carted in from other parts of the country. Three times more water bottles are being sold in Uruguay than usual. This is partly due to hoarding, not dissimilar to the early days of the pandemic around the globe.

President Luis Lacalle Pou is seen surrounded by journalists and officials
Some people in Uruguay blame President Luis Lacalle Pou for inactionImage: Agustin Marcarian/REUTERS

Politicians slow to act

"Politicians have reacted far too late to this situation, even though the scientific community has been warning of Uruguay's drinking water problem for almost three decades," says Meerhoff. "They refuse to acknowledge how dramatic the drinking water situation really is." Meerhoff says "water crises like this will increase in the future and become even more severe." 

In Montevideo, which once boasted some of the best municipal water in South America, not even 50% of households open their taps anymore, surveys show. The reason is that anyone who takes a sip will likely feel like they are drinking water from the Atlantic Ocean. The pitiful remains from the reservoir have been mixed with water from the pesticide-contaminated River Plate. River and seawater mix in the estuary of the Rio Parana and Rio Uruguay streams, leading to an increased chlorine and salt content in Montevideo's municipal water, far exceeding World Health Organization thresholds.

Uruguay's water emergency has therefore escalated into a political crisis, sparking street protests. Environmental protection group Redes - Amigos de la Tierra blames the dire situation on "plundering." It says that cellulose factories, rice-growing companies and soy farmers consume vast amounts of water without having to pay a single peso.

Two female Montevideo protesters are seen up close, with more in the background
Montevideo protesters took to the streets on May 31 demanding the government take urgent steps to tackle the water shortageImage: Matilde Campodonico/dpa/AP/picture alliance

Agriculture and industry to blame?

"Almost 80% of our freshwater goes to the agricultural and forestry sector, so we can certainly say water resource exploitation is very high in Uruguay," says Meerhoff. "Because so much water is used in industry, the amount for water for personal use and nature is obviously very limited."

Montevideo hospitals and schools now receive drinking water from two wells in the city center, which were rapidly built because of the water shortage. Another reservoir near Montevideo has been in the works for six months. And the repair of the city's old leaky pipes, which often lose a significant amount of water, should soon be on politicians' to-do list.

How climate change is intensifying drought

Unfortunately, many of these measures are only a drop in the ocean. What Uruguay needs – along with many countries and cities around the world – is water long-term strategy. "What is happening here in Montevideo can happen in any city in the world," says environmental expert Meerhoff. "It has happened before a few years ago in Cape Town, South Africa, and Curitiba, Brazil when extreme drought left people without drinking water — with climate change, such scenarios are becoming more and more likely around the world."

This article was translated from German.

 

Oliver Pieper | Analysis & Reports
Oliver Pieper Reporter on German politics and society, as well as South American affairs.
Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

People lined up around a hand pump with canisters

UN warns of 'imminent' global water crisis

UN warns of 'imminent' global water crisis

The UN has released the World Water Development Report 2023, which paints a grim picture of rising global water scarcity. The report says that seasonal scarcity will continue to increase due to climate change.
ClimateMarch 22, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A massive fire amid riots in the southern French town of Annecy
Live

France riots: Macron tells parents to keep kids off streets

Politics4 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

MONUSCO peacekeepers patrol in North Kivu in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo

Africa: UN peacekeepers increasingly unwelcome

Africa: UN peacekeepers increasingly unwelcome

Politics23 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Hong Kong's art and culture have suffered since Beijing imposed a draconian National Security Law.

How to preserve Hong Kong's cultural memory?

How to preserve Hong Kong's cultural memory?

Human Rights23 hours ago04:06 min
More from Asia

Germany

Protesters demonstrating against a new mosque in Mühlheim in 2020

Germany: Hostility toward Muslims is widespread

Germany: Hostility toward Muslims is widespread

Society22 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

People queue up to pay respects in front of a sculpture and a row of flags.

Netherlands: King may apologize for slavery, but then what?

Netherlands: King may apologize for slavery, but then what?

Politics8 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Migrants from Sub-Saharan countries on a boat after they were rescued.

Migrant smugglers: Who are they?

Migrant smugglers: Who are they?

Politics23 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

US Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action

US Supreme Court guts affirmative action at colleges

US Supreme Court guts affirmative action at colleges

Politics5 hours ago02:06 min
More from North America

Latin America

Environmental expert Mariana Meerhoff is seen on a rubber boat, taking a water sample

Uruguay drought: Capital hit by water shortages

Uruguay drought: Capital hit by water shortages

Nature and Environment2 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage